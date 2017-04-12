Graphic Design Boca Raton 8 Interesting Specialist Careers You Can Pursue After A Degree In Design And Animation Digital M...
1. Information architect This is a job that involves helping clients to define their content strategy and design features ...
2. Mobile designer This involves designing content and tailoring functionality for mobile platforms on various OS like And...
3. User experience (UX) designer This is a specialist job requiring in-depth knowledge in web technologies along with grap...
4. User interface (UI) designer These are the designers that build the interfaces connecting the end user to back end proc...
5. Presentation specialist This job requires the production and delivery of visual presentations for internal and external...
6. Email marketing designer This is another specialist job for designers. It involves designing and launching engaging ema...
7. Flash developer This is a role that requires one to create interactive online content from adverts, games and other ric...
8. Creative services manager or officer This is a job that requires a number of year in experience and responsibilities la...
8 Interesting Specialist Careers You Can Pursue After A Degree In Design And Animation | DMAC

As information technology opens up borders in different industries, it also opens up more job opportunities for different practitioners working in IT supported fields. Some of the people who enjoy opened up career opportunities are designers and animators. With a degree in design and animation you do not need to be limited to just graphic design and multimedia design jobs. There are a number of job roles emerging in various industries that are open for animators and designers. Here are eight such interesting jobs you can pursue with your degree in design and animation:

For more information on how to pursue a career in digital media, or how to get started at DMAC, visit our website at http://www.dmac.edu/
connect with us on social media at:
https://www.facebook.com/dmacedu
https://twitter.com/dmacedu
https://plus.google.com/+DMACDigitalMediaArtsCollegeBocaRaton/posts

  2. 2. As information technology opens up borders in different industries, it also opens up more job opportunities for different practitioners working in IT supported fields. Some of the people who enjoy opened up career opportunities are designers and animators. With a degree in design and animation you do not need to be limited to just graphic design and multimedia design jobs. There are a number of job roles emerging in various industries that are open for animators and designers. Here are eight such interesting jobs you can pursue with your degree in design and animation:
  3. 3. 1. Information architect This is a job that involves helping clients to define their content strategy and design features for their websites. It involves looking at how to improve user experience using wireframes, process maps and conducting usability tests on the prototypes. It also involves improving the architecture and navigation on the platforms they work on.
  4. 4. 2. Mobile designer This involves designing content and tailoring functionality for mobile platforms on various OS like Android, Blackberry, HTML5 and iOS. They work with various industries and teams to get interactive content on the mobile devices. It calls for an understanding of both the aesthetic and functional needs as well as understanding different programming languages.
  5. 5. 3. User experience (UX) designer This is a specialist job requiring in-depth knowledge in web technologies along with graphic design. It involves creating captivating and compelling experiences for the intended audience. These specialists work with data based on research and they are required to create user scenarios, sitemaps among other tools to achieve their job.
  6. 6. 4. User interface (UI) designer These are the designers that build the interfaces connecting the end user to back end processes. It is a job that calls for understanding a range of web technologies including Java, HTML, CSS and others. They design the code that allows for smooth usability and meets required standards.
  7. 7. 5. Presentation specialist This job requires the production and delivery of visual presentations for internal and external needs of the company. It calls for multimedia design skills as well as marketing skills and information organization skills. Individuals also need to be well versed in design suites and presentation tools. The aim is to convey data in a simple and captivating way suitable to the targeted audience.
  8. 8. 6. Email marketing designer This is another specialist job for designers. It involves designing and launching engaging email communications and campaigns on behalf of the organization. It involves working with teams of other designers to create interactive content and design.
  9. 9. 7. Flash developer This is a role that requires one to create interactive online content from adverts, games and other rich media content. It requires experience and proficiency in a host of internet technologies and animation and the full range of programming language and design aspects and software.
  10. 10. 8. Creative services manager or officer This is a job that requires a number of year in experience and responsibilities largely include overseeing creative projects. It also requires good team management and idea generation as well as problem solving.
