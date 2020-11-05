As the Empire's grip tightens on the galaxy, the stirrings of a rebellion begin in the Mon Cala system. The fearsome Darth Vader knows that order must be maintained at all costs - and this time the job of snuffing out hope falls to Vader, his inquisitors... and Wilhuff Tarkin! To bring Mon Cala to heel means finding the surviving Jedi that foment this unrest. No tolerance for rebellion can be afforded...but how far will Vader go to complete his mission? The Dark Lord of the Sith goes in for some wet work in this brutal story!COLLECTING: DARTH VADER 13-18

