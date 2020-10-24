The art and pleasure of beautifully composed charcuterie boards?demystified and made simple! ?A delight to both palate and eye, the carefully crafted charcuterie board is always the belle of the ball at any social gathering. Charcuterie Board Cookbook takes your entertaining to the next level, going far beyond the old standards of crackers and cheese. From casual, small get-togethers and intimate cocktail parties to large gatherings and formal celebrations?no matter the occasion or dress code, there is a charcuterie board here that fits the bill perfectly. There are dozens of options within each category?meats, cheeses, breads, condiments, fruit, preserves, and more?making a myriad of amazing possibilities for your finished culinary creation. Charcuterie Board Cookbook also offers placement suggestions for the elements of your board, ideas and recommendations for creative presentation, and helpful tips and tricks for creating a fabulous and memorable work of edible art!?

