Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
• • • • • •
• • • • • •
Understanding unconscious bias by Safaraz Ali
Understanding unconscious bias by Safaraz Ali
Understanding unconscious bias by Safaraz Ali
Understanding unconscious bias by Safaraz Ali
Understanding unconscious bias by Safaraz Ali
Understanding unconscious bias by Safaraz Ali
Understanding unconscious bias by Safaraz Ali
Understanding unconscious bias by Safaraz Ali
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Understanding unconscious bias by Safaraz Ali

11 views

Published on

Unconscious biases are social stereotypes about certain groups of people that individuals form outside their own conscious awareness.

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Understanding unconscious bias by Safaraz Ali

  1. 1. • • • • • •
  2. 2. • • • • • •

×