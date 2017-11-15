Ch.5.less.2.what happens when earth plates move2

What happens when earth plates move?Ch.5: Less.2:
  1. 1. What happens when earth plates move?Ch.5: Less.2:
  2. 2. Alfred Wegener German Geologist (Geologist is a scientist who studies rocks to find about earth’s history and structure)
  3. 3. Wegener’s Hypothesis • In 1912 Alfred Wegener proposed the theory of continental drift. • Continental drift theory: States that the continents once formed a single land that broke up, and drifted to their current location today. • Wegener used several different types of evidence to support his hypothesis
  4. 4. PANGAEA When all the continent where 1 landmass, it was called:
  5. 5. Continental Drift Theory
  6. 6. Wegener used several different types of evidence to support his hypothesis
  7. 7. 1) Wegener noticed that the continents fit each other like jigsaw puzzle pieces (as time passed some force pulled the puzzle pieces apart)
  8. 8. 2) Scientists found that the mountains in south America and Africa had the same types of rocks and the same age.
  9. 9. 3) Similar fossils where found on different continents. Mesosaurus (a fresh water reptile) The mesosaurus fossil was found in South America and Africa (it cannot swim in the ocean)
  10. 10. Fossil Evidence
  11. 11. What forces caused the continental
  12. 12. Scientists came up with the “Plate tectonics theory” “Plate tectonics theory” States that the lithosphere is made of huge plates of solid rock and these plates slide on the slippery surface of the asthenosphere causing the continents on them to move.

