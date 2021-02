[DOWNLOAD]⚡pdf✔ Cracked The Unhappy Truth about Psychiatry

Controversial and powerful – a shocking indictment of the pseudoscience at the heart of modern psychiatry.One in four people in the UK and US will develop a mental disorder in any given year. That’s what psychiatry tells us. But many – even most – will not actually be mentally ill. Thanks to pseudoscience and corporate greed psychiatry is letting us down. Why is psychiatry such big business Why are so many psychiatric drugs prescribed – 47 million antidepressant prescrip