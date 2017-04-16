HUGELKULTUR
WHAT IS HÜGELKULTUR ? Hügelkultur, comes from two German words – “hugel” meaning mound and “kultur” is culture. “Hill cu...
Replicates the natural process of decomposition.
1. Raised garden bed hugelkultur after one month 2. Raised garden bed hugelkultur after one year
3. Raised garden bed hugelkultur after twenty years The artist is trying to show that while the wood decomposes and shrink...
Sepp Holzer- Rebel farmer Person who mastered this technique. Sepp holzer is an Austrian farmer based in Ramingstein, Aus...
o Use wooden debris that is unsuitable for other use (i.e dead, decayed, burned wood) PRINCIPLES
CONT.. Incorporation of waste material
CONT.. Builds soil fertility.
•Efficient use of water. •Helps in moisture retention. CONT..
CONT… •Controls weed. •.
Tree types that work well in hugelkultur: Hardwoods break down slowly and therefore your hugel bed will last longer, hold ...
Trees types that work okay: Black cherry (use only rotted), Camphor wood (well aged), Cedar/juniper/yew (anti-microbial/an...
ARRANGEMENT OF LOGS, SOD AND SOIL FOR THE BED 1.Raised garden beds on top of sod – the soil comes from somewhere else
2.Raised garden beds dug in a bit – the sod is put upside down on the wood and the topsoil is on top of it
3.Raised garden beds dug in a bit – paths are dug on the sides and that sod/soil goes on top too
Different types of Hugelkultur raised beds Standard Hugelkultur raised garden beds Narrower Hugelkultur raised garden beds...
Hugelkultur raised garden beds with a stone border Hugelkultur raised garden beds with a log border
Sun Water Shape Wind Location Key considerations when siting a hugel
PROCEDURE FOR CREATING A HUGELKULTUR BED WITHOUT DIGGING A TRENCH
Let us consider this patch of grass slated for conversion to hugelkultur beds.
Chalk powder can be sprinkled on the grass to define the new borders to the beds and the paths.
Remove a small border strip of grass when you build beds right on top of sod. This prevents the grass that is left from cl...
The well-rotted logs were picked up also the one with soft spongy texture can be added to the lot.
Gather up scrap wood, old but not yet rotten logs, charcoal, fresh kitchen scraps, compost, straw, litter, branches and tw...
All ingredients can be layered over paper and cardboard(to block the emergence of weeds). The wooden logs are kept above i...
Extra strips of sod can be tossed on upside down as per your choice.
Finally you can place fresh straw and place it above the bed along with litter obtained from animals.
Once the mounded beds were top dressed with finished compost or were mulched with wood chips we’ve got ourselves A ‘Hugelk...
PROCEDURE FOR CREATING A HUGELKULTUR BED BY DIGGING A TRENCH
Planning and design: -Follow contours of land -Design mounds to capture and hold water flow from rain -Observe path of sun...
Dig trench: -Deep enough to capture flowing water (e.g., 4 to 12 inches) -As wide as the mound will be high (e.g., 3 to 6 ...
Lay down logs: -Old, decomposin g logs are best -Avoid pressure- treated wood, redwood, and black walnut
Add yard waste or organic matter: -Wood chips, branches, leaves, twigs are good -Anythin g that can be used in compost wil...
Make the mound: -Use the soil from digging the trench -Turn sod upside down (grass side down) and lay on top -Add topsoil ...
Plant, grow, harvest: -Plant vegetables, companion plants, and flowers to attract bees, birds, and bugs -Plant fruit trees...
Straw Bale Hugelkultur A straw bale garden is an alternative type of raised bed that uses straw bales or other compressed ...
Straw Bale Hugelkultur Using hay instead of wood will give you a bed that supplies moisture and nutrients for about five y...
The decomposing bales provide the nutrients through out the season and possess a substantial potential to hold water. The ...
Biochar : black gold agriculture The idea is really simple. You add charcoal from burned organic matter to the soil and t...
BYPRODUCT: WOOD VINEGAR •Foliar spray particularly for fungus (grey molds) •Insecticide when mixed with hot pepper Enhance...
LUMP CHARCOAL BEFORE GRINDING
SUCCESS STORY Person(s): Watercliffe Farm Collective Location Gabriola Island, Georgia. Zone Summer Mediterranean Elevatio...
CONT.. Hugel Bed Description Length 45-50 ft Height 5 ft Width 4.5 ft Crops taken corn, beans, peas, squash, zucchini, tom...
REFERENCE  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Compost  http://theurbanfarmingguys.com/wiki/Hugelkultur  https://richsoil.com...
THANK YOU
×