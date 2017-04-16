Ethical Behavior in BusinessEthical Behavior in Business Presented To: Jalil Ahmed TheboPresented To: Jalil Ahmed Thebo Pr...
What is Ethics?What is Ethics? Ethics involves:Ethics involves: • Having guidelines for humanHaving guidelines for human b...
What is Ethical Behavior?What is Ethical Behavior? Ethical behavior means:Ethical behavior means: •knowing the differencek...
What is a Code of Ethics?What is a Code of Ethics? A Code of Ethics is:A Code of Ethics is: •A systematic set of rules and...
What is Business Ethics?What is Business Ethics? Business ethics meansBusiness ethics means applyingapplying principles of...
What is a Small Business’s EthicalWhat is a Small Business’s Ethical Responsibility Towards Customers?Responsibility Towar...
What is a Business Owner’sWhat is a Business Owner’s Ethical Responsibility Towards Employees?Ethical Responsibility Towar...
How Can a Small Business Show Its EthicalHow Can a Small Business Show Its Ethical Responsibility Towards the Community?Re...
Ethics in the Small Business  Having a clear, understandable, fair code ofHaving a clear, understandable, fair code of et...
ThankThank YouYou
ethical behaviour in business

Business Ethics

Published in: Business
  1. 1. Ethical Behavior in BusinessEthical Behavior in Business Presented To: Jalil Ahmed TheboPresented To: Jalil Ahmed Thebo Presented By: Sadiq MemonPresented By: Sadiq Memon
  2. 2. What is Ethics?What is Ethics? Ethics involves:Ethics involves: • Having guidelines for humanHaving guidelines for human behaviorbehavior • Studying moral choices andStudying moral choices and valuesvalues • Choosing between right andChoosing between right and wrong.wrong.
  3. 3. What is Ethical Behavior?What is Ethical Behavior? Ethical behavior means:Ethical behavior means: •knowing the differenceknowing the difference between right andbetween right and wrongwrong •consciously choosingconsciously choosing to do right.to do right.
  4. 4. What is a Code of Ethics?What is a Code of Ethics? A Code of Ethics is:A Code of Ethics is: •A systematic set of rules andA systematic set of rules and procedures used to guide theprocedures used to guide the behavior of an individual, abehavior of an individual, a business, or a culture.business, or a culture. •The code of ethics is in writingThe code of ethics is in writing and available to everyone whoand available to everyone who is expected to abide by them.is expected to abide by them.
  5. 5. What is Business Ethics?What is Business Ethics? Business ethics meansBusiness ethics means applyingapplying principles of rightprinciples of right and wrong toand wrong to situationssituations in the workplacein the workplace..
  6. 6. What is a Small Business’s EthicalWhat is a Small Business’s Ethical Responsibility Towards Customers?Responsibility Towards Customers? •Treat all customers with respect.Treat all customers with respect. •Be honest.Be honest. •Do not exaggerate the merits of yourDo not exaggerate the merits of your products/services.products/services. •Inform customers of possible dangers of yourInform customers of possible dangers of your products/services.products/services. •Handle all disputes fairly.Handle all disputes fairly.
  7. 7. What is a Business Owner’sWhat is a Business Owner’s Ethical Responsibility Towards Employees?Ethical Responsibility Towards Employees? • Establish an ethical workplace.Establish an ethical workplace. • Create a written code of ethics to set guidelines toCreate a written code of ethics to set guidelines to help the business owner and employees makehelp the business owner and employees make ethical decisions.ethical decisions. • Establish company policies and procedures toEstablish company policies and procedures to let business owners and employees knowlet business owners and employees know how to act in certain situations.how to act in certain situations. • Treat all employees fairly.Treat all employees fairly. provided by Office of Government Ethics, Washington, DC
  8. 8. How Can a Small Business Show Its EthicalHow Can a Small Business Show Its Ethical Responsibility Towards the Community?Responsibility Towards the Community? •Contribute money to charities, culturalContribute money to charities, cultural institutions, and other reputable causes.institutions, and other reputable causes. •Get involved.Get involved. •Donate products and services.Donate products and services. •Sponsor/support fundraisingSponsor/support fundraising for non-profit organizationsfor non-profit organizations that support the community.that support the community.
  9. 9. Ethics in the Small Business  Having a clear, understandable, fair code ofHaving a clear, understandable, fair code of ethics is important to the success of a smallethics is important to the success of a small business.business.  Everyone involved in the business should beEveryone involved in the business should be aware of what is expected of them.aware of what is expected of them.  Many companies not only have a code ofMany companies not only have a code of ethics but require it to be signed by everyethics but require it to be signed by every employee.employee.  Failure to abide by documented, establishedFailure to abide by documented, established code of ethics can result in a job lost.code of ethics can result in a job lost.
  10. 10. ThankThank YouYou

