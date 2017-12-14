-
From the days of Bobby Clarke, Bernie Parent, and the Broad Street Bullies, and up to the current era with stars like Claude Giroux and Shayne Gostisbehere, Lou Nolan has lived and breathed Flyers hockey as the team s longtime public address announcer. In If These Walls Could Talk: Philadelphia Flyers, Nolan provides insight into the Flyers inner sanctum as only he can. Featuring conversations with players past and present as well as off-the-wall anecdotes only Nolan can tell, this is your rinkside ticket to some of the most memorable moments and characters in Philadelphia hockey history.
