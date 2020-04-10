Successfully reported this slideshow.
POVRŠINA I ZAPREMINA VALJKA utvrđivanje
1. Osnovna ivica prizme je 6cm, a njena visina je 8cm. Izračunaj P i V valjka koji je upisan u tu prizmu i valjka koji je ...
  1. 1. POVRŠINA I ZAPREMINA VALJKA utvrđivanje
  2. 2. 1. Osnovna ivica prizme je 6cm, a njena visina je 8cm. Izračunaj P i V valjka koji je upisan u tu prizmu i valjka koji je oko nje opisan ako je prizma: a) pravilna četvorostrana b) pravilna trostrana c) pravilna šestostrana 2. Osnovna ivica pravilne četvorostrane prizme je 8cm, a njena površina je 512𝑐𝑚2 . U prizmu je upisan i oko nje opisan valjak. Odredi odnos površina i zapremina ovih valjaka. 3. Oko valjka je opisana pravilna trostrana prizma. Izračunaj površinu i zapreminu prizme ako je poluprečnik osnove valjka 5cm, a visina valjka 7cm. 4. U valjak je upisana pravilna šestostrana prizma. Izračunaj P i V prizme ako je površina omotača valjka 2𝜋𝑐𝑚2 , a P valjka je dva puta veća od površine omotača.

