„Славуј и Сунце“ Добрица Ерић
 -Зиму проводи у Африци;  -Гнезди се на тлу у густишу, испод купина и коприва;  -Пева само у пролеће, више ноћу него пр...
У коси луга славуј се јавља Сунце израња из плаве баре Жуборе поточићи дечјег здравља Кроз расцветане јабучаре Славуј из г...
Славуј, син гаја, где јелен пасе Пева, заљубљен, о ружи сунца А сунце слуша...и жели да се претвори у тог слаткокљунца. И ...
А снег мирисних латица пада и кљуца, кљуца, детлић твог била Плаво небо и бела стада Замисли за трен да имаш крила и полет...
Добрица Ерић је рођен 1936. год. у селу Доња Црнућа у Горњој Гружи у шумадијској сеоској кући, а преминуо 2019. год. Заврш...
Добрица Ерић
Луг - шума са ниским дрвећем и жбуњем, шумарак на нижем, влажном земљишту Јабучар – воћњак под јабукама Преља – жена која ...
 Песма има 5 строфа.  Прву и последњу строфу чини по 5 стихова. Остале имају по 4 стиха.  Рима: јавља - здравља преље –...
 Да би нам у потпуности пренео свој доживљај природе песник нас позива на лет измишљеним крилима.  Илуструј у свесци при...
  1. 1. „Славуј и Сунце“ Добрица Ерић
  2. 2.  -Зиму проводи у Африци;  -Гнезди се на тлу у густишу, испод купина и коприва;  -Пева само у пролеће, више ноћу него преко дана.  То је ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ ___ . (Решење асоцијације је славуј.) Асоцијација Погоди о коме је реч...
  3. 3. У коси луга славуј се јавља Сунце израња из плаве баре Жуборе поточићи дечјег здравља Кроз расцветане јабучаре Славуј из гаја сунце поздравља У гају преду сунчеве преље свилени кончићи висе са грана Воденичица јутра још меље звезде, за златну погачу дана. „Славуј и Сунце“, Добрица Ерић
  4. 4. Славуј, син гаја, где јелен пасе Пева, заљубљен, о ружи сунца А сунце слуша...и жели да се претвори у тог слаткокљунца. И док у кљуну славуја свиће песма пролећа – сунце са цера дарује јасике, брезе, цериће Минђушама од бисера...
  5. 5. А снег мирисних латица пада и кљуца, кљуца, детлић твог била Плаво небо и бела стада Замисли за трен да имаш крила и полетећеш изнад ливада!
  6. 6. Добрица Ерић је рођен 1936. год. у селу Доња Црнућа у Горњој Гружи у шумадијској сеоској кући, а преминуо 2019. год. Завршио је четири разреда основне школе и опробао срећу, како сам каже у многим занатима... Он је песник, прозни и драмски писац, сликар природе, села, детињства и љубави. Његове песме су у дечијим читанкама и часописима. Гост је дечијих ТВ емисија и манифестација. Добрица Ерић
  7. 7. Добрица Ерић
  8. 8. Луг - шума са ниским дрвећем и жбуњем, шумарак на нижем, влажном земљишту Јабучар – воћњак под јабукама Преља – жена која преде вуну Гај – шума, луг, густиш Било – пулс, дамар Слаткокљунац – онај који лепо пева Непознате речи цер јасика бреза
  9. 9.  Песма има 5 строфа.  Прву и последњу строфу чини по 5 стихова. Остале имају по 4 стиха.  Рима: јавља - здравља преље – меље пасе – да се баре – јабучаре грана – дана сунца – слаткокљунца ... „Воденица јутра још меље Звезде, за златну погачу дана“. – Стихови сликају свитање у ком Сунце ноћ обасјава најављујући мирисни пролећни дан.
  10. 10.  Да би нам у потпуности пренео свој доживљај природе песник нас позива на лет измишљеним крилима.  Илуструј у свесци природне лепоте о којима говори ова песма - буђење пролећа.  Док илуструјеш пусти на https://youtu.be/a40EVxRUsGA (Антонио Вивалди - Пролеће 1. став).

