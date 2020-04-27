Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prikaz podataka u koordinatnom sistemu Utvrđivanje (zadaci iz vaše zbirke)
850.
858. Prvo pravimo tabelu.. Prva kolona koliko ima jedinaca, druga dvoje dece, treća troje dece u porodici i četvrta četvor...
odbojka vaterpolo košarka rukomet fudbal 40 35 15 20 10 860. 360°: 120 = 3° što je ugao koji predstavlja jednog učenika Od...
Prikaz podataka u koordinatnom sistemu utvrdjivanje

Prikaz podataka u koordinatnom sistemu utvrdjivanje

Prikaz podataka u koordinatnom sistemu utvrdjivanje

  1. 1. Prikaz podataka u koordinatnom sistemu Utvrđivanje (zadaci iz vaše zbirke)
  2. 2. 850.
  3. 3. 858. Prvo pravimo tabelu.. Prva kolona koliko ima jedinaca, druga dvoje dece, treća troje dece u porodici i četvrta četvoro dece u porodici.
  4. 4. odbojka vaterpolo košarka rukomet fudbal 40 35 15 20 10 860. 360°: 120 = 3° što je ugao koji predstavlja jednog učenika Odbojka: 3° ∙ 40 = 120° Vaterpolo: 3° ∙ 35 = 105° Košarka: 3° ∙ 15 = 45° Rukomet: 3° ∙ 20 = 60° Fudbal: 3° ∙ 10 = 30° U šestom razredu smo naučili da konstruišemo date uglove

