Moravska srbija

  1. 1. МОРАВСКА СРБИЈА У БОРБИ ПРОТИВ ТУРАКА ТЕЗЕ ЗА СВЕСКУ
  2. 2. КНЕЗ ЛАЗАР ХРЕБЕЉАНОВИЋ • 26.септембра 1371. Маричка битка • Погибија браће Мрњавчевића • Кнез Лазар Хребељановић (1371. – 1389.) • Савез са баном Твртком I Котроманићем • 1373. пораз Николе Алтомановића • Супруга кнегиња Милица, пореклом од Вукана • Поморавље, Моравска – центар Крушевац • Посредовање у измирењу Цариградске и Српске патријаршије • Манастири: Раваница и Лазарица
  3. 3. ВУК БРАНКОВИЋ • Господин Вук Бранковић, обласни господар Косова • Зет Лазара Хребељановића, ожењен Маром од 1371. године • Преживео Косовску битку 1389. године • Оклеветан за издајника • Положио вазалну заклетву Османском царству, али се до последњег тренутка опирао турској власти • Премину у турском заточеништву
  4. 4. НОВИ ОСМАНСКИ ПОХОДИ • Султан Мурат I • 1386. године битка на Плочнику, заузет Ниш • 1388. године битка код Билеће, данашња Херцеговина
  5. 5. БИТКА НА КОСОВУ ПОЉУ • 28. јуна 1389. на Видовдан одиграла се Косовска битка • Кнез Лазар Хребељановић • Султан Мурат I • Војвода Влатко Вуковић • Милош Обилић Кобилић • Бајазит и Јакуб • Обе стране су изгубиле владаре и претрпеле велике губитке • Бајазит II (1389. – 1402.)
  6. 6. ПОСЛЕДИЦЕ КОСОВСКЕ БИТКЕ • Кнегиња Милица управљала Србијом у име малолетног сина Стефана Лазаревића • Државни сабор • Србија прихватила врховну власт султана • Оливера послата у Бајазитов харем • Харем – простор у којем живе султанове жене и робиље
  7. 7. КОСОВСКА ЛЕГЕНДА • Историјске личности • Неисторијске личности

