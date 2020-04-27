Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Marsal Josip Broz Tito Rodjen je 7.maja 1892 u zagorskom selu Kumrovac na reci Sulti kao sedmo dete od petnaestoro u porod...
• Uprkos mesovitom poreklu, Brzo se cesto izjasnjavao kao etnicki Hrvat. U julu 1900 sa osam godina, Broz je upisao osnovn...
• U oktobru 1910 godine postaje clan Saveza metalskih radnika i Sosijalisticke stranke Hrvatske i Slavonije, ucestvovao je...
Prvi svetski rat • U maju 1913 godine, Broz je regrutovan u Austrougarsku vojsku gde je dobio cin voodnika. Ubrzo nakon iz...
• Nakon sto su komunisti 2. avgusta 1921 godine ubili Milorada Draskovica, Jugoslovenskog ministra unutrasnjih poslova, KP...
• Odlazak iz Jugoslavije • Najpre je otisao u Ljubljanu, a odatle u Moskvu, gde je pokusao da ubedi Komiternu da bi bilo b...
• Posle napada Nemacke na SSSR, 22. juna 1941 godine, Glavni stab Narodnooslobodilackih i partizanskih odreda Jugoslavije ...
• Uprkos sukoba sa cetnickim pokretom, Titovi partizani su uspeli da oslobode zapadni deo Srbije kao sto je bila Uzicka re...
• Tito je zagovarao zajednicku ofanzivu, dok je Mihailovic smatrao da je ustanak opasan i prerano poceo, i plasio se da ce...
• Novembra 1941 godine u Bihacu je formirano Antifasisticko vece narodnog oslobodjenja Jugoslavije (AVNOJ) a na njegovom d...
BITKE NA SUTJESCI I NERETVI
• Poraz cetnika u bitci na Neretvi (marta 1943) izbacio ih je sa istorijske pozornice kao mogucu vlast u buducoj Jugoslavi...
POCETNI POSLERATNI PERIOD • Dana 7 marta 1945 godine, Tito je u Beogradu sastavio privremenu vladu Demokratske Federativne...
TITO KAO DRZAVNIK • Staljin je zeleo da ogranici Jugoslovensko samostalno istupanje u spoljnoj politici sto je dovelo do s...
• Posto je sada bio u dobrim odnosima sa drzavama oba bloka, Jugoslavija se odlucila za politiku neutralnosti. Takva polit...
NEGATIVNI ASPEKTI VLADAVINE • Posleratni razvoj Jugoslavije, pod Titom je bio ogroman. Medjutim, iz ekonomske perspektive ...
ZAVRSNE GODINE • Nakon Ustavnih promena, 1974 godine, Tito je poceo da smanjuje svoju ulogu u vodjenju drzave. Nastavio je...
KUCA CVECA
TITOVA STATUA U KUMROVCU
•NIKOLA PAVLOVIC 8-1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Marsal josip broz tito

37 views

Published on

Marsal josip broz tito

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Marsal josip broz tito

  1. 1. Marsal Josip Broz Tito Rodjen je 7.maja 1892 u zagorskom selu Kumrovac na reci Sulti kao sedmo dete od petnaestoro u porodici Franje Broza I Marije, rodjene Javorsek, u Austrougarskoj monarhiji. Njegov otac Franjo bio je Hrvat, dok je njegova majka Marija bila Slovenka.
  2. 2. • Uprkos mesovitom poreklu, Brzo se cesto izjasnjavao kao etnicki Hrvat. U julu 1900 sa osam godina, Broz je upisao osnovnu skolu u Kumrovcu ali je zavrsio samo cetiri razreda. • Nakon napustanja skole, u pocetku radio je • kod ujaka, a zatim na porodicnoj farmi, radio • je I u restoranu, a onda prelazi na trogodisnju • obuku kod ceskog bravara Nikole Karasa, gde • je imao obezbedjenu obuku, hranu I stan. • Za vreme obuke, kod Josipa Broza javljaju se • prve socijalisticke ideje pod uticajem socijal- • Istickog casopisa – Slobodna rec. U septembru 1909 odlazi u Zagreb, gde se • zaposlio u bravarskoj radionici Isidora Harmine.
  3. 3. • U oktobru 1910 godine postaje clan Saveza metalskih radnika i Sosijalisticke stranke Hrvatske i Slavonije, ucestvovao je u strajkovima i u nacionalnim manifestacijama protiv ugarskog hegemonizma. U decembru 1910 godine se vratio kuci i pocetkom 1911 godine poceo je da trazi posao. Radio je u Ljubljani, zatim u Trstu, Zagrebu, Kamniskim Alpima, kao i u Ceskoj. Vodjen radoznaloscu brzo se seli u Plzenj a zatim je otputovao u Minhen, do okktobra 1912 godine stigao je u Bec. U to vreme, provodio je dosta vemena vezbajuci macevanje i ples, i tokom ovog perioda je delimicno naucio nemacki jezik. Sto se tice znanja jezika, Tito je tvrdio da govori srpsko-hrvatski, nemacki, ruski i pomalo engleski.
  4. 4. Prvi svetski rat • U maju 1913 godine, Broz je regrutovan u Austrougarsku vojsku gde je dobio cin voodnika. Ubrzo nakon izbijanja Prvog svetskog rata 1914 godine, 25-a domobranska pesacka pukovija je krenula prema Srpskoj granici, ali je Broz odmah uhapsen zbog antiratnih stavova i zatvoren u Petrovaradinskoj tvrdjavi u danasnjem Novom Sadu. Njegov puk je bio kratko na Srpskom frontu. Pocetkom 1915 godine, borio se protiv Rusije gde je bio ranjen i zarobljen – uspeo je da se oslobodi i da pobegne u Omsk, gde je ozenio Pelagiju Beleusovu. U jesen 1920 godine, njegova trudna supruga i on, vratili su se u njegov rodni kraj. • MEDJUNARODNA KOMUNISTICKA AKTIVNOST • Iz Kumrovca, sa zenom, preselio se u Zagreb i tu se pridruzio Komunistickoj partiji Jugoslavije (KPJ). Uticaj KPJ u politickom zivotu Jugoslavije je brzo rastao. 1920 godine KPJ je osvojila 59 mandata i postala treca najveca stranka.
  5. 5. • Nakon sto su komunisti 2. avgusta 1921 godine ubili Milorada Draskovica, Jugoslovenskog ministra unutrasnjih poslova, KPJ je proglasena ilegalnom organizacijom prema Jugoslovenskom zakonu o drzavnoj bezbednosti iz 1921 godine. Cesto je menjao posao i mnogo puta je bio zatvaran zbog svojih revolucionarnih ideja. • U medjuvremenu, zena ga je napustila i vratila se u Sovjetski Savez. Tamo se zaljubila u drugog coveka, pa je njen sin sa Josipom Brozom, Zarko, odrastao po raznim svratistima. • U Ljubljani organizuje tajnu konferenciju KPJ i tu su se prvi put susreli Josip Broz i Edvard Kardelj, sa kojim je postao dobar prijatelj, a sam Tito je kasnije u Kardelju video svog najpouzdanijeg savetnika. Buduci da ga je trazila policija, Josip Broz je koristio razne pseudonime ukljucujuci Rudi i Tito, u okviru Komiterne njegov nadimak je bio Valter. • Edvard Kardelj
  6. 6. • Odlazak iz Jugoslavije • Najpre je otisao u Ljubljanu, a odatle u Moskvu, gde je pokusao da ubedi Komiternu da bi bilo bolje da partijsko rukovodstvo bude smesteno unutar Jugoslavije. Pronadjen je kompromis, pa je dogovoreno da Tito i ostali rade u zemlji, a da Gorkic i Politbiro nastave svoj rad u Parizu. Tito je poceo da putuje na relaciji Moskva- Pariz-Zagreb 1936 godine i 1937 godine, koristeci lazne pasose. Ucestvovao je u Spanskom gradjanskom ratu. • Generalni sekretar • U avgustu 1937 godine, postao je vrsilac duznosti generalnog sekretara KPJ. Sestog aprila 1941. godine otpocela je invazije Nemacke na Jugoslaviju. 17 aprila, rat u Jugoslaviji je zavrsen i izvrsena je okupacija Jugoslavije. Tito se tada nalazio u Zagrebu.
  7. 7. • Posle napada Nemacke na SSSR, 22. juna 1941 godine, Glavni stab Narodnooslobodilackih i partizanskih odreda Jugoslavije (NOPOJ) formiran je 27. juna a istog dana CKKPJ postavio je Tita za vrhovnog komandanta svih vojnih snaga za oslobodenje zemlje.
  8. 8. • Uprkos sukoba sa cetnickim pokretom, Titovi partizani su uspeli da oslobode zapadni deo Srbije kao sto je bila Uzicka republika. Tito je 16. septembra napustio Beograd I otisao na oslobodjenu teritoriju u zapadnu Srbiju, gde su premesteni i Glavni stab i CKKPJ. Tokom ovog perioda Tito je pregovarao sa vodjom cetnika Drazom Mihailovicem 19. septembra i 27. oktobra 1941 godine o dogovoru i savezu partizana i cetnika ali su pregovori propali.
  9. 9. • Tito je zagovarao zajednicku ofanzivu, dok je Mihailovic smatrao da je ustanak opasan i prerano poceo, i plasio se da ce pokrenuti velike odmazde i da treba sacekati. • Na savetovanju u Stolicama, koje je odrzano 26 i 27.novembra donete su direktive za dalji razvoj ustanka, pod jedinstvenim vodjstvom Vrhovnog staba NOPOJ i Glavnih stabova po zemljama i pokrajnama Jugoslavije. • 21. decembra 1941 godine, partizani su osnovali Prvu Proletersku brigadu (pod komandom Koce Popovica) a 1. marta 1942 godine i Drugu Proletersku brigadu. U oslobodjenim teritorijama, partizani su organizovali narodne odbore koji su predstavljali civilne vlasti.
  10. 10. • Novembra 1941 godine u Bihacu je formirano Antifasisticko vece narodnog oslobodjenja Jugoslavije (AVNOJ) a na njegovom drugom zasedanju u Jajcu 29 i 30 novembra 1943 godine, donete su politicki najvaznije odluke kojim je zabranjen povratak Kralja Petra drugog Kradjordjevica u Jugoslaviju, osnovan je nacionalni komitet Narodnog oslobodjenja (NKOJ) koji je bio prava vlada nove Jugoslavije. Zacrtana je buducnost Jugoslavije kao drzave sastavljene od federalnih republika a Tito je proglasen za Marsala i izabran za predsednika NKOJ-a. • Narodnooslobodilacka borba se prenela na podrucje Bosne i Hercegovine i Hrvatske gde su se od 1942 godine do 1944 godine vodile presudne borbe. Najvece bitke dogodile su se u dolinama reke Neretve (mart 1943) I Sutjeske (maj 1943). • Partizanske snage su pobednicki izasle iz obe bitke.
  11. 11. BITKE NA SUTJESCI I NERETVI
  12. 12. • Poraz cetnika u bitci na Neretvi (marta 1943) izbacio ih je sa istorijske pozornice kao mogucu vlast u buducoj Jugoslaviji. • Dana 25 maja 1944 godine, Tito je uspeo da izbegne nemacku operaciju • hvatanja, poznatu kao Desant na Drvar. • Posle neuspelog nemackog desanta na Drvar 25 maja • 1944 godine, Tito je otisao na ostrvo Vis. • Tamo je 17 juna 1944 godine, potpisan Viski • sporazum u pokusaju da se spoji Titova vlada • AVNOJ sa vladom u izbeglistvu Kralja Petra drugog. • U avgustu 1944. godine, susreo se u Napulju sa predsednikom Britanske vlade Vinstonom Cercilom, gde mu je potvrdjeno da ce na podrucje Jugoslavije umesto saveznickih trupa uci Crvena Armija. Predvece 23 oktobra 1944 godine, stigao je u oslobodjeni Beograd odakle je nastavio da rukovodi zavrsnim operacijama za oslobodjenje Jugoslavije.
  13. 13. POCETNI POSLERATNI PERIOD • Dana 7 marta 1945 godine, Tito je u Beogradu sastavio privremenu vladu Demokratske Federativne Jugoslavije (DFJ) a za ime drzave privremeno je dozvoljena upotreba i Republika i Monarhija. • Ovu Vladu vodio je Tito kao privremeni Jugoslovenski premijer a nju su ukljuceni i predstavnici iz izbeglicke vlade iz Londona, izmedju ostalog i Ivan Subasic. • Nakon ubedljive izborne pobede, Tito je potvrdjen kao premijer i ministar spoljnih poslova DFJ. Zemlja je preimenovana u Federativna Narodna Republika Jugoslavija (FNRJ), kasnije konacno preimenovana u Socijalisticka Federativna Republika Jugoslavija (SFRJ). A dana 29 Novembra 1945 godine, Jugoslovenska ustavotvorna skupstina formalno je smenila Kralja Petra drugog I donela nov Ustav. • Od Jugoslovenskih partizana posle rata nastala je Jugoslovenska narodna armija(JNA). Formirana je i nova tajna policija – Uprava drzavne bezbednosti (UDBA). Dragoslav Draza Mihailovic je uhvacen, proglasen krivim, u beogradskom procesu za saradnju, veleizdaju i ratne zlocine a nakon toga streljan u julu 1946 godine.
  14. 14. TITO KAO DRZAVNIK • Staljin je zeleo da ogranici Jugoslovensko samostalno istupanje u spoljnoj politici sto je dovelo do sukoba. Jugoslavija je optuzena da je odustala od izgradnje socijalizma i za neprijateljstvo prema SSSR-u 1948 godine. Po direktivi Staljina, prekinuti su svi odnosi komunistickih drzava sa Jugoslavijom i uvedena je ekonomska blokada. Ovakav razvoj dogadjaja, naterao je Josipa Broza Tita, da se okrene zapadu, koji je odlucio da mu pomogne zbog njegovog suprostavljanja Staljinu. U borbi protiv informacionog biroa, uhapseno je bilo vise desetina hiljada ljudi za koje se smatralo da su rusofili I pristalice Staljina. Vecina njih je, nakon hapsenja, prebaceno u logore na Golom otoko I Svetom Grguru. Politika surovog obracunavanja sa protivnicima je trajala sve do Staljinove smrti 1953 godine. Novi sovjetski vodja Nikita Hruscov, posetio je Beograd 1955 godine I od tada su se odnosi sa SSSR-om normalizovali.
  15. 15. • Posto je sada bio u dobrim odnosima sa drzavama oba bloka, Jugoslavija se odlucila za politiku neutralnosti. Takva politika je dovela do osnivanja Pokreta nesvrstanih u Beogradu 1961 godine ciji su tvorci bili Tito, Indijski predsednik Nehru i Egipatski predsednik Naser. Ovaj pokret je bio zamisljen kao protivteza Varsavskom I Nato Paktu.
  16. 16. NEGATIVNI ASPEKTI VLADAVINE • Posleratni razvoj Jugoslavije, pod Titom je bio ogroman. Medjutim, iz ekonomske perspektive model koji je sprovodio Tito oslanjao se na dug i nije bio izgradjen na stabilnim odnosima. Znak nestabilnosti Jugoslovenske privrede pojavio se odmah nakon Titove smrti, kada SFRJ nije mogla da otplati masovni dug koji se nakupio izmedju 1961 i 1980 godine. Spoljni dug Jugoslavije povecan je od preko 17% godisnje.
  17. 17. ZAVRSNE GODINE • Nakon Ustavnih promena, 1974 godine, Tito je poceo da smanjuje svoju ulogu u vodjenju drzave. Nastavio je da putuje u diplomatske posete I prima strane delegacije. Tokom 1979 godine, Titovo stanje se drasticno pogorsalo. Dana 7 januara I ponovo 11 januara 1980 godine, Tito je primljen u medicinski centar u Ljubljani sa cirkulacionim problemima u nogama. Leva noga mu je amputirana zbog arterijskih blokada. Josif Broz Tito umro je od gangrene u Medicinskom centru u Ljubljani 4 maja 1980 godine u 15.05 casova, tri dana pre njegovog 88 rodjendana. Sledeceg dana, 5 maja, Plavim vozom iz Ljubljane u Beograd, stigao je kovceg sa njegovim posmrtnim ostacima. Smesten je u Aleji Skupstine Jugoslavije, gde su drzavni funkcioneri I gradjani u mimohodu odavali pocast Jugoslovenskom Sefu Drzave. Dana 7 maja, preko 200 stranih delegacija poklonilo se kovcegu Josip Brozu Titu u skupstinskom parlamentu. Sahranjen je 8 maja po sopstvenoj zelji, u Kuci cveca, na Dedinju, uz prisustvo 700.000,00 ljudi I 209 delegacija iz 128 zemalja od ukupno 154 drzava clanica OUN. U to vreme, to je bila najveca sahrana nekog drzavnika u istoriji.
  18. 18. KUCA CVECA
  19. 19. TITOVA STATUA U KUMROVCU
  20. 20. •NIKOLA PAVLOVIC 8-1

×