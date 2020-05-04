Manufaktura

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ПРОМЕНЕ У НАЧИНУ ПРОИЗВОДЊЕ ЛЕКЦИЈЕ У УЏБЕНИКУ НА СТРАНИЦИ БРОЈ 186.- 189. ТЕЗЕ ЗА СВЕСКУ ДОМАЋИ НА ПОСЛЕДЊЕМ СЛАЈДУ ДОМАЋ...
МАНУФАКТУРА – НОВ НАЧИН ПРОИЗВОДЊЕ • ПРЕКООКЕАНСКА ТРГОВИНА • ЗАНАТСКУ РАДИОНИЦУ ЗАМЕНИЛА ЈЕ МАНУФАКТУРА • МАНУФАКТУРА – О...
СЛАБЉЕЊЕ ФЕУДАЛИЗМА И ЗАЧЕТАК КАПИТАЛИЗМА • НАПРЕДАК ПОЉОПРИВРЕДЕ – СЕЛО • ПОРАСТ БРОЈА СТАНОВНИКА • БОГАТСТВО – КАПИТАЛ •...
РАЗВОЈ ГРАДОВА • СЕДИШТЕ СВЕТСКЕ ТРГОВИНЕ СЕ СА СРЕДОЗЕМНОГ МОРА СЕЛИ НА АТЛАНСКИ ОКЕАН • ТРГОВАЧКЕ СИЛЕ: ПОРТУГАЛИЈА, ШПА...
ДОМАЋИ • ОДСЛУШАТИ ПРЕДАВАЊЕ РТС-А • ПРЕПИСАТИ ТЕЗЕ У СВЕСКУ
  1. 1. ПРОМЕНЕ У НАЧИНУ ПРОИЗВОДЊЕ ЛЕКЦИЈЕ У УЏБЕНИКУ НА СТРАНИЦИ БРОЈ 186.- 189. ТЕЗЕ ЗА СВЕСКУ ДОМАЋИ НА ПОСЛЕДЊЕМ СЛАЈДУ ДОМАЋИ ПРЕДАТИ ДО ПЕТКА
  2. 2. МАНУФАКТУРА – НОВ НАЧИН ПРОИЗВОДЊЕ • ПРЕКООКЕАНСКА ТРГОВИНА • ЗАНАТСКУ РАДИОНИЦУ ЗАМЕНИЛА ЈЕ МАНУФАКТУРА • МАНУФАКТУРА – ОБЛИК ПРОИЗВОДЊЕ КОЈИ ПОДРАЗУМЕВА ПОДЕЛУ РАДА У КОЈОЈ СВАКИ РАДНИК ОБАВЉА СВОЈ ДЕО ПОСЛА ( РАДИЛО СЕ РУЧНО) • КАПИТАЛИЗАМ – НОВО ДРУШТВЕНО УРЕЂЕЊЕ, ЕКОНОМСКИ СИСТЕМ У КОЈЕМ БОГАТИ ИМАЈУ ГЛАВНУ УЛОГУ • ПРИВАТНИ ПРЕДУЗЕТНИЦИ - КАПИТАЛИСТИ
  3. 3. СЛАБЉЕЊЕ ФЕУДАЛИЗМА И ЗАЧЕТАК КАПИТАЛИЗМА • НАПРЕДАК ПОЉОПРИВРЕДЕ – СЕЛО • ПОРАСТ БРОЈА СТАНОВНИКА • БОГАТСТВО – КАПИТАЛ • БАНКА – УСТАНОВА КОЈА СЕ БАВИ УВАЊЕМ, РАЗМЕНОМ И ПОЗАЈМЉИВАЊЕМ НОВЦА • КАПИТАЛИСТИ – ВЛАСНИЦИ БАНАКА • НАЈАМНА РАДНА СНАГА – ПРОЛЕТЕРИ • КАПИТАЛИСТИКИ ОДНОСИ ПОТИСНУЛИ СУ ФЕУДАЛИЗАМ
  4. 4. РАЗВОЈ ГРАДОВА • СЕДИШТЕ СВЕТСКЕ ТРГОВИНЕ СЕ СА СРЕДОЗЕМНОГ МОРА СЕЛИ НА АТЛАНСКИ ОКЕАН • ТРГОВАЧКЕ СИЛЕ: ПОРТУГАЛИЈА, ШПАНИЈА, ХОЛАНДИЈА, ЕНГЛЕСКА И ФРАНЦУСКА • НА ЗНАЧАЈУ СУ ИЗГУБИЛЕ: ВЕНЕЦИЈА, ЂЕНОВА И ДУБРОВНИК • ПРОЦВЕТАЛИ СУ НОВИ ГРАДОВИ: ЛИСАБОН, АНТВЕРПЕН, ЛОНДОН, АМСТЕРДАМ • ТЕКСТИЛНА ПРОИЗВОДЊА
  5. 5. ДОМАЋИ • ОДСЛУШАТИ ПРЕДАВАЊЕ РТС-А • ПРЕПИСАТИ ТЕЗЕ У СВЕСКУ

