Назив и тривијални назив Рационално- структурна формула Својства и примена Метанска (мравља) киселина HCOOH -безбојна течн...
Етанска (сирћетна) киселина CH3COOH - безбојна течност, оштрог, продорног мириса - раствор сирћетне киселине се користи ка...
реакција сирћетне киселине са натријум-хидроксидом. Добијени раствор упарава до сува. настало је ново једињење, хемијска ј...
Karboksilne kiseline

Karboksilne kiseline

Karboksilne kiseline

  1. 1. Назив и тривијални назив Рационално- структурна формула Својства и примена Метанска (мравља) киселина HCOOH -безбојна течност,оштрог мириса, изазива пликове на кожи - употребљава се за бојење текстила,штављење коже, инпрегнацију дрвета, дезинфекцију винских буради... Карбоксилне киселине, хемијска својства RCOOH H+ + RCOO- HCOOH H+ + HCOO- pH <7 CH3COOH H+ + CH3COO- Mg + 2CH3COOH Mg(CH3COO)2 + H2 CH3COOH + NaOH → CH3COONa + H2O карбоксилна киселина натријумове соли карбоксилних киселина назив формула назив формула метанска(мравља) HCOOH натријум-метаноат (натријум-формијат) HCOONa етанска(сирћетна) CH3COOH натријум-етаноат (натријум-ацетат) CH3COONa пропанска(пропионска)CH3CH2COOH натријум-пропаноат CH3CH2COONa бутанска(бутерна) CH3(CH2)2COOH натријум-бутаноат CH3(CH2)2COONa
  2. 2. Етанска (сирћетна) киселина CH3COOH - безбојна течност, оштрог, продорног мириса - раствор сирћетне киселине се користи као зачин или конзерванс у домаћинству, у производњи пластичних маса, лекова... Пропанска (пропионска) киселина CH3CH2COOH - безбојна течност, оштрог, продорног мириса сличног сирћетној киселини -користи се као конзерванс који спречава кварење прехрамбених производа као што су хлеб,масти и уља, месо... У растворима карбоксилнихкиселина рН је увек мањи од 7 јер оне попут неорганских киселина, у води дисосују на позитивне јоне водоника и негативне јоне киселинског остатка. ЕЛЕКТОЛИТИЧКА ДИСОЦИЈАЦИЈА ПРЕДСТАВЉЕНА ЈЕ: H2O RCOOH H+ + RCOO− хемијска једначина дисоцијације мравље и сирћетне киселине. H2O HCOOH H+ + HCOO− H2O CH3COOH H+ + CH3COO− дисоцијацијом мравље киселине настаје позитиванјон водоника и негативан формијатни јон, а дисоцијацијом сирћетне киселине настаје позитиван јон водоника и негативан ацетатни јон. : карбоксилне киселине реагују са изразитим металима као на пример са магнезијумом током реакције издваја гас који гори, тј водоник. Наставник представља хемијском једначином хемијску реакцију: Mg + CH3COOH → Mg(CH3COO)2 + H2 CH3COOH односно Mg + 2CH3COOH → Mg(CH3COO)2 + H2 осим водоника у овој хемијској реакцији настаје и со сирћетне киселине, магнезијум- ацетат(магнезијум-етаноат)
  3. 3. реакција сирћетне киселине са натријум-хидроксидом. Добијени раствор упарава до сува. настало је ново једињење, хемијска једначина реакцијуе неутрализације: CH3COOH + NaOH → CH3COONa + H2O реакција сирћетне киселине са негашеним кречом. 2CH3COOH + CaO →Ca(CH3COO)2 + H2O карбоксилне киселине као и неорганске киселине граде соли. Називи соли карбоксилних киселина добијају се тако што се уместо наставка –ска дода наставак – оат. Већина соли има своје тривијалне (уобичајене називе). Наставник показује табелуса називима и формулама соли: карбоксилна киселина натријумове соли карбоксилних киселина назив формула назив формула метанска(мравља) HCOOH натријум-метаноат (натријум-формијат) HCOONa етанска(сирћетна) CH3COOH натријум-етаноат (натријум-ацетат) CH3COONa пропанска(пропионска)CH3CH2COOH натријум-пропаноат CH3CH2COONa бутанска(бутерна) CH3(CH2)2COOH натријум-бутаноат CH3(CH2)2COONa хемијска једначина реакција неутрализације мравље киселине и калијум-хидроксида. HCOOH + КOH → HCOOК + H2O карбоксилне киселине граде исте типове једињења као и неорганске киселине. Позива два ученика да демонстрационим огледима упореде својства неких неорганских кисселина са сирћетном киселином. хлороводонична киселина реактивнија је од сирћетне киселине. Представљају реакције хемијским једначинама: Mg + 2HCl →MgCl2 + H2 бржа реакција Mg + 2CH3COOH → Mg(CH3COO)2 + H2 спорија реакција Каменацсе растворио уз издвајање гаса.промена представља се хемијском једначином: CaCO3 + 2CH3COOH→Ca(CH3COO)2 + CO2+H2O сирћетна киселина реактивнија од угљене (карбонатне) .

