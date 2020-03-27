Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ИСТОЧНО ПИТАЊЕ, ВЕЛИКЕ СИЛЕ И БАЛКАНСКИ НАРОДИ ТЕЗЕ ЗА СВЕСКУ
ИСТОЧНО ПИТАЊЕ • Крајем 17. века отворено је источно питање • Источно питање је питање опстанка турске државе у Европи на ...
ВЕЛИКЕ СИЛЕ И ИСТОЧНО ПИТАЊЕ • Османско царство је настојало да се реформише • Однос великих сила према источном питањеу, ...
БАЛКАНСКИ НАРОДИ И ИСТОЧНО ПИТАЊЕ • Први српски устанак (1804.-1813.) • Хаџи Проданова буна 1814. године • Други српски ус...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Istocno pitanje

27 views

Published on

Istocno pitanje

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Istocno pitanje

  1. 1. ИСТОЧНО ПИТАЊЕ, ВЕЛИКЕ СИЛЕ И БАЛКАНСКИ НАРОДИ ТЕЗЕ ЗА СВЕСКУ
  2. 2. ИСТОЧНО ПИТАЊЕ • Крајем 17. века отворено је источно питање • Источно питање је питање опстанка турске државе у Европи на Балкану • Велике силе су државе које војно и економски, могу да утичу на светску политику • За источно питање заинтересоване су Руско и Хабсбуршко царство, Велика Британија и Француска • Балкански народи Срби, Грци, Бугари и Румуни
  3. 3. ВЕЛИКЕ СИЛЕ И ИСТОЧНО ПИТАЊЕ • Османско царство је настојало да се реформише • Однос великих сила према источном питањеу, зависио је од њиховог интереса • Османско царство „Болесник на Босфору“ • Кримски рат (1853.-1856) • 1856. Париски мировни уговор
  4. 4. БАЛКАНСКИ НАРОДИ И ИСТОЧНО ПИТАЊЕ • Први српски устанак (1804.-1813.) • Хаџи Проданова буна 1814. године • Други српски устанак 1815. године • Грчки устанак (1821. -1829.) • 1929. Једренски мир • 1830. Грчка прва самостална држава на Балкану • 1878. Санстефански мировни уговор – Велика Бугарска • 1878. Берлински конгрес – Србија, Црна Гора и Румунија постале независне

×