Ishrana

Ishrana

Published in: Education
Ishrana

  1. 1. НАЧИН ИСХРАНЕ СТАРИХ РИМЉАНА Погледати презентацију Погледати галерију слика Домћи на последњем слајду Домаћи предати до петка
  2. 2. - НА ПОЧЕТКУ РИМСКА ТРПЕЗА БИЛА ЈЕ СКРОМНА - ХРАНИЛИ СУ СЕ КАШОМ ОД БРАШНА, ВОЋЕМ, ПОВРЋЕМ, РИБОМ, МАСЛИНОВИМ УЉЕМ, МЕДОМ, УРМЕ, ОРАСИ, ВОЋНИМ СОКОВИМА ЈЕДНОСТАВНОСТ
  3. 3. - ЈАЧАЊЕМ РИМСКЕ ДРЖАВЕ, ТРПЕЗА СТАРИХ РИМЉАНА ЈЕ ПОСТАЈАЛА СВЕ БОГАТИЈА –ЈЕЛОВНИК ЈЕ БИО ОБИЛАН - ЈЕЛОВНИК СЕ САСТОЈАО ОД СЕДАМ ЈЕЛА - РИМЉАНИ СУ УЖИВАЛИ У ХРАНИ - ВОЛЕЛИ СУ ДА ПИЈУ ВИНО - ПРИРЕЂИВАЛИ СУ ЗАБАВЕ, КОЈЕ СУ ПРОПРАЋЕНЕ ОБИЛНОМ ХРАНОМ - ХРАНИЛИ СУ СЕ УКУСНО СПРЕМЉЕНИМ СПЕЦИЈАЛИТЕТИМА - НА ТРПЕЗИ СУ СЕ НАШЛЕ: ЖАБЕ, СКАКАВЦИ, ЧВРЧЦИ, ШКИЉКЕ, УРМЕ, РАСКОШ
  4. 4. - ЈЕЛИ СУ УГЛАВНОМ ПРСТИМА И ЛЕЖЕЋИ (ПОЛУ ЛЕЖЕЋИ ПОЛОЖАЈ) - КРЕВЕТИ ЗА ДВЕ ДО ТРИ ОСОБЕ, БИЛИ СУ СМЕЂТЕНИ ОКО ОКРУГЛОГ СТОЛА - РИМЉАНИ СУ ВОЛЕЛИ ДА ПРИМАЈУ ГОСТЕ, ДА ИХ ЗАБАВЉАЈУ УЗ ОБИЛНУ ХРАНУ - ГОСТЕ СУ ЗАБАВЉАЛИ РЕЦИТАТОРИ, ГЛУМЦИ И МУЗИЧАРИ - У БОГАТИМ КУЋАМА, ХРАНУ СУ ПРИРЕЂИВАЛИ КУВАРИ БОНТОН –СТАРИХ РИМЉАНА
  5. 5. - ЈЕЛОВНИК СЕ САСТОЈАО ОД ПРЕДЈЕЛА, ГЛАВНОГ ЈЕЛА И СЛАТКИША. - ПРЕДЈЕЛО: УСОЉЕНА РИБА СА ЈАЈИМА, КУВАНЕ ПЕЧУРКЕ СА СОСОМ ОД РИБЉЕ МАСТИ, МОРСКИ ЈЕЖЕВИ СА ЗАЧИНИМА И МЕДОМ. - ГЛАВНО ЈЕЛО: ПЕЧЕНИ ЈЕЛЕН У СОСУ ОД ЛУКА, КУВАНИ НОЈ У СЛАТКОМ СОСУ, ПЕЧЕНИ ПАПАГАЈ, БАРЕНА ШУНКА СА СМОКВАМА И ЛВОРОВИМ ЛИШЋЕМ – ПРЕМАЗАНА МЕДОВИНОМ, КУВАНИ ФЛАМИНГО СА УРМАМА. - СЛАТКИШИ: УРМЕ ПУЊЕНЕ ОРАСИМА, УРМЕ ПРЖЕНЕ У МЕДУ, АФРИЧКИ КОЛАЧ СА МЕДОМ У СЛАТКОМ ВИНУ. ЈЕЛОВНИК- ЗА ГОСТЕ
  6. 6. - РИМСКИ ЦАРЕВИ СУ СИРОМАШНОМ, БЕСПОСЛЕНОМ НАРОДУ ДЕЛИЛИ ЖИТО И ПРИРЕЂИВАЛИ БЕСПЛАТНЕ ИГРЕ ЗА ЗАБАВУ - НА ТАЈ НАИН СТИЦАЛИ СУ НАКЛОНОСТ НАРОДА И ТАКО ГА ДРЖАЛИ У ПОКОРНОСТИ „ХЛЕБА И ИГАРА“
  7. 7. - ХРАНУ СУ ПРИПРЕМАЛИ У ДРВЕНИМ, ГЛИНЕНИМ, МЕТАЛНИМ И КЕРАМИЧКИМ ПОСУДАМА - ХРАНА СЕ ПРИПРЕМАЛА НА ВАТРИ - ХРАНА СЕ ЧУВАЛА И СКЛАДИШТИЛА У ЗЕМЉИ – РУПАМА - ХРАНА СЕ ЧУВАЛА И У АМФОРАМА - АМФОРА – ВЕЛИКА ТРБУШАСТА ВАЗА СА ДВЕ РУЧКЕ, НАПРАВЉЕНА ЈЕ ОД ПЕЧЕНЕ ГЛИНЕ. ЧУВАЊЕ ХРАНЕ
  8. 8. - ПОГЛЕДАТИ И ОДСЛУШАТИ ПРЕДАВАЊЕ - ПОГЛЕДАТИ ПРЕЗЕНТАЦИЈУ - ПОГЛЕДАТИ ГАЛЕРИЈУ СЛИКА - ОСМИСЛИТИ КОМПЛЕТАН ЈЕЛОВНИК СТАРИХ РИМЉАНА - ОСМИШЉЕН ЈЕЛОВНИК ПОСЛАТИ НА МЕЈЛ НАСТАВНИКА ДОМАЋИ

