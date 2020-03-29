Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Аутор:Стеван Чворовић, VI1
 Инструменти код којих се звук производи помоћу жица, било трзањем, превлачењем гудала преко њих или ударањем батићима по...
Висина тона зависи од дужине и дебљине жица, као и од затегнутости жица. Ако су жице дуже и дебље, тонови су нижи, а ако с...
 Гусле припадају групи жичаних инструмената  Гусле су народни инструмент, који је помогао очувању традиције  Гусле су с...
 Најчешће имају једну или повремено две жице  Направљене су од јаворовог дрвета  Жице и гудало су направлјене од тридес...
Састоје се од музичке кутије која је пресвучена животињском кожом на коју се надовезује дугачак врат на чијем завршетку је...
 Филип Вишњић  Тешан Подругобић  Лека Мастиновић  Старац Милија  Старац Рашко  Ђуро Милутиновић  Стојан Хајдук  Ан...
 То је био најпознатији српски гуслар  Живео је од 1767 до 1834, рођен је на Мајевици у селу Горња Трнова  Ослепео је з...
 Певање уз гусле уписано је на Унескву Репрезентативну листу нематеријалног културног наслеђа човечанства
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gusle

65 views

Published on

Gusle

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gusle

  1. 1. Аутор:Стеван Чворовић, VI1
  2. 2.  Инструменти код којих се звук производи помоћу жица, било трзањем, превлачењем гудала преко њих или ударањем батићима по њима:балајка, бас гитара, акустична гитара, китара, лира, мандолина, гусле, саз, ситар...
  3. 3. Висина тона зависи од дужине и дебљине жица, као и од затегнутости жица. Ако су жице дуже и дебље, тонови су нижи, а ако су жице тање и краће, тонови су виши
  4. 4.  Гусле припадају групи жичаних инструмената  Гусле су народни инструмент, који је помогао очувању традиције  Гусле су са подручја Балкана  Свирају се у Србији, Црној Гори, Далмацији и Босни и Херцеговини
  5. 5.  Најчешће имају једну или повремено две жице  Направљене су од јаворовог дрвета  Жице и гудало су направлјене од тридесет уплетених коњских длака
  6. 6. Састоје се од музичке кутије која је пресвучена животињском кожом на коју се надовезује дугачак врат на чијем завршетку је изрезбарена животињска (најчешће коњска) или птичија (најчешће орао или соко) глава.
  7. 7.  Филип Вишњић  Тешан Подругобић  Лека Мастиновић  Старац Милија  Старац Рашко  Ђуро Милутиновић  Стојан Хајдук  Анђелко Вуковић  Борко Мијајловић
  8. 8.  То је био најпознатији српски гуслар  Живео је од 1767 до 1834, рођен је на Мајевици у селу Горња Трнова  Ослепео је због великих богиња  Са гуслама у рукама путовао је по српским манастирима и селима и на тај начин помогао је очувању српске историје и традиције
  9. 9.  Певање уз гусле уписано је на Унескву Репрезентативну листу нематеријалног културног наслеђа човечанства

×