Duda nasledjivanje

  1. 1. (133-145. страна у уџбенику) Нaслеђивање особина и варијабилност
  2. 2. Наследни материјал  Код протиста и вишећелијких организама налази се у једру  Код монера (бактерија) налази се расут по цитоплазми  Изграђен је од молекула ДНК  Делови овог молекула су гени, а генетика је наука која их проучава  Неке особине нису наследне, већ су стечене ОБЈАШЊЕЊЕ (пример): Ако се нека жена фарба у црвено, не можемо очекивати да ће се беба родити са црвеном косом; Или ако нечији тата свира флауту, то је особина коју неће наследити његово дете, јер се свирање флауте учи. Те особине су стечене током живота.  Наследне особине добијамо од својих родитеља у току процеса репродукције. ОБЈАШЊЕЊЕ: Боју очију наслеђујемо комбинацијом гена наших родитеља; Такође овако се наслеђују и крвне групе, боја косе или облик ушне ресице. Напомена: објашњења не морате преписивати 
  3. 3. НАЧИНИ РАЗМНОЖАВАЊА  Размножавање- процес остављања потомства  Постоје 2 типа размножавања- бесполно и полно  Бесполно се јавља код једноћелијских организама, гљива, неких биљака и веома једноставних животиња  Полно се јавља код већине биљака и животиња  ОСНОВНА разлике између ова 2 типа размножавања дата су у табели:
  4. 4. Бесполно р. Потомци настају од 1 родитеља НЕМА генетичке разноврности Потомак је *клон родитељске јединке Полно р. Потомци настају од 2 родитеља Размена генетичког материјала родитељских јединки Потомак носи комбинацију родитељских гена * Клон - потомак који има идентичне гене као родитељ Бесполно размножавање хидре Полно размножавање
  5. 5. Варијабилност  Генотип представља јединствену комбинацију гена коју наслеђујемо од родитеља  Фенотип представља ОСОБИНЕ које се испољавају под утицајем тих гена и деловања спољашње средине ОБЈАШЊЕЊЕ (пример): Засадили смо једну биљку у низији. Она лепо расте и достигла је одређену висину. Затим узмемо лист или гранчицу те биљке (пелцер) и оставимо га неко време у води да добије коренак. Одлучимо да тај пелцер засадимо поред викендице која се налази на планини. Након неког времена биљка порасте, али примећујемо да је знатно нижа од оне у низији. ИСТА биљка је у питању. Клон. Али је она у низији порасла више јер су јој услови погоднији, за разлику од ове која је у планини. Дакле фенотип зависи од срединског фактора.
  6. 6.  Приметићете да и између јединки ИСТЕ врсте постоје разлике у изгледу или грађи организма.  Ова разноликост назива се варијабилност  Једнике које су боље прилагођене средини у којој живе, имаће већу шансу да преживе.  Природа одабира оне који су боље прилагођени. Овај процес назива се ПРИРОДНА селекција.
  7. 7. ЕВОЛУЦИЈА  Представља процес промене наследних особина једне врсте током времена Еволутивни низ коња
  8. 8. ДОМАЋИ бр.1  Препиши најбитније чињенице у свеску, објашњења не морају да се пишу.  Пронађи и прочитај нешто о Дарвину. Напомена: не журите, рок за домаћи је три дана јер имамо један час недељно.

