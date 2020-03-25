Successfully reported this slideshow.
КИСЕОНИЧНА ОРГАНСКА ЈЕДИЊЕЊА Ученици ће упознати нову групу једињења-алкохолеУ свакодневном животу синоним за алкохоле су ...
метан CH4 метанол CH3OH етан CH3CH3 етанол CH3CH2OH пропан CH3 CH2CH3 пропанол CH3 CH2CH2OH бутан CH3 CH2 CH2CH3 бутанол C...
Н2С СН2 Н2С СН СН2 OH OH OH OH OH 1,2-етандиол (гликол) 1,2,3-пропантриол (глицерол) Задатак: напишИ формуле и називе: 1. ...
CH3 CH2 CHCH3 OH 2-бутанола CH3CHCH2OH CH3 2-метил-1-пропанол CH3 CH3 −С− CH3 OH 2-метил-2-пропанол Како написати формулу ...
глукоза (алкохолно врење) → ______________ + угљеник(IV)-оксид ☺мала помоћ! Како написати формулу алкохола ако је познат њ...
  1. 1. КИСЕОНИЧНА ОРГАНСКА ЈЕДИЊЕЊА Ученици ће упознати нову групу једињења-алкохолеУ свакодневном животу синоним за алкохоле су алкохолна пића или етил- алкохол. Ученици наводе примере (вино, ракија, . етанол, пиво, виски), Реч алкохол се користи од давнина. У XVI веку је то био "алкохол вини“ или дух вина. Реч вини је временом изостала, а назив алкохол остаје. Упознајмо прва три представника алкохола, а то су (модели). Први са једним С-атомом је метанол, са два С-атома је етанол и трећи је пропанол метанол етанол пропанол црвене куглице су модели атома кисеоника , беле водоника, а црне угљеника. а ученик да ли на основу модела можемо написати њихове формуле, Ученик на основу модела исписује на табли: метанол-CH3OH етанол –CH3CH2OH пропанол - CH3 CH2CH2OH Из ових примера можемо закључити да су алкохоли деривати угљоводоника. Ако у молекулу угљоводоника водоников атом заменимо –ОН групом, добија се алкохол; –ОН група се назива хидроксилна група. Према томе алкохоли су хидроксилни деривати угљоводоника. Хидроксилна група је функционална група алкохола. Шта то значи функционална група и зашто јој придајемо значај? Својства једињења зависе од функционалне групе, од ње зависи хемијска реактивност једињења. Како именујемо алкохоле? Испунићемо табелу за првих пет алкохола угљоводоник алкохол назив формула назив формула Алкохоли (номенклатура, добијање етанола, примена) угљоводоник алкохол назив формула назив формула метан CH4 метанол CH3OH етан CH3CH3 етанол CH3CH2OH пропан CH3 CH2CH3 пропанол CH3 CH2CH2OH бутан CH3 CH2 CH2CH3 бутанол CH3 CH2 CH2CH2OH пентан CH3 CH2 CH2CH2CH3 пентанол CH3 CH2 CH2CH2CH2OH угљоводоник CnH2n+2 алкохол CnH2n+1OH
  2. 2. метан CH4 метанол CH3OH етан CH3CH3 етанол CH3CH2OH пропан CH3 CH2CH3 пропанол CH3 CH2CH2OH бутан CH3 CH2 CH2CH3 бутанол CH3 CH2 CH2CH2OH пентан CH3 CH2 CH2CH2CH3 пентанол CH3 CH2 CH2CH2CH2OH угљоводоник CnH2n+2 алкохол CnH2n+1OH Шта уочавате? Назив алкохола добија се ако називу угљоводоника додамо наставак -ол. како се именују алкохоли: Назив добијамо тако што прво одредимо најдужи низ угљеникових атома за који је везана хидроксилна група, затим обележавамо С-атоме али тако да број С-атома за који је везана хидроксилна група што мањи или како ми ти обично кажемо са оног краја где је ближа -ОН група. Последња реч је назив најдужег низа угљоводоника које додајемо наставак –ол, испред назива пишемо број С-атома за који је везана хидроксилна група и на крају испред исписујемо положај и називе алкил група који су везане за основни низ (исписује називе). Која је сличност а која разлика између изомера бутанола. Сви алкохоли имају исту молекулску а различите структурне формуле. Постоји разлика и у положају хидроксилне групе (–ОН), и да се према положају хидроксилне групе у молекулу алкохола алкохоли деле на примарне, секундарне и терцијарне 1*** поделе алкохола према положају хидроксилне групе: формула алкохола монохидроксилни (једна –ОН група) алкохоли назив поделе алкохола према положају хидроксилне групе CH3 CH2 CH2CH2OH 1-бутанола 1о примаран алкохол CH3 CH2 CHCH3 OH 2-бутанола 2о секундаран алкохол CH3CHCH2OH CH3 2-метил-1-пропанол 1о примаран алкохол CH3 CH3 С CH3 OH 2-метил-2-пропанол 3о терцијаран алкохол Поред поделе алкохола према положају хидроксилне групе, алкохоли се могу делити и 2***према броју хидроксилних група у молекулу на: 1- монохидроксилне (једна –ОН група) и 2-полихидроксилне (више –ОН група) су: Најпростији су диоли(две –ОН групе) и триоли (три –ОН групе), а најпознатији :
  3. 3. Н2С СН2 Н2С СН СН2 OH OH OH OH OH 1,2-етандиол (гликол) 1,2,3-пропантриол (глицерол) Задатак: напишИ формуле и називе: 1. ред-два примарна алкохола са пет С-атома 2. ред- два секундарна алкохола са пет С-атома 3. ред- терцијаран алкохола са пет С-атома 4. ред-два диола са пет С-атома Најпознатији алкохол је етанол. Етанол је запаљива, безбојна течност која се добија као и пре више хиљада година алкохолним врењем воћа или шећера (глукозе): глукоза→ етанол + угљеник(IV)-оксид C6H12O6 →2 C2H5OH + 2CO2 . Ученици исписују хемијску једначину , хемијске реакције између угљеник(IV)-оксида и кречне воде: Ca(OH)2 + CO2 → CaCO3 + H2O 2**Етанол се индустријки добија хемијском реакцијом адиције воде на етен уз присуство катализатора: CH2=CH2 + H2O→CH3−CH2OH 3*Етанол има широку примену, нажалост највеће количине се користе за справљање алкохолних пића. У хемијској индустрији се користи за синтезу сложених једињења а у фармацеутској као дезинфекционо средство. ТАБЕЛА-44 ЗА ВЕЖБАЊЕ формула алкохола назив група алкохола CH3 CH2 CH2CH2OH CH3 CH2 CHCH3 OH CH3CHCH2OH CH3 CH3 CH3 С CH3 OH 2/ТАБЕЛА-44 формула алкохола назив група алкохола CH3 CH2 CH2CH2OH 1-бутанола
  4. 4. CH3 CH2 CHCH3 OH 2-бутанола CH3CHCH2OH CH3 2-метил-1-пропанол CH3 CH3 −С− CH3 OH 2-метил-2-пропанол Како написати формулу алкохола ако је познат његов назив? Пример: назив алкохола је 3,3-диметил-2-пентанол 1-први корак: најдужи низ С-атома (последња реч) С-С-С-С-С 2-други корак: везивање –ОН групе за други С-атом (број испред назива алкохола) С-С-С-С-С ОН 3-трећи корак: везивање алкил група за задате С-атоме СН3 С--С-- С-- С-- С СН3 ОН 4-четврти корак: додајемо сваком С-атому водоникове атоме, колико је потребно (валенца угљеника је четири!) СН3 СН3—СН2--С-- СН-- СН3 СН3 ОН ЗАДАТАК: 1. Напиши формулу 2,3-диметил-2-бутанола 2. Допуни хемијску једначину C6H12O6 → _________ + 2CO2
  5. 5. глукоза (алкохолно врење) → ______________ + угљеник(IV)-оксид ☺мала помоћ! Како написати формулу алкохола ако је познат његов назив? Пример: назив алкохола је 3,3-диметил-2-пентанол први корак: најдужи низ С-атома (последња реч) С-С-С-С-С други корак: везивање –ОН групе за други С-атом (број испред назива алкохола) С-С-С-С-С ОН трећи корак: везивање алкил груба за задате С-атоме СН3 С--С-- С-- С-- С СН3 ОН четврти корак: додајемо сваком С-атому водоникове атоме ,колико мује потребно (валенца угљеника је четири) СН3 СН3—СН2--С-- СН-- СН3 СН3 ОН ЗАДАТАК: 1. Напиши формулу 2-метил-3-етил-1-пентанол 2. Допуни хемијску једначину CH2=CH2 + ________ → CH3−CH2OH Етен + _________ → етанол

