Cuaderno de robotica

Iniciación a la robótica programando con Arduino

  1. 1. ROBÓTICA-ARDUINO Cuaderno de apuntes de ……
  2. 2. Protoboard Los protoboard son pequeñas tablas con perforaciones en toda su área, en las cuales se colocan diversos componentes electrónicos, se distinguen por tener filas y columnas con lo que se puede saber en que ubicación posicionar cada pieza, también cuentan con 2 rieles a los lados, los cuales se usaran como las lineas Positivas y Negativas de nuestro circuito. https://ingenieriaelectronica.org/definicion-de-protoboard-y- como-utilizarlo/
  3. 3. Arduino es una plataforma de hardware y software de código abierto, basada en una sencilla placa con entradas y salidas, analógicas y digitales, en un entorno de desarrollo que está basado en el lenguaje de programación Processing. Es decir, una plataforma de código abierto para prototipos electrónicos. http://jamangandi2012.blogspot.com.ar/2012/10/que-es- arduino-te-lo-mostramos-en-un.html PLACA ARDUINO
  4. 4. LED Diodo emisor de luz’, que es un tipo de diodo empleado en computadoras, paneles numéricos (en relojes digitales, calculadoras de bolsillo…), etc.
  5. 5. PULSADOR ARDUINO Partiendo de la definición de interruptor como un dispositivo que cuando se encuentra “cerrado” deja pasar la corriente y cuando está “abierto” impide el paso de la misma, un pulsador no es más que un tipo de interruptor, el cual se mantendrá en posición de “cerrado” tanto tiempo como pulsado lo mantengamos, gracias a la lámina conductora que produce el contacto. http://elcajondeardu.blogspot.com.ar/2013/11/pulsador- introduccion-y-ejemplos.html
  6. 6. RESISTENCIA PARA ARDUINO - Digital: sus valores pueden ser 0 o 1, dependiendo de si se aplica o no un voltaje al conector que se está leyendo como entrada. - Analógica: sus valores pueden ser entre 0 y 1023, dependiendo del voltaje aplicado entre 0 y el voltaje de alimentación de la placa (normalmente 5V, pero puede ser 3.3V). En ambos casos hablamos de una medida de voltaje, no de resistencia, amperaje, capacitancia, inductancia... únicamente voltaje. Es por ello que para hacer otro tipo de mediciones con una placa Arduino (y en general cualquier microcontrolador), debemos buscar la forma de transformar el valor medido en un valor de voltaje. La resistencia es el caso más sencillo para ello. si colocamos una led se quema
  7. 7. Potenciómetro Son dispositivos para introducir valor analógicos , Un potenciómetro es un dispositivo que permite variar su resistencia de forma manual, entre un valor mínimo Rmin,
  8. 8. Placa led Es una pantalla que imprime información en pantalla
  9. 9. void setup() {// primera instrucción que llama al programa pinMode(4, OUTPUT);// estoy declarando el puerto 4 } void loop() {// el loop es repetir digitalWrite(4, HIGH);//instrucción para encender el led delay(2000);//indica el tiempo que va a estar encendida la led digitalWrite(3, LOW);//apagar delay(20000); }
  10. 10. //** Definiciones **// int rojo=2; //definimos el valor del pin para el led rojo int amarillo=4; //definimos el valor del pin para el led amarillo int verde=7; //definimos el valor del pin para el led verde //** Programa **// void setup() { pinMode(verde,OUTPUT); //declaramos el pin verde como salida pinMode(amarillo,OUTPUT);//declaramos el pin amarillo como salida pinMode(rojo,OUTPUT); //declaramos el pin rojo como salida } void loop() { digitalWrite(verde,HIGH); //encendemos el led rojo delay(2000); //esperamos 2 segundos digitalWrite(verde,LOW); //apagamos el led rojo delay(500); //esperamos medio segundo digitalWrite(amarillo,HIGH); //encendemos el led amarillo delay(2000); //esperamos 2 segundos digitalWrite(amarillo,LOW); //apagamos el led amarillo delay(500); //esperamos medio segundo digitalWrite(rojo,HIGH); //encendemos el led verde delay(2000); //esperamos 2 segundos digitalWrite(rojo,LOW); //apagamos el led verde delay(500); //esperamos medio segundo } int brillo=0; //declaro la variable brillo, con valor inicial=0 Semáforo

