5875206.ppt

Introduction:-
Material is something that consist of matter.
Material consist of wide range of metals and non-
metals which must be operated upon to form the
end product.
Introduction:-
Material science is a scientific discipline which is primarily
concerned with the search for the fundamental knowledge
about the internal structure, properties and processing of
materials.
Many and diverse factors have forced a renaissance in
materials, Coupled with advances in fundamental science, they
have led to new technical area which is known as Science of
materials or Material science.
Based on the Physical and Chemistry of the internal Structure
of the material.
Investigates relationships betn the structure of material and
their properties.
Concerns with the inter-disciplinary study of material for
engineering and other practical purpose.
Deals with all materials. e.g. metals, ceramics, glasses, organic
plastics and polymers
Metallurgy is the science and technology of metals.
Metallurgy includes the practice and science of
Extracting metals from their ores.
Refining of crude metal.
Production of alloys and study of their constitution, structure
and properties.
The relationship of physical and mechanical properties to
thermal and mechanical treatment of metal and alloy.
CLASSIFICATION OF METALLURGY
Extractive Metallurgy
Mechanical Metallurgy
Physical Metallurgy
Extractive Metallurgy
Extractive metallurgy is the study of the extraction and
purification of metals from their ores.
Mechanical Metallurgy
Mechanical metallurgy is the study of the techniques and
mechanical properties that shape or make finished forms of
metal.
Physical Metallurgy
Physical metallurgy that deals with structure of metals and
alloys with the aim of designing and producing those
structures that give the best properties.
Metals are composed of elements which readily give up
electrons to provide a metallic bond and electrical
conductivity.
this forms large no. of delocalized electron which are free to
move within a structure of metals.
When two or more pure metals are melted together to form a
new metal is called alloy.
E.g. Ferrous :-Cast Iron, Steels etc..
Non-ferrous:-Cu, Al, Zn, Sn. etc. Cupro – Nickel alloy
Due to Their electric properties they
are used in electric wire and Electrical
devices .
Stainless steel alloy is milled into coils, sheets,
plates, bars, wire, and tubing to be used in
cookware, hardware , surgical instruments.
Brass can be used for the metallic
coatings of
several lock ,Watch etc.
11.
Luster surfaces
Hardness
Low specific heat
Plastic deformability
Good thermal and electrical conductivity
Relative high melting point
Strength
Ductility
Malleability
Opaquity
Stiffness
Machinability etc.
Ceramics are compounds of metallic and non metallic
elements.
Usually consist of oxides, carbides, or borides of various
metals.Ceramic materials are rock Or clay mineral material.
Ceramic are any inorganic, non-metallic solids (or super
cooled liquids) processed or used at high temp.
E.g. Mgo,SiO2,glasses,Sand,Cements, Concrete etc.
TYPES OF CERAMICS
1.Whitewares clays
2.Refaracotories Have high Silicon or Aluminium oxide
content.
3.Abrasives. Natural garnet, diamond, Silicon carbide.
13.
WHITE WARES are used in including
tableware, wall tiles, pottery products and
sanitary ware
REFRACTORIES are used in making
fire bricks silica crucible and ovens.
Due to there low thermal
conductivity and high strength to
temperature
Sandpaper is a very common coated abrasive.
14.
Brittleness
Rock-like appearance
Hardness
Abrasiveness
Insulation
Corrosion Resistance
Opaque to light
Withstand high Temp. about 1000 °C to1600°C.
15.
polymers are normally composed of carbon compounds.
these organic compounds chemically consists of carbon,
hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen or any other non metallic elements
bonded together by strong covalent bond forming long
molecular chain.
A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A
E.g. Rubbers, plastics, papers, fuels, Wood, Lubricants, etc….
16.
Polypropylene the polymer we are using from morning to night
Light Weight
Soft
Ductile
Combustible
Non Dimensionally Stable
Poor Conductors of Heat and Electricity
Poor Resistance to temperature.
18.
Composite material consist of more than one material type.
A composite is designed to display a combination of the best
characteristics of each of the component materials.
Fiberglass is the best example of composites. it acquires its
strength from the glass and flexibility from the polymers.
19.
Carbon fiber composites with polymer matrices,
have become the advanced composite materials
for aerospace, due to their high strength, high
Modulus and low cost.
Helmet and bullet proof jacket Made
Up of Aramide Composite material
Fiber-reinforced plastics have reached the
stage where they could be used for making
wheels.
Semiconductors have electrical conductivity between the
electrical conductors and insulators.
Integrated circuits
Micro controller
21.
Si wafer in photovoltaic cells to convert light
energy to electric energy.
Semiconductor memory uses
semiconductor-based integrated circuits
to store information.
A transistor is a semiconductor
device used to amplify and switch
electronic signals
ENGINEERING REQUIREMENTS OF
MATERIAL
Fabrication Requirements
Service Requirements
Economics Requirements
23.
Fabrication requirements means that material should be get
shaped(e.g., cast, forged, formed, machined, sintered etc) and
joined(e.g. welded, brazed. Etc.) easily.
Service requirement implies that the material selected for the
purpose must stand up to service demand. e.g., proper
strength, wear resistance, corrosion resistance, etc.
Economics requirements demand that the engineering part
should be made with minimum overall cost.
Above three are the basic Engineering Requirements to
produce any of the engineering components.
Material property is a qualitative and quantitative measure of
response of materials to externally imposed condition. E.g.
forces, temperature etc.
Properties render a material suitable or unsuitable for
particular use in industry.
The material property is independent of the dimension or
shape of the material.
There are hundreds of properties that are measured in
laboratories for the purpose of comparing materials.
Some of the most important properties are grouped as under.
25.
MATERIAL PROPERTIES
MECHANICAL PROPERTIES THERMAL PROPERTIES
ELECTRICAL PROPERTIES MAGNETIC PROPERTIES
CHEMICAL PROPERTIES OPTICAL PROPERTIES
PHYSICAL PROPERTIES
TECHNOLOGICAL
PROPERTIES
The properties of a material that determine its behaviour under
applied forces are known as mechanical properties.
A sound knowledge of mechanical properties of material
provide the basis for predicting behaviour of metal under
different load condition.
Important mechanical properties are:-
Elasticity
Plasticity
Stiffness
Ductility
Malleability
Brittleness
Resilience
Yield strength
Impact strength
Tensile strength
Fatigue
Creep
Wear resistance
Hardness
toughness
27.
ELASTICITY
The tendency of a deform solid to seek its original dimensions
upon unloading is called elasticity.
Elastic means reversible.
After unloading if recovery is complete then it is perfectly
elastic material. if recovery is incomplete then called inelastic
material
F
bonds
stretch
return to
initial
Area(A)
Load(F)
Stress
length(A)
Original
L)
length(
in
change
Strain
PLASTICITY
Plasticity is the property of a material by virtue of which it
may be permanently deform when it has been subjected to an
externally applied force great enough to exceed the elastic
limit.
29.
TOUGHNESS
Toughness is the ability of a material to absorb energy during
plastic deformation up to fracture.
Toughness is the ability of a material to withstand bending or
the application of shear stresses without fracture.
Copper is extremely tough but cast iron is not.
smaller toughness-
unreinforced
polymers
Engineering tensile strain,
Engineering
tensile
stress,
smaller toughness (ceramics)
larg er toughness
(metals, PMCs)
30.
RESILIENCE
Resilience is closely related to toughness.
Resilience is the capacity of a material to absorb energy when
it is elastically deform then upon unloading, to have this
energy recovered.
It represents the ratio of energy given up on recovery from
deformation to energy required to produce deformation.
TENSILE STRENGTH
In a tensile test, the ratio of the maximum load to original
cross section area is called tensile strength.
Tensile strength is a measure of strength and ductility of
material.
IMPACT STRENGTH
The capacity of material to resist or absorb shock energy
before it fractures is called its impact strength.
Ductile material possess higher impact strength than brittle
materials.
YIELD STRENGTH
When metals are subjected to tensile force, they stretch and
elongate as the stress increases, the point where the stretch
suddenly increase, is known as the yield strength of the
material.
33.
MALLEABILITY
Malleability is the capacity of material to undergo deformation
under compression without rupture.
The ability of a metal to be deform by hammering or rolling is
called malleability.
Lead is a good example of malleability but gold is most
malleable.
HARDNESS
Hardness is the resistance of a material to plastic deformation
usually by indentation.
The term may be refer to stiffness for resistance to elastic
deflection.
Molecular solids such as plastics are relatively soft, metallic
and ionic solids are harder than molecular solids and covalent
solids are hardest material known.
DUCTILITY
Ductility refers to the capacity of material to undergo
deformation under tension without rupture.
Ductility is the ability of a material to be drawn from a large
section to small section such as in wire drawing.
BRITTLENESS
Brittleness is defined as a tendency to fracture without
appreciable deformation.
Brittle material will fracture with little permanent
deformation/distortion.
36.
FATIGUE
When subjected to fluctuating or repeated loads material
tends to develop a characteristics behaviour which is different
from that under study load, fatigue is the phenomenon that
leads to fracture under such condition.
Fracture takes place under repeated or fluctuating stresses
whose maximum value is less than the tensile strength of
material.
Fatigue fracture is progressive ,beginning as minute cracks
that grow under the action of the fluctuating stress.
37.
CREEP
It is defined as the time-dependent and permanent deformation of
materials when subjected to a constant load or stress.
Materials are often placed in service at elevated temperatures and
circumstances is termed creep.
WEAR RESISTANCE
Wear is the unintentional removal of solid material from rubbing
surfaces. i) Adhesive wear ii) Abrasive wear
Adhesive wear referred to as scoring, is an intensive interaction
between two bearing surfaces resulting from mutual adhesion of
metals at the junction.
Abrasive wear is the removal by plowing from the surface of
material by another body much harder than abraded surface.
38.
Thermal property is meant the response of a material to the
application of heat .
It is very necessary to know the thermal behaviour of those
materials which are to be used in making component parts of
furnaces, oven or boilers that has to withstand steady high or
fluctuating temperature.
Important thermal properties are:-
Heat capacity
Specific heat
Thermal expansion
Thermal conductivity
Melting point
39.
HEAT CAPACITY:-
It indicates ability of a material to absorb heat from external
surrounding.
The amount of the heat required to produce unit temperature
rise is termed as heat capacity of the material.
SPECIFIC HEAT
Specific heat is the quantity of heat that must be added to a
unit mass of the solid to raise its temperature by one degree.
Thermal Expansion:-
Change of temperature of material cause change in its
dimensions. this phenomenon is called the thermal expansion.
Melting Point
The temp. at which solid phase of material transform into
liquid is called as melting point.
The material having stronger chemical bond have higher
melting point.
Thermal Conductivity:-
Amount of heat flowing per unit time through cross section
area of the elements when temp. difference between two ends
of elements is unity.
41.
The characteristics of a material relative to its interaction with
light are termed as optical properties.
Important thermal properties are:-
Reflectivity :-
Reflectivity is the property by virtue of which reflection of
light from interface occurs.
Refractivity:-
Refraction is bending of the light beam upon entering to one
medium from another due to change in speed between two
media.
Reflectivity
Refractive index
Absorptivity
Scattering
42.
Scattering :-
The discontinuity in crystal such as grain boundaries, twin
boundaries, non metallic inclusion etc. deflects the light beam in
different direction which is termed as scattering of beam.
Absorptivity:-
Absorptivity is the property by virtue of which material absorbs a
part of the total light energy absorbs on it.
43.
The total energy radiation is 1.
R + S + T + A = 1
R= Energy reflected from material.
S= Energy scattered from material.
T= Energy transmitted from material.
A= Energy absorbed from material.
Those qualities which give information regarding the
suitability of metals for various technological operations
or processes are called technological properties.
Such properties are highly desirable in shaping. Forming
and fabrication of material.
Important technological properties are:-
Castability
Machinability
Weldability
Solderability
Workability
45.
CASTABILITY
It is the ease with which the material can be given various
solid shape from liquid state.
Castability allows metal and alloy ,when molten, to fill a
mould so as to give a flawless casting.
Steps in casting :
1. Melt the metal
2. Pour it into a mold
3. Let it freeze
MACHINABILITY
Machinability is defined as the ease with which a given
material can be cut or removed by cutting tools in machining
operation, with satisfactory finishing at lowest cost.
Machinability depends upon
Chemical composition of material
Microstructure
Mechanical properties
Cutting condition etc.
WELDABILITY
It is defined as the capacity of the metal to be welded under
the fabrication condition imposed in a specific suitably
designed structure and to perform satisfactory in the intended
service.
Good Weldability means that the weld is free from pores, slug,
inclusions, cracks etc.
48.
WORKABILITY OR FORMABILITY
The ability of metal indicating the ease with which it can
change its shape while in solid stage is called workability or
formability.
It is based on ductility of metal which in turn is based on its
crystal structure, grain size, hot and cold working. etc.
Workability has separate consideration for different forming
processes like rolling, forging, extrusion, drawing, spinning,
stretch forming.
Physical properties are characteristics of materials that are
determined by nature.
Physical properties do not require the material to be deformed
or destroyed in order to determine value of the properties.
Important physical properties are:-
Dimensions
Colour
Appearance
Density
Porosity
Structure
DIMENSIONS:-
Includes size, shape & tolerances of materials
Size is determined by breadth, width, length, diameter etc.
Shape is determined by section of the material like square,
circular, triangular, I section etc.
Tolerances are determined based on the accuracy of size and
shape required of the component during manufacture.
51.
POROSITY:-
A material is said to be porous if it has pores within it.
STRUCTURE:-
Structure means geometric relationship of material
component.
It implies, electron structure(on a subatomic level)
crystal structure(on an atomic level)
microstructure(on a microscopic level)
volume
(Total)
Bulk
volume
pore
Total
porosity
True
Most of the engineering materials, when they come in contact
with other substance with they can react ,tends to suffer from
chemical deterioration, this necessitates the study of chemical
properties.
Important chemical properties are:-
COMPOSITION:-
Composition of a material can be determined by analytical
chemistry.
In metals and alloy the percentage of various elements which
make up metals and alloy decides the compositions.
Cartridge brass has 70% Cu & 30% Zn.
Composition
Structure
Corrosion resistance
53.
STRUCTURE:-
this usually refers to a microstructure of a material.
microstructure is a component seen when metal is examined
under a microscope.
CORROSION RESISTANCE:-
Corrosion is the deterioration of a material by chemical
reaction with its environments.
Corrosion affects both metallic as well as non-metallic
materials like bricks, concrete, etc.
Example rusting of irons, corrosion of concrete by sulphates in
soils.
Resistivity
Conductivity
Semi conductivity
Super conductivity
Dielectric strength
Resistivity:-
The property of the material to oppose the flow of current
through it is defined as resistivity of material.
Conductivity
It is reciprocal of resistivity.
The property of the material to which the electrical current
flows easily through the material it is defined as resistivity of
material.
55.
Semi conductivity:-
A material which is neither a good conductor nor a good
insulator is defined as semiconductor.
Super Conductivity
The electrical resistivity of the material disappears at or near
absolute zero temperature the material is then called super
conductor and the property is called super conductivity.
Dielectric Strength:-
Dielectric strength is the minimum voltage which when
applied to insulating material results in destruction of its
insulating properties.
Magnetic Permeability:-
The ratio of magnetic induction or magnetic flux density(B)
To the magnetic field strength(H) is termed as magnetic
permeability(μ).
Magnetic permeability is the measure of ease with which
material can be magnetized.
Coercive force:-
The opposite magnetizing force required to remove residual
magnetization of the material is termed as coercive force.
For the soft magnetic material this force should be as low as
possible because they are temporary magnets. For permanent
magnets it should be high.
Hysteresis:-
Hysteresis can be defined as the lag in the change of
magnetization behind variation of the magnetic field.
If a ferromagnetic material subjected to increasing or
decreasing magnetic fields. the change in flux density(B)
plotted against the magnetic force(H) result in hysteresis loop.
Factors affecting the
selection of
engineering materials
Properties of Materials
Performance
Requirements
Material’s Reliability
Safety
Physical Attributes
Environments condition
Availability
Disposability and
Recyclability
Economic Factors
The properties of material define specific characteristic of
material and forms basis for predicting behaviour of material
under different conditions.
It includes mechanical, electrical, thermal. physical, chemical,
magnetic etc.
Properties of Materials
Performance Requirements
The material of which a part is composed must be capable of
embodying or performing a part’s function without failure.
For example, for a component part to be used in a furnace
must be of that material which can withstand high
temperature.
60.
Reliability is the degree of probability that a product, and the
material of which it is made, will remain stable enough to
function in service for the intended life of the product without
failure.
For example if mild steel used instead of stainless steel will
result in failure in corrosive environment.
Material’s Reliability
Safety
A material must be safely perform its function
For example if a material is selected which is brittle and used
at low temp. in pressure vessels, bridges, ships & pipe lines
will be unsafe due to brittle fracture. it will be avoided at any
cost because it produces disastrous consequences.
Physical attributes such as configurations, size, weight, and
appearance sometimes also serve functional requirements.
For instant the functioning of a gyroscope or a flywheel is
directly related to weight of material used.
Physical Attributes
Environments condition
The environment in which a product operates strongly
influences service performance.
Humidity, water, or chemicals can cause corrosion and
subsequent failure of materials.
62.
Materials must be available in large enough quantity, for the
intended application.
In times of scarcity this constraint becomes significant.
In the future, with the projected scarcity of many material
resources, this constraint will assume increasing importance.
Availability
Disposability and Recyclability
Disposability of nuclear material is very important.
Recycling is the process of remanufacture large pieces of
equipment from scrap material.
Cost, perhaps more often than any other constraint.
The original cost of material for a given application is made
up of two components.
The cost of a material and the cost of a processing the material
into finished parts.
In every application, there is a cost beyond which one can not
go that prescribes the limit that can be paid for a material to
meet the application requirements.
Economic Factors