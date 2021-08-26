Successfully reported this slideshow.
GUNA Dr. Sachin S. Bagali MD (Ayu) Assistant Professor Department of Samhita & Siddantha BLDEA’s AVS AMV Vijayapur
Contents • Introduction • Nirukti • Laksana • Types (C, Ck, VD)
Introduction • One among Shad Padartha • Acc.. to Vaisesika Darshana  • Acc.. to Ayurveda  • Guna exist in dravya with s...
Nirukti:- Word Guna is derived from ‘ गुण आमन्त्रणे’ गुण्यते आमन्त््यते लोक अनेन इतत गुण ाः । By which property people are...
Laksana  समवायी तु निश्चेष्टः कारणं गुणः ॥ (च. सू. १/५१) Guna resides in dravya with samavaya sambandha & free from karma...
 निगुुणस्तु गूणाः स्मॄता: ॥ (सु. सू) Guna is free from guna itself, bec it is Ashrayi (guna) of dravya(Ashraya)  अथ द्रव...
गुण भेद (Types of Guna) As per Charaka  41 As per Charkrapanidatta  3 As per Vaisesika  24
Acc to Charaka/Ayurveda – 41 साथाु गुवाुदयो बुवधः प्रयत्िानताः परादयः । गुणाः प्रोक्ता …..॥ (च. सू. १४८) • Sartha Guna (Se...
Acc to Chakrapanidatta • Sartha Guna– 5 • Gurvadi Guna– 20 Samanya Guna (30) • Paradi Guna– 10 • Atma Guna– 6
Guna Samanya Guna Sartha / Visesa / Indriyartha Guna Atma/ Adyatmaguna Paradi Guna Gurvadi / Dwandva / Karmanya Guna Guru ...
Acc to Vaisesika ,  24 Sartha Guna Atma Guna Paradi Guna Shabdha Sparsha Rupa Rasa Gandha बुद्धाः सुखं दुाःखं इच्छ व्देषा...
Guna
Aug. 26, 2021
Guna

Aug. 26, 2021
about guna

Guna

  1. 1. GUNA Dr. Sachin S. Bagali MD (Ayu) Assistant Professor Department of Samhita & Siddantha BLDEA’s AVS AMV Vijayapur
  2. 2. Contents • Introduction • Nirukti • Laksana • Types (C, Ck, VD)
  3. 3. Introduction • One among Shad Padartha • Acc.. to Vaisesika Darshana  • Acc.. to Ayurveda  • Guna exist in dravya with samavaya sambhanda GUNA 2nd place 3rd place
  4. 4. Nirukti:- Word Guna is derived from ‘ गुण आमन्त्रणे’ गुण्यते आमन्त््यते लोक अनेन इतत गुण ाः । By which property people are attracted towards dravya that property  Guna Eg Ice cream,
  5. 5. Laksana  समवायी तु निश्चेष्टः कारणं गुणः ॥ (च. सू. १/५१) Guna resides in dravya with samavaya sambandha & free from karma, Cause for Attraction  ववश्वऱक्षणं गुणाः ॥ (रस वैशेवषक) Guna Possesses different types of laksana  गुणत्व जानतमाि् ॥ (Ayurveda Dipika) Guna represents jati (species)
  6. 6.  निगुुणस्तु गूणाः स्मॄता: ॥ (सु. सू) Guna is free from guna itself, bec it is Ashrayi (guna) of dravya(Ashraya)  अथ द्रव्य श्रित ाः ज्ञेयाः निगुुणाः निष्क्ष्ियाः गुणाः ॥ (काररकावलऱ) Guna resides in dravya, free from Guna , free from karma
  7. 7. गुण भेद (Types of Guna) As per Charaka  41 As per Charkrapanidatta  3 As per Vaisesika  24
  8. 8. Acc to Charaka/Ayurveda – 41 साथाु गुवाुदयो बुवधः प्रयत्िानताः परादयः । गुणाः प्रोक्ता …..॥ (च. सू. १४८) • Sartha Guna (Sense objects)  5 • Gurvadi Guna (Physical properties )  20 • Paradi Guna (General Properties )  10 • Atma Guna (Properties of self )  6
  9. 9. Acc to Chakrapanidatta • Sartha Guna– 5 • Gurvadi Guna– 20 Samanya Guna (30) • Paradi Guna– 10 • Atma Guna– 6
  10. 10. Guna Samanya Guna Sartha / Visesa / Indriyartha Guna Atma/ Adyatmaguna Paradi Guna Gurvadi / Dwandva / Karmanya Guna Guru Mandha Hima Snigdha Slaksna Sandra Mrudu Sthira Suksma Visada Shabdha Sparsha Rupa Rasa Gandha परत्व अपरत्व युष्क्क्त संख्या संयोग ववभाग पृथकत्व पररमाण संस्कार अभ्यास बुद्धाः सुखं दुाःखं इच्छ व्देषाः प्रयत्न Laghu Tiksna Usna Ruksna Khara Drava Katina Chala Sthula Picchila Ch & CK
  11. 11. Acc to Vaisesika ,  24 Sartha Guna Atma Guna Paradi Guna Shabdha Sparsha Rupa Rasa Gandha बुद्धाः सुखं दुाःखं इच्छ व्देषाः प्रयत्न परत्व अपरत्व संख्या संयोग ववभाग पृथकत्व पररमाण संस्कार Others Gurutwa Dravatwa Dharma Adharma Sneha

