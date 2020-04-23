Successfully reported this slideshow.
M.A. Honors I Paper VII SME Unit II: Sound and Sound System in English
Outline • Phonology and Phonetics • Phone, Phoneme and Allophone • Principles of Classification of Speech Sounds • Complem...
Basic Concepts Phone Phoneme Allophone Sound in a stream of speech The smallest distinctive unit in the sound system of a ...
Identify phonemes and allophones • Cock Level Roaring • • Father Paper Silence • Doc-tor Note Triumph
Phonology Phonetics phonology is about sound systems of language. It is the basis for further work in Morphology, syntax, ...
Phonology Phonetics Phonology studies how these sounds combine and how they change in combination, as well as which sounds...
CLASSIFICATION OF SPEECH SOUNDS
Principle of Contrastive Distribution • If two sounds are in contrastive distribution, then they belong to different phone...
Minimal Pair • Phonemes are most easily identified through minimal pairs. • A minimal pair is the one where there is a dis...
Fun Time
Principle of Complementary Distribution • If two sounds are in complementary/non distinctive distribution then are likely ...
Other Principles • The Principle of Phonetic similarity If two sounds have no phonetic similarity then they are likely to ...
Any Question?
Phonology in English- Introduction

It introduces basic notions in English Phonology

Phonology in English- Introduction

  1. 1. M.A. Honors I Paper VII SME Unit II: Sound and Sound System in English
  2. 2. Outline • Phonology and Phonetics • Phone, Phoneme and Allophone • Principles of Classification of Speech Sounds • Complementary Distribution • Contrastive Distribution • Other Principles
  3. 3. Basic Concepts Phone Phoneme Allophone Sound in a stream of speech The smallest distinctive unit in the sound system of a language A set of multiple possible speech sounds. A phoneme is an abstract entity. Allophone is a realization. Phonemic transcription represents only phonemes. It uses slanting bars. // e.g. /p/ Phonetic transcription represents allophones. It uses brackets [ ] e.g. [ph] Phonemes are determined by the principles of contrastive distribution of speech sounds of a particular language Allophones are determined by the principles of complementary distribution of speech sounds of a language.
  4. 4. Identify phonemes and allophones • Cock Level Roaring • • Father Paper Silence • Doc-tor Note Triumph
  5. 5. Phonology Phonetics phonology is about sound systems of language. It is the basis for further work in Morphology, syntax, discourse and Orthography design Phonetics is a descriptive tool necessary to the study of the phonological aspects of a language. Its is the basis for phonological analysis Studies (1) how the speech sounds of a language are used in that language to distinguish meaningful units (such as words) from each other, and (2) how sounds are patterned in a language. Phoneme is the basic unit of phonological analysis in Phonology. Analyzes the production of all human speech sounds, regardless of language, particularly how sounds are produced, transmitted and received The phonological system of a language includes an inventory of sounds and their features and pragmatic rules which specify how sounds interact with each other. Phonetics studies which sounds are present in a language
  6. 6. Phonology Phonetics Phonology studies how these sounds combine and how they change in combination, as well as which sounds can contrast to produce differences in meaning (phonology describes the phones as allophones of phonemes) Phonetics simply describes the articulatory and acoustic properties of phones (speech sounds) ,namely called as Articulatory Phonetics and Acoustic Phonetics. It also studies how speech sounds are perceived by the ear, auditory nerve and brain (Auditory Phonetics) Phonology as grammar of phonetic patterns: At beginnings of words, /str/ is OK in English, but /ftr/ or /tr/ are not (they are ungrammatical). A given sound have a different function or status in the sound patterns of different languages Phonology is not concerned with categories but is also crucially about relations.
  7. 7. CLASSIFICATION OF SPEECH SOUNDS
  8. 8. Principle of Contrastive Distribution • If two sounds are in contrastive distribution, then they belong to different phonemes. • When the substitution of one sound with the other brings about a change in the meaning of a word then the sounds are contrastive or distinctive. • The term distribution implies the different positions (initial, middle or final) • Environment means what precedes and follows a particular sound.
  9. 9. Minimal Pair • Phonemes are most easily identified through minimal pairs. • A minimal pair is the one where there is a distinction only of one (minimal) sound. • Thus Pit [pit] and bit [bit] differ only in that where [pit] has [p], [bit] has [b]. These two words make a minimal pair that shows that [p] and [b] represent separate phonemes in English which we symbolize as /p/, /b/. • One objective of phonology is to identify which sound differences are contrastive and which are not. • Minimal pairs are enclosed in curly brackets.
  10. 10. Fun Time
  11. 11. Principle of Complementary Distribution • If two sounds are in complementary/non distinctive distribution then are likely to be allophones of the same phoneme. • It means allophones always occur in mutually exclusive environments. Where one allophone occurs the other allophone of the same phoneme can not occur.
  12. 12. Other Principles • The Principle of Phonetic similarity If two sounds have no phonetic similarity then they are likely to belong to two different phonemes. They can never be allophones of the same phoneme. • The Principle of Pattern Congruity: • There is usually a pattern in the way sounds are organized in a language. /p/, /b/ for instance. • The principle of Economy: • The smaller the number of phonemes in a language the better it is.
  13. 13. Any Question?

