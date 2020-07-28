Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A Missão A United Launch Alliance (ULA), irá lançar o seu foguete Atlas V 541 para colocar o rover Perseverance da missã...
O Veículo Lançador Payload Fairing (PLF) - A Coifa ou Carenagem do Foguete O rover Perseverance e todo o seu complexo que ...
O Atlas V é um dos foguetes mais poderosos do mundo na sua conﬁguração 541 (5 metros de coifa, 1 motor no estágio Centaur ...
Overview da Missão do Perseverance
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Overview da Missão do Perseverance

24 views

Published on

Um documento para você com detalhes rápidos da missão e a descrição do foguete Atlas V da ULA que vai impulsionar o Perseverance para Marte.

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Overview da Missão do Perseverance

  1. 1. A Missão A United Launch Alliance (ULA), irá lançar o seu foguete Atlas V 541 para colocar o rover Perseverance da missão Mars 2020 em uma órbita hiperbólica de escape para começar a sua jornada de 7 meses até Marte. O lançamento acontecerá no Space Launch Complex-41 na Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, na Flórida. A missão Mars 2020 com o seu rover Perseverance é parte do Mars Exploration Program, um esforço de longo prazo de exploração robótica do Planeta Vermelho. Uma equipe do Jet Propulsion Laboratory, construiu a sonda. O rover Perseverance irá procurar por sinais de vida antiga em Marte e irá coletar amostras do solo marciano que poderão retornar para a Terra numa possível missão no futuro. Mais especiﬁcamente, o rover Perseverance irá estudar a habitabilidade de Marte, procurar por sinais de vida microbiana passada, coletar e armazenar amostras do solo que poderão retornar para a Terra, e preparar tudo para um futura missão humana para Marte. O rover Perseverance irá levar para Marte, 7 instrumentos primários: a MASTCAM-Z, o Mars Environmental Dynamics Anlyzer (MEDA), o Mars Oxygen ISRU Experiment (MOXIE), o Planetary Instrument for X-Ray Lithochemistry (PIXL), o Radar Image for Mars Subsurface Experiment (RIMFAX), o Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman & Luminescence our Organics & Chemicals (SHERLOC) e a SuperCam. O Perseverance também levará um pequeno helicóptero, Ingenuity, que é uma prova de tecnologia com o objetivo de testar o primeiro voo em Marte. A Mars 2020 e o rover Perseverance estão preparados para chegar em Marte em fevereiro de 2021. A missão tem uma duração mínima de 1 ano marciano, ou cerca de 687 dias terrestres. A ULA e seus veículos lançaram cada uma das missões da NASA para Marte, e a Mars 2020 irá continuar o legado iniciado desde as primeiras missões da NASA e do JPL para que possamos entender de forma crucial o Planeta Vermelho.
  2. 2. O Veículo Lançador Payload Fairing (PLF) - A Coifa ou Carenagem do Foguete O rover Perseverance e todo o seu complexo que é composto pelo escudo de calor, pela nave de cruzeiro e pela concha protetora está encapsulado numa coifa de de 5 metros de diâmetro. A PLF de 5 metros é uma estrutura feita com núcleo ventilado de favo de alumínio e placas de graﬁte- epóxi. A bissetriz da PLF encapsula tanto o estágio Centaur como a sonda que vai para Marte. A altura do veículo com a coifa de 5 metros é de aproximadamente 60 metros. Centaur O segundo estágio Centaur tem 3 metros de diâmetro e 12.6 metros de comprimento. Seus tanques de propelentes são estabilizados à pressão e construídos com aço inoxidável resistente à corrosão. O Centauri é um veículo criogênico, abastecido com hidrogênio líquido e oxigênio líquido, alimentado por um motor RL10C-1, que produz 101.9 quilo-Newtons de empuxo. Os tanques criogênicos são isolados com uma combinação de mantas purgadas de hélio, protetores contra radiação e um isolamento conhecido como Spray-on Foram Insulation, ou SOFI. O Centaur Forward Adapter, ou CFA, fornece montagens estruturais para o sistema de aviônica, tolerante a falhas e interfaces estruturais e elétricas para a sonda. Booster O booster principal tem 3.8 metros de diâmetro e 32.4 metros de comprimento. Os tanques do booster são estruturalmente rígidos e construídos com barris de alumínio isogrid, domos de alumínio e saias intertanques. A propulsão do booster é fornecida por um motor RD-180 que queima RP-1 (Rocket Propellant -1 ou querosene altamente puriﬁcado) e oxigênio líquido, fornecendo 3.83 mega-Newtons de empuxo ao nível do mar. Quatro boosters laterais de combustível sólido fornecem a potência adicional necessária para o lançamento, de 1.55 mega-Newtons de empuxo. O sistema de aviônica Centaur fornece a orientação, as funções de controle de voo e sequenciamento de veículo, durante as fases de voo do booster principal e do estágio Centaur.
  3. 3. O Atlas V é um dos foguetes mais poderosos do mundo na sua conﬁguração 541 (5 metros de coifa, 1 motor no estágio Centaur e 4 boosters laterais de combustível sólido), fornecendo a performance ótima para diversos tipos de missão. Além de já ter levado para órbita, satélites meteorológicos e também 3 satélites de segurança nacional, um Atlas V 541 também foi o responsável por impulsionar o rover Curiosity da NASA na sua viagem de 10 meses até a superfície marciana, entre 2011 e 2012. O primeiro lançamento do Atlas V aconteceu em 26 de novembro de 2011, ela já fez 6 missões até o momento. Ele é capaz de levar 8290 kg de carga para a órbita GTO e 17410 kg de carga para a órbita LEO.

×