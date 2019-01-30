Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
non fiction books on tape : Hidden Girl | Non-Fiction Listen to Hidden Girl and non fiction books on tape new releases on ...
non fiction books on tape : Hidden Girl | Non-Fiction An inspiring and compelling memoir from a young woman who lost her c...
non fiction books on tape : Hidden Girl | Non-Fiction Written By: Lisa Wysocky, Shyima Hall. Narrated By: Robin Eller Publ...
non fiction books on tape : Hidden Girl | Non-Fiction Download Full Version Hidden Girl Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

non fiction books on tape : Hidden Girl | Non-Fiction

4 views

Published on

Listen to Hidden Girl and non fiction books on tape new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any non fiction books on tape FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

non fiction books on tape : Hidden Girl | Non-Fiction

  1. 1. non fiction books on tape : Hidden Girl | Non-Fiction Listen to Hidden Girl and non fiction books on tape new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any non fiction books on tape FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. non fiction books on tape : Hidden Girl | Non-Fiction An inspiring and compelling memoir from a young woman who lost her childhood to slavery-and built a new life grounded in determination and justice. ​ Shyima Hall was born in Egypt on September 29, 1989, the seventh child of desperately poor parents. When she was eight, her parents sold her into slavery. Shyima then moved two hours away to Egypt's capitol city of Cairo to live with a wealthy family and serve them eighteen hours a day, seven days a week. When she was ten, her captors moved to Orange County, California, and smuggled Shyima with them. Two years later, an anonymous call from a neighbor brought about the end of Shyima's servitude—but her journey to true freedom was far from over. ​ A volunteer at her local police department since she was a teenager, Shyima is passionate about helping to rescue others who are in bondage. Now a U.S. citizen, she regularly speaks out about human trafficking and intends to one day become an immigration officer. In Hidden Girl, Shyima candidly reveals how she overcame her harrowing circumstances and brings vital awareness to a timely and relevant topic.
  3. 3. non fiction books on tape : Hidden Girl | Non-Fiction Written By: Lisa Wysocky, Shyima Hall. Narrated By: Robin Eller Publisher: Tantor Media Date: June 2014 Duration: 7 hours 0 minutes
  4. 4. non fiction books on tape : Hidden Girl | Non-Fiction Download Full Version Hidden Girl Audio OR Listen now

×