Presentación1

  1. 1. NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: Estrada NOMBRE DEL ALUMNO: Sabrina Cabello NOMBRE DE LA CATEDRA: TIC1 NOMBRE DE LA CARRERA: Profesorado de Ed.Fisica
  2. 2. FORTALEZA • Conocimientos de recursos tecnológicos con aplicación en el aula • Alta motivación • Actitud favorable para escuchar las opiniones y preguntas de los alumnos.
  3. 3. DEBILIDADES • Falta de capacidad para conducir y dominar la clase correctamente
  4. 4. SUGERENCIAS • Motivación a los alumnos • Clases mas didácticas e imperativas
  5. 5. VIDEO DE DESPEDIDA

