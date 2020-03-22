Novel Marine Drugs

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Novel Marine Sources (As per PCI Syllubus 2019-20) a) Anticancer agents b)Cardiovascular agents By Dr Sabeena Hussain Syed Dept of Pharmacognosy Genba Sopanrao Moze College of Pharmacy
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Eventhough 70% earth’s surface is covered by oceans and seas, rich in flora and fauna, it has not been properly explored for the search of biomedicinals. It is necessary to tap the marine sources for commercial utility of novel drugs in the treatment of human ailments. The marine source include sponges, coelenterates, tunicates, echinoderm and bryozoan and a wide variety of microorganisms.
  3. 3. Currently, the potential for marine natural products as drug candidates has been recognized all over the world, and the field is constantly growing and developing For example, during this period, six out of nine currently used drugs of marine origin have been approved by FDA. Focusing specifically on anti-cancer drugs, two more antineoplastic agents, Plitidepsin and Polatuzumab vedotin, have been approved. Hence, the full list of the marine-derived drugs used for cancer treatment at the end of 2019 included
  4. 4. Anti-Cancer (Cytotoxic) Agents S.No Drug Name Source Use 1 Cytarabine (Cytosine Arabinoside Ara-C) Caribbean Sponges Treatment of leukemia 2 Eribulin mesylate Synthetic analogue of halichondrin B, a substance derived from a marine sponge Metastatic breast cancer 3 Brentuximab vedotin Antibody-drug conjugate: Antibody conjugated to the synthetic dolastatin 10(, produced by cyanobacteria symbiotic to sea hare Dolabella auricularia ) analog monomethylauristatin A, via a protease-sensitive dipeptide linker Treatment of Hodgkin’s lymphoma 4 Trabectidine The tetrahydroisoquinoline alkaloid was extracted from the sea squirt Ecteinascidia turbinata Soft tissue sarcoma and ovarian cancer 5 Plitidepsin Cyclic depsipeptide originally isolated from the tunicate Aplidium albicans Treatment of leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma 6 Polatuzumab vedotin antibody-drug conjugate Polatuzumab vedotin is a CD79b specific antibody conjugated to the antineoplastic agent monomethyl auristatin E Chronic lymphocytic leukemia, B-cell lymphomas, non-Hodgkin lymphomas
  5. 5. Cardiovascular Agents Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a leading cause of death worldwide, which involves devastating dysfunctions of the heart (cardiac) and the blood vessels (vascular). CVD includes atherosclerosis, hypertension, cardiac hypertrophy, heart failure, arrhythmia, ischemic stroke, and coronary heart disease. The residual cardiovascular risk remains very high despite the clinical use of anti-CVD drugs, such as lipid- lowering statins. This scenario highlights the urgent need to identify novel therapeutic agents for treating CVD. Numerous studies have indicated that marine natural products are one of the most important sources of lead compounds in drug discovery for their natural origin, multiple bioactivities, and relatively high safety profile. Studies in the past decade have indicated that several marine-derived natural products represent an underexplored reservoir for the discovery of cardiovascular lead drugs with unique scaffolds and potential exploitation in the pharmaceutical industry.
  6. 6. S.No Drug Name Source Use 1 Zeaxanthin heneicosylate Dunaliella salina microalgae Decreased age-associated cardiac dysfunction in rats through the activation of retinoid receptors. 2 Lepadiformines A and B Marine alkaloids from the tunicate Clavelina moluccensis Cardiac inward rectifying K+ currentt inhibition. 3 Zooxanthellamide Cs Marine dinoflagellate Symbiodinium species Vasoconstriction of rat blood vessels. 4 Fucoidan Brown algae and seaweed Improves the endothelial lining of blood vessels. Cardiovascular Agents from Marine Sources Other cardiovascular drugs S.No Drug Name Source Use 5 Eledosin Salivary gland of Cephalopod Vascodilator effect 6 Holothruin Sea cucumber Cardiotonic

