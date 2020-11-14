Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROPHET BUSHIRI'S STATEMENT ON HIS ARRIVAL IN MALAWI

PROPHET BUSHIRI’S STATEMENT ON HIS ARRIVAL IN MALAWI

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
PROPHET BUSHIRI’S STATEMENT ON HIS ARRIVAL IN MALAWI

  1. 1. PROPHET BUSHIRI’SSTATEMENT ON HIS ARRIVALIN MALAWI I wouldlike toinformthe general publicthatmywife,Mary,and I are temporarilyinourhome country, Malawi,because of safetyandsecurityissuessince 2015,mattersthat got worse whenwe just got out on bail. There have beenclearandevidentattemptstohave myself,mywife andmyfamilykilledanddespite our several attemptstoreporttoauthorities,there hasneverbeenState protection. Our comingto Malawi,hence,isa tactical withdrawal fromthe Republicof SouthAfricasolelymeantto preserve ourlives. These attemptshave beenheightenedwithrecentspatesof arrestsanddetentionsthatwe feltthe only wayfor us to clearour namesbefore the law isto ensure thatour livesare preserved.Mywife andI stronglybelieve inourinnocence butthiscannotbe provedif ourlivesare notpreserved.We have tobe alive totestifytoour innocence. As we standhere,we were arrestedin2019 on allegedlymoneylaunderingchargesandit’sgettingto twoyears nowwithouttrial because the State isnotreadyto give it. As we keepwaitingforthattrial to come,we were arrestedagain,keptincustodyforovertwoweeks and we are notsure if we will face trial.Equallyshockingisthe factthat as we keptwaitingtoget the facts of the recentarrest, the State broughtup immigrationissuesthatthey,notus,owe the publican explanation.Buttheywantusto explain. Againstthisbackground,we have come toa painful conclusionthatwhatmywife andI have facedinthe Republicof SouthAfrica,since 2015, is purelypersecutionNOTprosecution. What isshockingisthat it wasme who,in2018, openedcasesof extortionandintimidationagainstthe officerswhoare,today,investigating,arrestingandprosecutingme andmywife of these several allegations.
  2. 2. Obviously,therecanneverbe independence andimpartiality.It’spurelyactsof openvengeance.This,I mustsay, clearlyviolatesrulesof natural justice whichsaysjustice must notjustbe done butbe seento be done. As such,I wantto make it clear,here,thatour comingto Malawi is notan act of runningawayfrom beingtried.Notatall. All mywife andI wantis to clearour namesina justice systemthatisfair,impartial andjust.Inthisvein, I am callingforthe followingtobe metbythe Republicof SouthAfricanauthoritiestoensure ourfair, impartial andjusttrial. 1. First,I want the SouthAfricangovernmenttoassure usof our safetyand securitywhilst inSouth Africa. 2. Secondly,Iwantthe SouthAfricangovernmenttoassure usthatour bail will notbe revoked.Our rightto fair trial entailsthatwe have accessto our lawyersall the time.Revocationof the bail defeats our rightto fairtrial andalso exposesustofurthersecurityandsafetychallenges. 3. Thirdly,I wantthe officersinvolvedininvestigating,arrestingandprosecutingustorecuse themselves.Asearliersaid,thisisthe same teamthatI earlierlodgedcomplaintagainstand,also, openedcasesagainst.Iwon’thave a fairtrial withtheircontinuedinvolvement. 4. Fourthly,Iwant the SouthAfricanState to see to itthat all the issuesIlodgedandopenedagainst these officersmustbe pursuedtotheirlogical conclusionbefore proceedingwithourcase. 5. Finally,Iwantthe South AfricanState toappointindependentandprofessional investigatorsand prosecutorswhoshouldmake independentdecisionsonthe caseswe are allegedlyaccusedof. In thisregard,I am requestingMalawi governmenttoliaise withthe SouthAfricangovernmentto ensure thatthe above issuesare met. Once these three issuesare metandI am assuredof a fair,justandimpartial trial,Iam willingtoavail myself before the SouthAfricajustice system.
  3. 3. I am lookingforwardtothat daybecause mywife andI have longwaitedforit to prove ourinnocence and clearour names. I will holdapressbriefinginLilongwe,Malawi,anditwill be airedonall medianetworksacrossthe worldsoon.

