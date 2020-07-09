Successfully reported this slideshow.
NUMSA ANDSACCA WIN AGAIN – THE BRP'SATTEMPT TO APPEALTO THE LAC ON RETRENCHMENTS AT SAA HAS BEEN DISMISSED 9 July2020
occur in the ordinarycourse of attrition;or(ii) the employeesandthe company,inaccordance with applicable labourlaws,agree ...
cancelled.SAA hasnowincurredanadditional billof R30 billionforplaneswhichwere parkedandnot beingused! We are pleasedthatth...
Numsa and sacca win again

Numsa and sacca win again

Numsa and sacca win again

  1. 1. NUMSA ANDSACCA WIN AGAIN – THE BRP’SATTEMPT TO APPEALTO THE LAC ON RETRENCHMENTS AT SAA HAS BEEN DISMISSED 9 July2020 For Immediate Release The National Unionof Metalworkersof SouthAfrica(NUMSA) andthe South AfricanCabinCrew Association(SACCA) welcomethe decisionbythe LabourAppeal courtto dismissthe appeal launchedby the BusinessRescue Practitioners(BRPs)atSouthAfricanAirways(SAA).The BRPswantedthe LACto set aside an earlierdecisionof the LabourCourtinMay that theymaynot proceedwithretrenchmentsat SAA withouta BusinessRescue Plan.Atthe heartof the LabourAppeal Courtapplicationisthe question, whenmay a BusinessRescue Practitionercommence formalretrenchmentproceedingsundersection 189 of the Labour RelationsAct? Background In May NUMSA and SACCA wenttothe LabourCourt to seekanapplicationtopreventSiviwe Dongwana and LesMatuson, the BRPs at SAA,fromproceedingwithretrenchmentsatthe airline.We wonthe case and the followingorderwasmade: 1. SAA and the BRP’sconductin issuingasection189(3) notice to consultisprocedurallyunfair 2. SAA and the BRP’sare directedtowithdraw the notices The BRPs were unhappywiththatdecisionandtheyattemptedtoappeal thisrulingatthe LACon the 30th of June.Todayjudgmentwashandeddowninourfavourwiththe LACdismissingthe application. We arguedthat section136(1) of the CompaniesActregulatesemployees’rightswhencompaniesare placedunderbusinessrescue anditisveryclearonthe rightsof employees: “136. (1) Despite anyprovisionof anagreementtothe contrary—(a)duringacompany’sbusinessrescue proceedingsemployeesof the companyimmediatelybefore the beginningof those proceedings continue tobe so employedonthe same termsandconditions,excepttothe extentthat—(i) changes
  2. 2. occur in the ordinarycourse of attrition;or(ii) the employeesandthe company,inaccordance with applicable labourlaws,agree differenttermsandconditions; And(b) any retrenchmentof anysuchemployeescontemplatedinthe company’sbusinessrescueplan issubjectto section189 and189A of the Labour RelationsAct,1995 (Act No.66 of 1995), and other applicable employmentrelatedlegislation.” The LAC upheldthe decisionof the LabourCourtwhichfoundthatsection136(1) or Chapter6 of the CompaniesAct,doesnotempowerabusinessrescue practitionertoretrenchemployeesinthe absence of a businessrescue plan. Our legal representative,Advocate TembekaNgcukaitobi SC,summedupourcase crisplywhenhe said the following: “How do youconsultonretrenchmentwhenthere isnoplan?How do youknow where tocut costs? That is senseless.Itmustbe guidedbythe plan.The businessrescue planisthe central vehiclefor decidingthis.” Althoughthe appeal washeardafterthe BRPsat SAA finallypublishedaplan,itwasimportantforus to defendthe decisionof the LabourCourt, because ithad far reachingimplicationsforworkersandthe case isimportantforsettingdownclearguidelinesforBRPsas a whole.There are manycompanies whichhave filedforbusinessrescue inSouthAfrica,citingthe covid-19pandemicasthe reason.This judgmenteffectivelymeansthatBRPsmaynot be usedby Employerstoprune the businessbycutting jobs,andthe fundamental challengesthreateningthe company’ssurvival mustbe addressedinthe BR plan. The purpose of BR isto assess,inan expeditedway,whetherthe businessiscapable of beingrescued and if so,to produce a businessrescue planwithoutdelay.The courtconfirmedthatthe purpose of businessrescue isthe efficientrecoveryof financiallydistressedcompanies,inamannerthat balances the rightsand interestsof all stakeholders –ultimately,the maindriverof businessrescue isthe retentionof jobs. Dongwanaand Matusonhave alreadygone againstthe Act inmany respects,byfailingtodevelopa businessrescue planwithin the stipulatedperiod,whilstchargingexorbitantfees,approximatelyR36 millionintotal,atgreatcost to the tax payer.Theyhave alsotakennumerousdodgydecisionswhich have done more harm than goodand worsenedthe situationatSAA.A clearexample of thiswasthe recklessdecisiontocutroutes,and theirrefusal tocancel the leasesonthe planesafterthe routeswere
  cancelled.SAA hasnowincurredanadditional billof R30 billionforplaneswhichwere parkedandnot beingused! We are pleasedthatthe LAC foundinour favour.Itwas importantforus as unionstodefendthe decisionof the LabourCourt because BRPsare not a law untothemselves.Theycannotbe given unfetteredpowertosimplycutjobsas theywish,withoutadheringtothe law whichgovernstheir existence.NUMSA andSACCA continue todrive anagendafor the workingclass,byputtingthe interests of workersandtheirfamilies'first. Thiscourtvictoryisanotherexample of ourcommitmentto defendingworkersand protectingtheirrights. ThisstatementwasissuedbyNUMSA and SACCA by: Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi SACCA President IrvinJim NUMSA General Secretary For more information,please contact: Phakamile Hlubi-Majola NUMSA National Spokesperson 0833767725 phakamileh@numsa.org.za

