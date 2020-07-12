Successfully reported this slideshow.
National Liquor Traders Council submission to The RSA President

We act as National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) in this matter on behalf of our ordinary members.
members.

National Liquor Traders Council submission to The RSA President

  1. 1. Expo Centre, Office no. 5, Randshow Road, Nasrec Johannesburg (011) 494 1222 info@nationalliquortraders.org www.nationalliquortraders.org Winston Hector (Chairperson), Lucky Ntimane (National Convener) Khulu Radebe (National Coordinator), Richard Kabini (Treasurer), Mxolisi Duma (PR & Communications), David Leeuw, Fanny Mokoena, Richard Zulu, Musa Ntshangase, *Olatoye Amosun (Chairperson: Commercial Advisory) 12 July 2020 Direct email: Lucky@nationalliquortraders.org Hector@nationalliquortraders.org Khulu@nationalliquortraders.org Our Ref: NLTC1207 Your Ref: THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA ATT: PRESIDENT CYRIL MATAMELA RAMAPHOSA Per Email: presidentrsa@presidency.gov.za CC: Roshene@presidency.gov.za The Presidency Chief of Staff, Ms Roshene Singh info@cogta.gov.za The Honourable Minister of COGTA, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini – Zuma ministry@economic.gov.za The Honourable Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ebrahim Patel loctober@thedti.gov.za The DTI Director General, Mr. Lionel October Corona19ters@labour.gov.za National Coronavirus Command Council Dear Honourable President, RE: TAVERNS REQUEST TO CONTINUE TO TRADE UNDER CURRENT LOCKDOWN REGULATIONS 1. We act as National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) in this matter on behalf of our ordinary members.
  2. 2. Expo Centre, Office no. 5, Randshow Road, Nasrec Johannesburg (011) 494 1222 info@nationalliquortraders.org www.nationalliquortraders.org Winston Hector (Chairperson), Lucky Ntimane (National Convener) Khulu Radebe (National Coordinator), Richard Kabini (Treasurer), Mxolisi Duma (PR & Communications), David Leeuw, Fanny Mokoena, Richard Zulu, Musa Ntshangase, *Olatoye Amosun (Chairperson: Commercial Advisory) 2. As NLTC, we commend the government under your leadership for its continued swift action and exemplary leadership during this Covid-19 pandemic we as a country face. 3. We as NLTC are a non-profit organization made up of associations of mostly township-based liquor traders often referred to as taverns, shebeens and shisa nyama to mention just a few. We represent well over 50 000 members across the country which includes the interest of approximately 16 000 shebeen permit holders in Gauteng operating under the Gauteng Liquor Act, 2003. These are prospective traders who are in the process of applying for their liquor licenses. 3.1 The National Liquor Traders Council is made up of the following organizations: 3.1.1 Eastern Cape Liquor Forum 3.1.2 Free State Liquor Traders Association 3.1.3 Gauteng Liquor Forum 3.1.4 Greater Hammanskraal Liquor Traders Association 3.1.5 Kwazulu-Natal Liquor Traders Association 3.1.6 Limpopo Liquor Traders Association 3.1.7 Mpumalanga Liquor Traders Association 3.1.8 Mpumalanga Liquor Traders Forum 3.1.9 National Tourism and Hospitality Association 3.1.10 South African Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality Association 3.1.11 South African Liquor Traders Association 3.1.12 Tlhabane Liquor Traders Association 3.1.13 Western Cape Liquor Trader Organization 4. These member associations operate mainly in the townships and predominantly support township-based business owners, the vast majority of whom are tavern and bottle storeowners. 5. Our members have always been responsible liquor traders and operate according to their own code of conduct and under applicable liquor laws and regulations. They do not sell alcohol to minors, pregnant women, people who are visibly intoxicated or people in uniform.
  3. 3. Expo Centre, Office no. 5, Randshow Road, Nasrec Johannesburg (011) 494 1222 info@nationalliquortraders.org www.nationalliquortraders.org Winston Hector (Chairperson), Lucky Ntimane (National Convener) Khulu Radebe (National Coordinator), Richard Kabini (Treasurer), Mxolisi Duma (PR & Communications), David Leeuw, Fanny Mokoena, Richard Zulu, Musa Ntshangase, *Olatoye Amosun (Chairperson: Commercial Advisory) 6. As is evident, our members operate their businesses in the pursuance not only of their financial wellbeing but also in the exercise and protection of their legal and constitutional rights, as more specifically defined in section 22 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, which provides that: “Every citizen has the right to choose their trade, occupation or profession freely. The practice of a trade, occupation or profession may be regulated by law.” AN ALCOHOL BAN IS NOT THE ANSWER 7. Liquor traders are calling for an Industry partnership with Government to address the societal challenges linked to alcohol abuse and its impact on the health sector. 7.1.1 Over 50 000 business owners and their +200 000 dependents and up to 1 million people that are part of the liquor industry value chain will be at economic risk should the ban on alcohol be introduced. 7.1.2 We estimate that at least 20% (10 000) of taverns have already closed permanently and another 12 500 taverns are barely getting by. This represent 25% of taverns that are currently in distress and who cannot survive another week of non-trading. 7.1.3 The impact of another hard lockdown will only grow these numbers further and deal a deadly blow to the only township economy still in the hands of black south Africans. 7.1.4 After an initial liquor stock-up that lasted two weeks, liquor sales have started slowing recently and the share of spend has dropped to below what it was last year. IMPACT OF FURTHER RESTRCITIONS AND BAN ON ALCOHOL SALES ON OUR MEMBERS 8. The National Liquor Traders Council has outlined that the +50 000 strong tavern industry stands ready to work with Government during the COVID-19 period and beyond to create a sustainable industry and that a further ban would be “disastrous.”
  4. 4. Expo Centre, Office no. 5, Randshow Road, Nasrec Johannesburg (011) 494 1222 info@nationalliquortraders.org www.nationalliquortraders.org Winston Hector (Chairperson), Lucky Ntimane (National Convener) Khulu Radebe (National Coordinator), Richard Kabini (Treasurer), Mxolisi Duma (PR & Communications), David Leeuw, Fanny Mokoena, Richard Zulu, Musa Ntshangase, *Olatoye Amosun (Chairperson: Commercial Advisory) 9. The introduction of stricter regulations or a further ban on alcohol sales is neither a solution for the industry nor our country’s economy. The liquor industry has a deep and wide value chain which employs a little under one million people across the country. Any additional restriction on sales would spell a disaster for the industry, as well as add to the loss of excise revenue to the fiscus. 10. In addition to the disastrous economic impact, stricter regulations, including shorter trading hours or further restrictions on trading, would likely increase panic buying and overcrowding at retail outlets, increasing the risks of transmission of the virus. 11. We remain concerned that further restrictions or an outright ban on alcohol sales would lead to a growth in the illicit liquor market. The illicit market does not comply with the measures implemented by the industry and will lead to further irresponsible consumption of alcohol. LIQUOR TRADERS SHIFT FROM BEING SEEN AS SOCIAL HUBS TO ECONOMIC HUBS 12. No state support is being discussed or has been put forward for these small business owners that have operated within the boundaries of the law and their licenses even though they have adhered to the requirements of the lockdown at great personal loss to themselves and their livelihoods. It is as though tavern owners are less than other small businesses. 13. The tavern industry has started to diversify operations to keep livelihoods intact. As part of a strategy to shift from being social hubs to economic hubs, it is looking at ways to unlock the value of its sizeable footprint using technology and innovation. Conversations are underway with potential partners and several initiatives will be announced in due course to save these businesses from complete failure.
  5. 5. Expo Centre, Office no. 5, Randshow Road, Nasrec Johannesburg (011) 494 1222 info@nationalliquortraders.org www.nationalliquortraders.org Winston Hector (Chairperson), Lucky Ntimane (National Convener) Khulu Radebe (National Coordinator), Richard Kabini (Treasurer), Mxolisi Duma (PR & Communications), David Leeuw, Fanny Mokoena, Richard Zulu, Musa Ntshangase, *Olatoye Amosun (Chairperson: Commercial Advisory) LIQUOR TRADERS’ COMMITMENT TO TRADING RESPONSIBLY, FIGHT THE SCOURGE OF ALCOHOL ABUSE AND ALSO SUPPORTING GOVERNMENT EFFORTS TO FIGHT COVID-19 14. Since the ban on liquor was uplifted, the Taverners have worked closely with the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) to implement safety protocols addressing transmission risks across the value chain. 15. We have measures in place for the safety of the workforce and consumers, and have made commitments and undertakings around responsible trading, and the promotion of responsible consumption. We also leveraged the liquor industry’s extensive distribution and retail networks nationwide in support of efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19.” 16. The industry has introduced a “click-and-collect” app available to tavern owners enabling their customers to place an order and be informed when it was ready for collection. This reduced queuing and made for safer purchasing transactions. 17. Liquor Traders at large and alcohol industry in particular remain committed to working with Government and the rest of the alcohol industry to save businesses and jobs in the sector while ensuring its safety, responsible trading, and the sensible consumption of alcohol during our joint effort to fight against this invincible enemy affecting us all. Sincerely, ____________________ _____________________ Lucky Ntimane Winston Hector National Convener Chairperson National Liquor Traders Council National Liquor Traders Council

