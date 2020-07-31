Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IC Report to NEC: 06.07.20 Page 1 Integrity Commission 6th July 2020 Report to the National Executive Committee Ref: IC/RE...
IC Report to NEC: 06.07.20 Page 2 2.2. Cde Masondo explained that he felt he needed to account and explain his actions, to...
IC Report to NEC: 06.07.20 Page 3 behaviour, the comrade went into detail on his relationship with Palesa, oft times makin...
IC Report to NEC: 06.07.20 Page 4 5. Recommendations It is recommended that, 5.1 Cde Masondo be removed as the Head of the...
IC Report to NEC: 06.07.20 Page 5 involved since the branches on the ground could and would point to their senior structur...
IC Report to NEC: 06.07.20 Page 6 6.13. The IC pointed out that it got its strength and mandate from the membership of the...
IC Report to NEC: 06.07.20 Page 7 8.3. The IC wonders whether it is wrong or naïve or just plain stupid, to expect first a...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Masondo &amp; sisulu report to nec (1)

30 views

Published on

Masondo &amp; sisulu report to nec (1)

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Masondo &amp; sisulu report to nec (1)

  1. 1. IC Report to NEC: 06.07.20 Page 1 Integrity Commission 6th July 2020 Report to the National Executive Committee Ref: IC/REP/3/20 1. Introduction 1.1 Cde David Masondo requested an exchange with the Integrity Commission on the issue of his personal problems which were being covered in the media. 1.1.1 The IC did not want an engagement on the morality or the rights and wrongs of his affair with Palesa Libitsi – a journalist with the Mail and Guardian. The IC decided to focus on the allegation of the abuse of power, the comrade’s lack of judgement in entering into and sustaining a relationship with Libitsi considering his seniority in the ANC and in Government, his lack of judgement in his handling of the outcomes of that relationship, and lastly to reflect on whether his conduct was inconsistent with both ANC and governments messaging about the abuse of women. 1.2 Cde Lindi Sisulu was requested to appear before the Integrity Commission to explain comments she had made to the media stating that “the IC was toothless, inconsistent and ineffective in protecting the discipline in the governing party”. The IC was keen to understand why she had not approached the IC to ask for an explanation as to its ineffectiveness or even raised her concerns in the National Executive Committee. 1.3 The Integrity Commission interacted with each comrade individually via Zoom videoconferencing technology on Saturday 27th June 2020. 2. Engagement with Comrade David Masondo: 2.1. The Chair welcomed Cde Masondo and invited him to tell the Commission why he wanted to appear before it and what he wanted from the Commission.
  2. 2. IC Report to NEC: 06.07.20 Page 2 2.2. Cde Masondo explained that he felt he needed to account and explain his actions, to take responsibility because whatever a comrade does impacts on the image of the ANC. He asked for guidance from the IC. 2.3. The comrade then recounted for 50 minutes, in the minutest of detail, each step describing how he met Palesa Libitsi, how she had pursued him, how he had only interacted once with her sexually and that they had never had a romantic relationship; how she then reported she was pregnant and wanted financial support; how without any coercion on his part she agreed to have a termination; how traumatic that was for her and how she then asked for financial support for counselling; how she started to harass his wife, his sister, his brother; how the media started commenting on her behaviour in a negative light which she then held him responsible for her reputational damage. In total she had asked for a large sum of money to which he agreed in order for her to leave him alone. 2.4. He reported that he sought legal advice which when given was to call in the Hawks because it is that section of the police that deal with extortion. He felt that because of the negative media coverage, over which he had no control, it had negative impact on the ANC. 2.5. With regard to the issue on the abuse of women, Cde Masondo repeatedly asserted his understanding of the extent of the abuse of women and their vulnerability in society even to the point of explaining that he had originally given money to Palesa because he understood the difficulties facing young black women. He expressed his commitment to the importance of protecting women and how we should empower women. He explained that that was one of the reasons he has asked to appear before the Gender Commission and Public Protector. He said that it was the fault of the media that he had been projected in such a bad light. 3. Analysis of the interaction 3.1 The Integrity Commission was taken aback by Cde Masondo’s lengthy presentation. Despite the Commission making it clear that it did not want to interrogate or express itself on the morality of his sexual
  3. 3. IC Report to NEC: 06.07.20 Page 3 behaviour, the comrade went into detail on his relationship with Palesa, oft times making no sense at all. 3.2. The garbled lengthy and nonsensical account and the serious lack of clear thinking resulted in the Commission not fully believing in what was being said and certainly doubting his ability to assess and judge a situation and how to extricate himself. Whilst he knew he had made a mistake he never expressed remorse or ever once mentioned that he has displayed poor judgement on the handling of the matter. 3.3. His response to the questions posed on the abuse of women were disappointing, distasteful and patronising. Not only has he not internalised the objective conditions facing women, he did not even show an understanding on this issue rather blaming the media throughout. Repeating slogans on the emancipation of women to the Commission was not helpful to his case. 4. Conclusion 4.1. The Integrity Commission sees the development of young leadership as crucial to the development of South Africa. It welcomes the appointment into senior positions, younger comrades who can be developed into mature and wise leaders. Central to their development is the need to correct and in some case sanction behaviour. 4.2. The Integrity Commission has been concerned on the inadequacy and shortfalls of the OR Political School of Leadership. The IC has never understood till now why the syllabus of the Political School was outsourced resulting in the inadequacy and irrelevance of the syllabus. The IC is of the view that Comrade Masondo has not yet reached the point in his development wherein he is able to head or lead the Political School, nor is he the correct person to hold the senior leadership position of Deputy Minister of Finance. 4.3. The Integrity Commission is of the view that by issuing certain sanctions, it is hoped that the comrade who is still young will be able to develop and mature.
  4. 4. IC Report to NEC: 06.07.20 Page 4 5. Recommendations It is recommended that, 5.1 Cde Masondo be removed as the Head of the Oliver Tambo School of Political Leadership; and 5.2. Cde Masondo step aside as the Deputy Minister of Finance. 6. Engagement with cde Lindi Sisulu 6.1. The Chair welcomed Cde Sisulu and explained that the IC wanted to engage with her on what she reportedly had said in a newspaper interview. 6.2. Cde Sisulu started by explaining that she had only seen the article in the Sunday Independent one week after publication but the article was relatively accurate. As the article reports she was very impressed by the cadreship of the MPLA, their level of discipline and their commitment to struggle. What was in quotation marks in the article was an accurate report of what she had said about the Integrity Commission. 6.3. She had been part of the Disciplinary Committee so she understood the difference between the IC and the DC. 6.4. She said she had been persuaded in 2015 for the need to strengthen the IC and had since held that view. 6.5. She felt strongly that the recommendations of the IC should be final, in the same way as the ruling of the Constitutional Court was final. 6.6. She was agitated and distressed at the video clip of money being handed out by ANC officials from the boot of a car and expressed frustration that this was not dealt with. 6.7. In response the IC explained that they were also very disturbed at the video clip of the money being handed out from the boot of the car, and had discussed this at length. The principle regarding the use of money to buy votes needed to be addressed. The IC however had concluded that this was not an issue that could be tackled with the actual branch official
  5. 5. IC Report to NEC: 06.07.20 Page 5 involved since the branches on the ground could and would point to their senior structures doing exactly the same. This therefore had to be tackled at the very top. The IC had subsequently written to the most senior leadership requesting a meeting on this issue, but had not even had an acknowledgement to our request. 6.8. The IC reported that its reports are not acknowledged or tabled at the NEC. That only one clause of our proposed amendments to our Terms of Reference had been accepted and one year later we are still waiting for the other amendments to be adopted. For example, one of the proposed amendments was that the IC quarterly reports be a standing item on the NEC agenda in order to ensure that the work of the IC was visible. 6.9. The IC gave as an example the fact that it had been pressurised to interview the Deputy President and the Chairperson the night before the Inauguration of the President despite the fact that a schedule for interviews had already been finalised. The IC agreed to accommodate the two senior comrades on the date they had requested. The Deputy President spoke of his support for and commitment to the Integrity Commission and how important it was. There was however no discussion with him and as the recording of the meeting reflects, after the Deputy President had spoken, the meeting ended. On the next morning of the inauguration front page newspaper headlines said the Deputy President had been cleared by the Integrity Commission. The IC then issued a statement for the attention of the NEC to the effect that the Commission had not cleared anyone. The IC stated very clearly that it would not be intimidated or manipulated in this manner. The statement was not acknowledged or tabled. 6.10. Cde Sisulu expressed shock and distress that she had no knowledge of this. She went through the agenda of the NEC that was currently sitting to show that the IC report on the two VBS comrades was not on the agenda. 6.11. The IC asked her why no one on the NEC ever asked for IC reports or even asked what the IC was doing. Cde Sisulu said she did not know. 6.12. Cde Sisulu reiterated her support and commitment to the IC. She reiterated her position that the recommendations of the IC should be the last word on any matter and that she was and had always been in support of the IC being strengthened.
  6. 6. IC Report to NEC: 06.07.20 Page 6 6.13. The IC pointed out that it got its strength and mandate from the membership of the ANC. It was the membership of the ANC at each conference and NGC that had insisted the IC be strengthened. The issue therefore was not the strengthening of the IC but the acknowledgement, consideration and discussion by the NEC of its reports. 6.14. The IC thanked cde Sisulu for her support of and commitment to the IC 7. Analysis of the interaction 7.1. The IC was happy with the interaction with Cde Sisulu and was confident that she would act on the positions she expressed and take up the issues we had raised with her. It was felt therefore that it had been a valuable exchange of views. 7.2. The fact that Cde Sisulu knew nothing of the reports submitted to the NEC is of deep concern. More worrying is that members of the NEC are not asking for IC reports. Why? 8. Conclusion 8.1. The issue of the integrity of our leadership is becoming an increasingly deep concern to the IC. Each and every Commissioner has had the honour to work with pride under many different leaders of the ANC. Lack of honesty and integrity of our leadership is therefore new terrain which has to be tackled. What is said by all leaders of the ANC on every TV, radio and public interview - that the IC is crucial, that its recommendations should be final, that it is tasked with ensuring the integrity of the organisation - are just only and mere words. The actions of our leadership do not substantiate this position. 8.2. The IC wonders whether ignoring and/or hiding IC reports is a failure of the ANC’s administration or purposeful action to hide IC recommendations from the NEC, or both.
  7. 7. IC Report to NEC: 06.07.20 Page 7 8.3. The IC wonders whether it is wrong or naïve or just plain stupid, to expect first and foremost our Officials, and then the NWC to table IC reports and lead the NEC through the points we are making. 9. Recommendations The IC recommends that the NEC discuss this report clause by clause and respond appropriately. The IC offers to take the NEC through this report.

×