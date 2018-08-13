Ornamental fish and Aquarium Accessories

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Saba Shadab Rais Asst. Professor Rizvi College A/S/C Fishery biology TYBSC Fishery Biology Practical
Practical 7 Fishery Biology
6) Identification of: A) Ornamental fishes: 1. Pterophyllum spp. (Angel) 2. Xiphophorus hellerii (Swordtail) 3. Paracheiro...
“Feel good” fish!
So far...it’s been all about the food!
“But Dr. K.... What else is there??”
● First...lets revisit food fish aquaculture.
Introduction: ♦ Aquarium trade a rapidly growing sector of aquaculture. ♦ Approximately $15 billion industry (Bartely 2000...
1. Pterophyllum spp. (Angel) ● Family: Chichlidae ● Genus: pterophyllum ● Spices: Scalare o Laterally compressed , look li...
2. Xiphophorus hellerii (Swordtail) ● Family: Poeatidae ● Genus: Xiphophorus ● Species: helleri Distribution: Southern Mex...
3. Paracheirodon innesi (Neon tetra) ● Family:Characidae ● Genus:Paracheirodon ● Species:P. innesi • Distribution: Amazon ...
4. Betta splendens (Siamese fighter) ● Family:Osphronemidae ● Genus:Betta ● Species:B. splendens • Distribution: Thailand,...
5. Danio spp. (Danio) • Family:Cyprinidae • Subfamily:Danioninae • Genus:Danio • Family:Cyprinidae • Genus:Devario • Speci...
6. Symphysodon spp. (Discus) ● Family:Cichlidae ● Genus:Symphysodon ● Species:S. aequifasci atus • Deep small body , long,...
7. Flower Horn (Hybrid variety) ● A more general classification. Could contain several subsets of strains from different c...
B) Aquatic plants: 1. Ludwigia 2. Cabomba 3. Corkscrew Vallisneria 4. Aquarose (Hygrophila Difformis) 5. Amazon Sword plant
1. Ludwigia ● Family:Onagraceae ● Subfamily:Ludwigio ideae ● Genus:Ludwigia • Popular beautiful and easy to grow stem plan...
2. Cabomba •Family:Cabombaceae •Genus:Cabomba • Submerged , sometimes floating , often rooted. • Fresh water perennial pla...
3. Corkscrew Vallisneria ● Family:Hydrochari taceae ● Subfamily:Hydrillo ideae ● Genus:Vallisneria • Tolerant and adaptabl...
● Family:Acanthaceae ● Genus:Hygrophila ● Species:H. difformis 4. Aquarose (Hygrophila Difformis) • The aquarose are also ...
5. Amazon Sword plant ● Family:Alismataceae ● Genus:Echinodorus • 20 inches under proper water condition • Iron rich ferti...
C) Aquarium accessories: 1. Aerator 2. Under Gravel Filter 3. Internal Filter 4. External / Canister Filter 5. Food dispen...
1. Aerator 2. Under Gravel Filter C) Aquarium accessories:
3. Internal Filter 4. External / Canister Filter C) Aquarium accessories:
5. Food dispensers
Ornamental fish and Aquarium Accessories

Fishery biology Practical

