Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What is going on right now? April 2020 Patrick Campbell CEO & Co-Founder ProfitWell @Patticus
Give you some data to guide your decisions going forward and throughout the crisis.
“Listen preachy, bearded man, why should we listen to you?”
Brought to you by PROFITWELL Free ﬁnancial metrics for subscription businesses.
Churn tribution Financial Unit Price Survey Willingness to In-App Usage Drastically reduce churnRETAINTM Audit proof reven...
We see inside more recurring revenue companies than anyone else on the planet.
Profitwell Index
• Took 15k+ Subscription companies and aggregated their growth, breaking it down on a daily basis • Cleaned, took out outl...
Overall PW Index
Subscription companies flattening
PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX Overall Subscription PW Index Here we’re looking at an aggregate of all subscription companies on PW...
PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX Overall Subscription PW Index Here we’re looking at an aggregate of all subscription companies on PW...
Mostly driven by DTC
PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX Here we’re looking at an aggregate of all DTC companies on PW with their MRR tracked since January 1...
B2B is flattening
PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX B2B SaaS PW Index Here we’re looking at an aggregate of all B2B SaaS companies on PW with their MRR ...
PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX 1,300 1,328 1,355 1,383 1,410 1/1/20 1/20/20 2/8/20 2/27/20 3/17/20 4/5/20 4/19/20 WHEN MEASUREMENT ...
Let’s dig deeper
New accelerating a bit and churn recovering a bit
B2B PW New/Loss Index -2.0 -1.0 0.0 1.0 2.0 1/1/20 1/20/20 2/8/20 2/27/20 3/17/20 4/5/20 4/19/20 MRR Gain Index MRR Loss I...
Net not amazing, but recovering a bit?
B2B PW Growth Index -2.5 -2.0 -1.5 -1.0 -0.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 1/1/20 1/20/20 2/8/20 2/27/20 3/17/20 4/5/20 4/19/20 ...
What do I do?
Whoever holds on to the most customers at the end of this wins.
Defense: Shoring up churn
Retention Consists of Three Main Parts Active Churn A subscriber actively choosing to end their subscription due to some s...
Active churn
Need a triage system for folks trying to cancel
TRIAGING CHURN TO LOSE AS LITTLE CUSTOMERS AS POSSIBLE — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET • Take button off website • Redo the ﬂow W...
TRIAGING CHURN TO LOSE AS LITTLE CUSTOMERS AS POSSIBLE — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET • Take button off website • Redo the ﬂow W...
TRIAGING CHURN TO LOSE AS LITTLE CUSTOMERS AS POSSIBLE — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET • Take button off website • Redo the ﬂow W...
TRIAGING CHURN TO LOSE AS LITTLE CUSTOMERS AS POSSIBLE — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET • Take button off website • Redo the ﬂow W...
TRIAGING CHURN TO LOSE AS LITTLE CUSTOMERS AS POSSIBLE — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET • Take button off website • Redo the ﬂow W...
Optimize quarterly, annuals, or term.
Annuals churn at a 30% lower rate than monthly
Longer term increases cash flow
Credit Card and Payment Failures
30-40% of your churn is from payment failures
CHURN BENCHMARKS Dlq churn accounts for 30-40% of churn in B2B Delinquent churn accounts for 30-40% of overall churn in B2...
You need to treat these folks as a marketing channel.
RETAIN Reduce churn through targeted campaigns POINTOFFAILURE NO SIGN-IN NEEDED FORMSSMART RETRIESINTELLIGENT AT RISK MONI...
DO NOT do pre-dunning emails
+11-18% in active churn
RETAIN Reduce churn through targeted campaigns POINTOFFAILURE EXPIRATION TRACKING SMART RETRIES EMAIL AND IN-APP NOTIFICAT...
RETAIN Reduce churn through targeted campaigns POINTOFFAILURE LOCKOUT (OPTIONAL) SMART RETRIESINTELLIGENT AT RISK MONITORI...
DO NOT use stylized emails
RETAIN Reduce churn through targeted campaigns POINTOFFAILURE NO SIGN-IN NEEDED FORMSSMART RETRIESINTELLIGENT AT RISK MONI...
RETAIN Reduce churn through targeted campaigns POINTOFFAILURE NO SIGN-IN NEEDED FORMSSMART RETRIESINTELLIGENT AT RISK MONI...
Offense: Your Go-to-Market
Value props and Ideal Customer Proﬁle
Value Props/Positioning
POSITIONING BENCHMARKS Value Proposition Affinity Has Changed We’re seeing major changes in the market when it comes to bu...
POSITIONING BENCHMARKS Value Proposition Affinity Has Changed We’re seeing major changes in the market when it comes to bu...
Verticals to target have changed
Who’s winning right now? VOIP, TELEPRESENCE, TELEHEALTH +300%
Who’s winning right now? VOIP, TELEPRESENCE, TELEHEALTH LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT +300% +400%
Who’s winning right now? VOIP, TELEPRESENCE, TELEHEALTH LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT SUBSCRIPTION FITNESS +300% +400% +500%
Time to rethink Freemium or freemium like things
FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads
FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Pool of Leads
FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Sales Pool of Leads
FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Sales Events Pool of Leads
FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Sales Events DemandGen Pool of Leads
FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Sales Events DemandGen … Pool of Leads
FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Sales Events DemandGen … Pool of Leads Cont...
FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Sales Events DemandGen … Pool of Leads Cont...
FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Pool of Leads Content? Freemium?
• This will end at some point, and you want to build the pool of users who you can sell into by the end • Buy out competit...
Whoever has the most customers at the end of this wins
Enough? Everyone get some value?
Q&A Patrick@ProﬁtWell.com
Brought to you by patrick@proﬁtwell.com Free Benchmark Report
Where SaaS Stands Today: Benchmarks and Lessons from 17,479 SaaS Companies with Profitwell
Where SaaS Stands Today: Benchmarks and Lessons from 17,479 SaaS Companies with Profitwell
Where SaaS Stands Today: Benchmarks and Lessons from 17,479 SaaS Companies with Profitwell
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Where SaaS Stands Today: Benchmarks and Lessons from 17,479 SaaS Companies with Profitwell

26 views

Published on

Leveraging data gleaned from his experience with over 17K SaaS businesses at Profitwell, CEO Patrick Campbell will share data-driven insights on how the conventional growth mindset is hurting most companies and ironically preventing their growth. You will walk away with benchmarks on major SaaS KPIs, as well as the levers that influence them, as well as key discoveries on pricing, product and churn to help you harness your value and grow.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Where SaaS Stands Today: Benchmarks and Lessons from 17,479 SaaS Companies with Profitwell

  1. 1. What is going on right now? April 2020 Patrick Campbell CEO & Co-Founder ProfitWell @Patticus
  2. 2. Give you some data to guide your decisions going forward and throughout the crisis.
  3. 3. “Listen preachy, bearded man, why should we listen to you?”
  4. 4. Brought to you by PROFITWELL Free ﬁnancial metrics for subscription businesses.
  5. 5. Churn tribution Financial Unit Price Survey Willingness to In-App Usage Drastically reduce churnRETAINTM Audit proof revenue recognition RECOGNIZED Proprietary pricing software for monetization PRICE INTELLIGENTLY
  6. 6. We see inside more recurring revenue companies than anyone else on the planet.
  7. 7. Profitwell Index
  8. 8. • Took 15k+ Subscription companies and aggregated their growth, breaking it down on a daily basis • Cleaned, took out outliers, and did some function ﬁtting. Segmented the heck out of it. • Broke this down as an overall growth index (aggregated MRR and tracked the same batch of companies over time) • Broke down new revenue, loss revenue, and aggregate daily growth WHAT DID WE DO TO COME UP WITH THIS INDEX — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET
  9. 9. Overall PW Index
  10. 10. Subscription companies flattening
  11. 11. PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX Overall Subscription PW Index Here we’re looking at an aggregate of all subscription companies on PW with their MRR tracked since January 1, 2019. Note that this mixes in companies of all sizes, types, etc - although outliers are removed. PWSUBSCRIPTIONINDEX-ALLTYPES 1,000 1,125 1,250 1,375 1,500 1/1/19 3/2/19 5/1/19 6/30/19 8/29/19 10/28/19 12/27/19 2/25/20 4/19/20 WHEN MEASUREMENT WAS TAKEN SOURCE: PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX AS OF 04/19/2020
  12. 12. PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX Overall Subscription PW Index Here we’re looking at an aggregate of all subscription companies on PW with their MRR tracked since January 1, 2020. Note that this mixes in companies of all sizes, types, etc - although outliers are removed. PWSUBSCRIPTIONINDEX-ALLTYPES 1,300 1,340 1,380 1,420 1,460 1/1/20 1/20/20 2/8/20 2/27/20 3/17/20 4/5/20 4/19/20 WHEN MEASUREMENT WAS TAKEN SOURCE: PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX AS OF 04/19/2020
  13. 13. Mostly driven by DTC
  14. 14. PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX Here we’re looking at an aggregate of all DTC companies on PW with their MRR tracked since January 1, 2019. Note that this mixes in companies of all sizes, types, etc - although outliers are removed. 1,000 1,150 1,300 1,450 1,600 1/1/19 3/2/19 5/1/19 6/30/19 8/29/19 10/28/19 12/27/19 2/25/20 4/19/20 WHEN MEASUREMENT WAS TAKEN DTC PW Index PWSUBSCRIPTIONINDEX-DTC SOURCE: PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX AS OF 04/19/2020
  15. 15. B2B is flattening
  16. 16. PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX B2B SaaS PW Index Here we’re looking at an aggregate of all B2B SaaS companies on PW with their MRR tracked since January 1, 2019. Note that this mixes in companies of all sizes, types, etc - although outliers are removed. PWSUBSCRIPTIONINDEX-B2BSAAS 1,000 1,113 1,225 1,338 1,450 1/1/19 3/2/19 5/1/19 6/30/19 8/29/19 10/28/19 12/27/19 2/25/20 4/19/20 WHEN MEASUREMENT WAS TAKEN SOURCE: PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX AS OF 04/19/2020
  17. 17. PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX 1,300 1,328 1,355 1,383 1,410 1/1/20 1/20/20 2/8/20 2/27/20 3/17/20 4/5/20 4/19/20 WHEN MEASUREMENT WAS TAKEN B2B SaaS PW Index Here we’re looking at an aggregate of all B2B SaaS companies on PW with their MRR tracked since January 1, 2020. Note that this mixes in companies of all sizes, types, etc - although outliers are removed. PWSUBSCRIPTIONINDEX-B2BSAAS SOURCE: PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX AS OF 04/19/2020
  18. 18. Let’s dig deeper
  19. 19. New accelerating a bit and churn recovering a bit
  20. 20. B2B PW New/Loss Index -2.0 -1.0 0.0 1.0 2.0 1/1/20 1/20/20 2/8/20 2/27/20 3/17/20 4/5/20 4/19/20 MRR Gain Index MRR Loss Index WHEN MEASUREMENT WAS TAKEN PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX Below you’re looking at new revenue and lost revenue of all B2B SaaS companies on ProﬁtWell indexed since January 1, 2020. Note each data point is a seven day growth rate, which controls for seasonality. PWNEW/LOSSINDEX-B2BSAAS SOURCE: PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX AS OF 04/19/2020
  21. 21. Net not amazing, but recovering a bit?
  22. 22. B2B PW Growth Index -2.5 -2.0 -1.5 -1.0 -0.5 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 1/1/20 1/20/20 2/8/20 2/27/20 3/17/20 4/5/20 4/19/20 WHEN MEASUREMENT WAS TAKEN PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX PWDAILYGROWTHINDEX-B2BSAAS Below you’re looking at daily growth rates of all B2B SaaS companies on ProﬁtWell indexed since January 1, 2020. Note each data point is a seven day growth rate, which controls for seasonality. SOURCE: PW SUBSCRIPTION INDEX AS OF 04/19/2020
  23. 23. What do I do?
  24. 24. Whoever holds on to the most customers at the end of this wins.
  25. 25. Defense: Shoring up churn
  26. 26. Retention Consists of Three Main Parts Active Churn A subscriber actively choosing to end their subscription due to some sort of dissatisfaction or lack of use. Delinquent Churn A credit card failing due to expiration, limits, or technical issues with gateway or processing company (130+ reasons this happens). Expansion A subscriber expanding the amount of revenue they’re providing you through upsell/ cross-sell or more usage. Gross Churn
  27. 27. Active churn
  28. 28. Need a triage system for folks trying to cancel
  29. 29. TRIAGING CHURN TO LOSE AS LITTLE CUSTOMERS AS POSSIBLE — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET • Take button off website • Redo the ﬂow Want to leave
  30. 30. TRIAGING CHURN TO LOSE AS LITTLE CUSTOMERS AS POSSIBLE — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET • Take button off website • Redo the ﬂow Why?Want to leave • Catalog to automate • Predict future churn
  31. 31. TRIAGING CHURN TO LOSE AS LITTLE CUSTOMERS AS POSSIBLE — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET • Take button off website • Redo the ﬂow Why?Want to leave “I can put you on the $XXX plan for 90 days”Salvage Offer Maintenance “Put you on plan for $XX to ensure your data is here when you’re back” • Catalog to automate • Predict future churn
  32. 32. TRIAGING CHURN TO LOSE AS LITTLE CUSTOMERS AS POSSIBLE — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET • Take button off website • Redo the ﬂow Why?Want to leave “I can put you on the $XXX plan for 90 days”Salvage Offer Maintenance Pause Freemium Tier “Put you on plan for $XX to ensure your data is here when you’re back” “Pause your plan for 90 days until this blows over” “We’ll bump you down to our free tier for now” • Catalog to automate • Predict future churn
  33. 33. TRIAGING CHURN TO LOSE AS LITTLE CUSTOMERS AS POSSIBLE — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET • Take button off website • Redo the ﬂow Why?Want to leave “I can put you on the $XXX plan for 90 days”Salvage Offer Maintenance Pause Freemium Tier “Put you on plan for $XX to ensure your data is here when you’re back” “Pause your plan for 90 days until this blows over” “We’ll bump you down to our free tier for now” Play Chicken “We’ll be here for whenever you want to get started again” • Catalog to automate • Predict future churn
  34. 34. Optimize quarterly, annuals, or term.
  35. 35. Annuals churn at a 30% lower rate than monthly
  36. 36. Longer term increases cash flow
  37. 37. Credit Card and Payment Failures
  38. 38. 30-40% of your churn is from payment failures
  39. 39. CHURN BENCHMARKS Dlq churn accounts for 30-40% of churn in B2B Delinquent churn accounts for 30-40% of overall churn in B2B and appears to grow signiﬁcantly as a proportion of total churn as a company becomes larger. The recovery rate on this churn is less than 20%. %OFTOTALCHURN SOURCE: 2020 STUDY ON CHURN 0% 25% 50% 75% 100% Less than $5M ARR $5.01 to $10M ARR $10.01 to $50M ARR $50.01M+ ARR 59.711%62.116% 66.154% 69.051% 40.289% 37.884% 33.846% 30.949% Delinquent Churn Active Churn N 2.3k N = Minimum of 718 companies per segment pulled from the middle 2/3 of companies in terms of churn. This, along with a dampening model was used to control for outlier spikes in churn rate. Brought to you by
  40. 40. You need to treat these folks as a marketing channel.
  41. 41. RETAIN Reduce churn through targeted campaigns POINTOFFAILURE NO SIGN-IN NEEDED FORMSSMART RETRIESINTELLIGENT AT RISK MONITORING +5% EXPIRATION TRACKING +5% +10% EMAIL AND IN-APP NOTIFICATIONS +40% +15% Retain scans card & transaction metadata and delivers pre-dunning notifications at just the right time to at-risk users. Utilizing historical and usage data, Retain monitors when the best time is to ask for an updated credit card from an expiring user. Message copy greatly influences recovery. Retain is constantly adjusting timing and content of notifications to optimize recovery. Retain retries a customer's credit card when there's the highest chance of recovery. Retain reduces friction immensely by not requiring a user to login to update their payment information Towards the end and beyond the point of failure, Retain will lock out a delinquent user, allowing for a long tail of recovery. LOCKOUT (OPTIONAL) +8%
  42. 42. DO NOT do pre-dunning emails
  43. 43. +11-18% in active churn
  44. 44. RETAIN Reduce churn through targeted campaigns POINTOFFAILURE EXPIRATION TRACKING SMART RETRIES EMAIL AND IN-APP NOTIFICATIONS LOCKOUT (OPTIONAL) +10% Retain retries a customer's credit card when there's the highest chance of recovery. INTELLIGENT AT RISK MONITORING +5% +5% NO SIGN-IN NEEDED FORMS
  45. 45. RETAIN Reduce churn through targeted campaigns POINTOFFAILURE LOCKOUT (OPTIONAL) SMART RETRIESINTELLIGENT AT RISK MONITORING +5% EMAIL AND IN-APP NOTIFICATIONS Message copy greatly influences recovery. Retain is constantly adjusting timing and content of notifications to optimize recovery. +40% EXPIRATION TRACKING +5% +10% NO SIGN-IN NEEDED FORMS
  46. 46. DO NOT use stylized emails
  47. 47. RETAIN Reduce churn through targeted campaigns POINTOFFAILURE NO SIGN-IN NEEDED FORMSSMART RETRIESINTELLIGENT AT RISK MONITORING +5% LOCKOUT (OPTIONAL) Towards the end and beyond the point of failure, Retain will lock out a delinquent user, allowing for a long tail of recovery. +8% EXPIRATION TRACKING +5% +10% EMAIL AND IN-APP NOTIFICATIONS +40% +15%
  48. 48. RETAIN Reduce churn through targeted campaigns POINTOFFAILURE NO SIGN-IN NEEDED FORMSSMART RETRIESINTELLIGENT AT RISK MONITORING +5% EXPIRATION TRACKING +5% +10% EMAIL AND IN-APP NOTIFICATIONS +40% +15% Retain scans card & transaction metadata and delivers pre-dunning notifications at just the right time to at-risk users. Utilizing historical and usage data, Retain monitors when the best time is to ask for an updated credit card from an expiring user. Message copy greatly influences recovery. Retain is constantly adjusting timing and content of notifications to optimize recovery. Retain retries a customer's credit card when there's the highest chance of recovery. Retain reduces friction immensely by not requiring a user to login to update their payment information Towards the end and beyond the point of failure, Retain will lock out a delinquent user, allowing for a long tail of recovery. LOCKOUT (OPTIONAL) +8%
  49. 49. Offense: Your Go-to-Market
  50. 50. Value props and Ideal Customer Proﬁle
  51. 51. Value Props/Positioning
  52. 52. POSITIONING BENCHMARKS Value Proposition Affinity Has Changed We’re seeing major changes in the market when it comes to buyer affinity and behavior. For one, the classic B2B value propositions of money vs costs has ﬂipped on it’s head. %INCREASEINCONVERSION SOURCE: 2020 STUDY ON COVID CRISIS 0% 13% 25% 38% 50% March 2019 March 2020 0.0% 11.8% 0.0% 22.4% Make you money Save you costs N 10.6k N = Minimum of 3k buyers per segment pulled from the middle 2/3 of data. This, along with a dampening model was used to control for outlier spikes.
  53. 53. POSITIONING BENCHMARKS Value Proposition Affinity Has Changed We’re seeing major changes in the market when it comes to buyer affinity and behavior. For one, the classic B2B value propositions of money vs costs has ﬂipped on it’s head. %INCREASEINCONVERSION SOURCE: 2020 STUDY ON COVID CRISIS 0% 13% 25% 38% 50% March 2019 March 2020 31.4% 11.8% 8.5% 22.4% Make you money Save you costs N 10.6k N = Minimum of 3k buyers per segment pulled from the middle 2/3 of data. This, along with a dampening model was used to control for outlier spikes.
  54. 54. Verticals to target have changed
  55. 55. Who’s winning right now? VOIP, TELEPRESENCE, TELEHEALTH +300%
  56. 56. Who’s winning right now? VOIP, TELEPRESENCE, TELEHEALTH LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT +300% +400%
  57. 57. Who’s winning right now? VOIP, TELEPRESENCE, TELEHEALTH LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT SUBSCRIPTION FITNESS +300% +400% +500%
  58. 58. Time to rethink Freemium or freemium like things
  59. 59. FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads
  60. 60. FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Pool of Leads
  61. 61. FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Sales Pool of Leads
  62. 62. FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Sales Events Pool of Leads
  63. 63. FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Sales Events DemandGen Pool of Leads
  64. 64. FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Sales Events DemandGen … Pool of Leads
  65. 65. FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Sales Events DemandGen … Pool of Leads Content?
  66. 66. FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Sales Events DemandGen … Pool of Leads Content? Freemium?
  67. 67. FREEMIUM IS A POOL OF FUTURE CUSTOMERS — REACTINGTOTHENEWMARKET River of Leads Pool of Leads Content? Freemium?
  68. 68. • This will end at some point, and you want to build the pool of users who you can sell into by the end • Buy out competitor contracts • Extend trials for 6-9 months • Turn your trial into a freemium plan • Play offense when it comes to go to market RETHINKING FREEMIUM — PRICINGINTHENEWECONOMY
  69. 69. Whoever has the most customers at the end of this wins
  70. 70. Enough? Everyone get some value?
  71. 71. Q&A Patrick@ProﬁtWell.com
  72. 72. Brought to you by patrick@proﬁtwell.com Free Benchmark Report

×