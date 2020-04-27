Leveraging data gleaned from his experience with over 17K SaaS businesses at Profitwell, CEO Patrick Campbell will share data-driven insights on how the conventional growth mindset is hurting most companies and ironically preventing their growth. You will walk away with benchmarks on major SaaS KPIs, as well as the levers that influence them, as well as key discoveries on pricing, product and churn to help you harness your value and grow.