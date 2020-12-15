Successfully reported this slideshow.
Secret sauce to scaling to 1B smb and mid-market success with zendesk
As your company grows, many times so does the focus on enterprise deals. The aspiration comes with many opportunity costs, learnings and missteps along the way. Learn from Zendesk senior management about how to balance your needs and organization’s focus on enterprise wins while continuing to scale your transactional business; and why a targeted, agile and balanced approach is key to continued success. In this session, you’ll hear from two leaders that helped Zendesk reach nearly $1B in revenue without ever forgetting the importance of catering to its original customer base and extending those learnings into new market segments.

Published in: Software
