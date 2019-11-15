Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[R.E.A.D] Concussion Repair Manual: A Practical Guide to Recovering from Traumatic Brain Injuries For Kindle
[R.E.A.D] Concussion Repair Manual: A Practical Guide to Recovering from Traumatic Brain Injuries For Kindle Concussion --...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Dan Engleq Pages : 388 pagesq Publisher : Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 194...
DISCRIPSI Concussion -- the biggest name in today's high-impact sports.As more and more high profile athletes come forward...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[R.E.A.D] Concussion Repair Manual: A Practical Guide to Recovering from Traumatic Brain Injuries For Kindle

12 views

Published on

Concussion -- the biggest name in today's high-impact sports.As more and more high profile athletes come forward to share their stories of invisible suffering after head injuries, we as a culture are finally acknowledging this silent epidemic.The Concussion Repair Manual is written as a user's guide for those suffering after head traumas and those that support them. It is one-part textbook, packed with the leading research on medical technologies for healing the injured brain, and one-part workbook, offering a step-by-step method for making and tracking a personalized recovery regimen.Dr. Dan Engle's background and passion for concussion repair stem from a three-decade investigation into the many modalities for healing his own traumas. When the usual medical treatments didn't help, he explored what was possible, found what worked and put them into this manual - the best of the best in the medical arena for recovering from sports related head injury.

Published in: Business
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[R.E.A.D] Concussion Repair Manual: A Practical Guide to Recovering from Traumatic Brain Injuries For Kindle

  1. 1. [R.E.A.D] Concussion Repair Manual: A Practical Guide to Recovering from Traumatic Brain Injuries For Kindle
  2. 2. [R.E.A.D] Concussion Repair Manual: A Practical Guide to Recovering from Traumatic Brain Injuries For Kindle Concussion -- the biggest name in today's high-impact sports.As more and more high profile athletes come forward to share their stories of invisible suffering after head injuries, we as a culture are finally acknowledging this silent epidemic.The Concussion Repair Manual is written as a user's guide for those suffering after head traumas and those that support them. It is one-part "textbook," packed with the leading research on medical technologies for healing the injured brain, and one-part "workbook," offering a step-by-step method for making and tracking a personalized recovery regimen.Dr. Dan Engle's background and passion for concussion repair stem from a three-decade investigation into the many modalities for healing his own traumas. When the usual medical treatments didn't help, he explored what was possible, found what worked and put them into this manual - "the best of the best" in the medical arena for recovering from sports related head injury.
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Dan Engleq Pages : 388 pagesq Publisher : Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 1946697346q ISBN-13 : 9781946697349q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI Concussion -- the biggest name in today's high-impact sports.As more and more high profile athletes come forward to share their stories of invisible suffering after head injuries, we as a culture are finally acknowledging this silent epidemic.The Concussion Repair Manual is written as a user's guide for those suffering after head traumas and those that support them. It is one-part "textbook," packed with the leading research on medical technologies for healing the injured brain, and one-part "workbook," offering a step-by-step method for making and tracking a personalized recovery regimen.Dr. Dan Engle's background and passion for concussion repair stem from a three-decade investigation into the many modalities for healing his own traumas. When the usual medical treatments didn't help, he explored what was possible, found what worked and put them into this manual - "the best of the best" in the medical arena for recovering from sports related head injury.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×