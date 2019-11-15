Concussion -- the biggest name in today's high-impact sports.As more and more high profile athletes come forward to share their stories of invisible suffering after head injuries, we as a culture are finally acknowledging this silent epidemic.The Concussion Repair Manual is written as a user's guide for those suffering after head traumas and those that support them. It is one-part textbook, packed with the leading research on medical technologies for healing the injured brain, and one-part workbook, offering a step-by-step method for making and tracking a personalized recovery regimen.Dr. Dan Engle's background and passion for concussion repair stem from a three-decade investigation into the many modalities for healing his own traumas. When the usual medical treatments didn't help, he explored what was possible, found what worked and put them into this manual - the best of the best in the medical arena for recovering from sports related head injury.

