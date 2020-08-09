Neurons and neuro transmitters

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The brain is what is because of the structural and functional properties of interconnected neurons. The mammalian brain co...
The cell body contains the nucleus and cytoplasm. The axon extends from the cell body and often give rise to many smaller ...
Neuron diversity: There is a great diversity in the size and shape of neurons throughout the nervous system. Eg: pyramidal...
While there are many different neuron cell subtypes, neurons are broadly divided into four basic types:
UNIPOLAR BIPOLAR MULTI-POLAR PSEUDOUNIPOLAR Neurons have only one structure extending from the soma. Neurons has one axon ...
Action potential: the change in electrical potential associated with the passage of an impulse along the membrane of muscl...
Neuromodulators are bit different as they are not restricted to the synaptic cleft between two neurons, and so can affect ...
Key neurotransmitters I am the first neurotransmitter. My name is acetylcholine. I plays a major role in PNS, where I am r...
Damage to the cholinergic neurons in CNS is associated with the Alzheimer disease.
Glutamate is the primary excitatory transmitter in the CNS. Conversely a major inhibitory transmitter is its derivative y-...
Many neuromodualtors such as dopamine, are monoamines. There are several dopamine pathways in the brain, and this neurotra...
Noradrenalin or norepinephrine is an another monomine and is a primary neurotransmitter in the sympathetic nervous system ...
Neurons that uses serotonine another monoamine, projects to the various parts of the nervous system. As the result, seroto...
Histamine, the last of the major monoamines plays a role in metabolism, temperature, control, regulating various hormones,...
Brain imaging techniques The brain is difficult to study not only because of inherent complexity; the billions of neurons,...
Neuro imaging falls into two broad categories; •Structural imaging: It deals with the structure of the brain and the diagn...
Some of the most common types of brain scans are as follows….
fMRI  It is a technique for measuring brain activity.  It works by detecting the changes in the blood oxygenation and fl...
PET  Positron emission tomography uses trace amount of short-lived radioactive material to map the functional process in ...
MEG  Magnetic encephalography is the imaging technique which is used to measure the magnetic fields produced by electrica...
  1. 1. REFERENCE REFERENCE www.facultywashington.com www.courses.lumenlearning.com www.ncbi.nlm.nig.gov www.qbi.uq.edu.au www.sciencedirect.com www.sciencedaily.com www.brainfacts.org www.tutor2u.net www.verywellmind.com www.medicalnewsdaily.com www.kidshealth.com www.livescience.com
  2. 2. The brain is what is because of the structural and functional properties of interconnected neurons. The mammalian brain contains between 100 million and 100 billion neurons, depending on the species. Each mammalian neurons may consists of cell body, dendrites and an axon. Neurons – the functional unit of brain Neurons are cells within the nervous system that transmit information to other nerve cells, muscles, or gland cells. Most neurons have cell body, an axon and dendrites. The cell body contains the nucleus and cytoplasm. The axons extends from the cell body often gives rise to many smaller branches before ending at nerve terminals. Dendrites extends from the neuron’s cell body and receives messages from other neurons. Synapses are the contact points where one neuron communicates with another. The dendrites are covered with synopses formed by the ends of axons from other neurons.
  3. 3. The cell body contains the nucleus and cytoplasm. The axon extends from the cell body and often give rise to many smaller branches before ending at nerve terminals. Dentrites extends from the cell body receives messages from other neurons. Synopses are the contact points where one neuron communicates with the other. The dendrites are covered with synapses formed from the end of the axons from other neurons. When neurons receives are sends the messages, they transmit electrical impulses along their axons, which can range in length from a tiny fraction of an inch to three feet or more. Many axons are covered with a layered myelin sheath, which accelerates the transmission of electrical impulses along the axon. This sheath is made up of specialized cells called glia. In the brain, the glia that make the sheath called oligodendrocytes, and in the PNS they are called as Schwann cells. The brain contains at least 10 times more glia than neurons. Glia is responsible for transporting neurons, clean up brain debris, digesting the part of dead neurons and help to hold the neurons in their place.
  4. 4. Neuron diversity: There is a great diversity in the size and shape of neurons throughout the nervous system. Eg: pyramidal cell from the cerebral cortex Purkinje cell from cerebellar cortex Olfactory cell from olfactory epithelium and olfactory bulb Types of neurons There are different types of neurons; the functional role of given neuron is intimately dependent on it structure. There is an amazing diversity of neurons shapes and sizes found in different parts of the nervous system.
  5. 5. While there are many different neuron cell subtypes, neurons are broadly divided into four basic types:
  6. 6. UNIPOLAR BIPOLAR MULTI-POLAR PSEUDOUNIPOLAR Neurons have only one structure extending from the soma. Neurons has one axon and one dendrites extending from soma. Most common type of neuron. Found in CNS. Each multi-polar neuron contains one axon and multiple dendrites. Pseudo-unipolar cells share the characteristics from both unipolar and bipolar cells, pseudo-unipolar cells has a single structure that extends from soma, which later branches into two distinct structures. These neurons are found in the vertebrates, but are found in insects were they stimulate muscles are glands Eg: retinal bipolar cells, which receives signals from the photoreceptor cells that are sensitive to light and transmits these signal to ganglion cells that carry the signal to the brain. The purkinje cell, a multi-polar neuron in the cerebellum, has many branching dendrites, but only one axon. Most sensory neurons are pseudo-unipolar and have an axon that branches into two extensions; one connected to dendrites, that receives sensory information and other that transmits information to spinal cord.
  7. 7. Action potential: the change in electrical potential associated with the passage of an impulse along the membrane of muscle cells or nerve cells. What are Neurotransmitters? Neurotransmitters are often referred to as body’s chemical messengers. They are the molecules used by the nervous system to transmit messages between neurons or from neurons to muscles. Communication between two neurons happens in the synaptic cleft(the small gap between the synapses of the neuron). Here, the electrical signals that have travelled along the axon are briefly converted into chemical ones through the release of neurotransmitters, causing a specific responses in the receiving neurons. A neurotransmitter influence the neurons in three ways; •Excitatory •Inhibitory •Modulatory An excitatory transmitter promotes the generation of an electrical signal called an action potential in the receiving neuron, while an inhibitory transmitter prevents it. Whether a neurotransmitter is excitatory or inhibitory depends on the receptor it binds to.
  8. 8. Neuromodulators are bit different as they are not restricted to the synaptic cleft between two neurons, and so can affect large number of neurons at once. Neuromodulators therefore regulate population of neurons, while also operating over slower time course than excitatory and inhibitory transmitters. Most neurotransmitters are small amine molecules, aminoacids or neuropeptides. There are about a dozen known small molecule neurotransmitters and more than 100 different neuropeptides and neuroscientists are still discovering more about these chemical messengers. These chemicals and their interactions are involved in countless functions of nervous system as well as controlling bodily functions.
  9. 9. Key neurotransmitters I am the first neurotransmitter. My name is acetylcholine. I plays a major role in PNS, where I am released by motor neurons and neurons of ANS. I also plays an important role in the CNS in maintaining cognitive function
  10. 10. Damage to the cholinergic neurons in CNS is associated with the Alzheimer disease.
  11. 11. Glutamate is the primary excitatory transmitter in the CNS. Conversely a major inhibitory transmitter is its derivative y- aminobutyric acid (GABA), while another inhibitory neurotransmitter is amino acid called glycine, which is mainly found in the spinal cord.
  12. 12. Many neuromodualtors such as dopamine, are monoamines. There are several dopamine pathways in the brain, and this neurotransmitters is involved in many functions such as motor control, reward and reinforcement and motivation.
  13. 13. Noradrenalin or norepinephrine is an another monomine and is a primary neurotransmitter in the sympathetic nervous system where it works on the activities of various organs in the blood to control blood pressure, heart rate, liver function and many other functions.
  14. 14. Neurons that uses serotonine another monoamine, projects to the various parts of the nervous system. As the result, serotonin is involved in fuctions such asleep, memory, appetite mood and others. It is also produced in gastrointestinal tract in response to food.
  15. 15. Histamine, the last of the major monoamines plays a role in metabolism, temperature, control, regulating various hormones, and controlling the sleep wake cycle amongst all other functions.
  16. 16. Brain imaging techniques The brain is difficult to study not only because of inherent complexity; the billions of neurons, the hundreds or thousands of types of neurons, the trillions of connections. To understand the brain’s electrical activity at these scales, no single technology is enough as the result neuroscientist have a suite of tools at their disposal. Some these such as FMRI and EEG, can be used in humans because they are non-invasive; they work through by looking into the skull. Neuro imaging or brain scanning includes the use of various techniques to either directly or indirectly image the structure, function or pharmacology of brain.
  17. 17. Neuro imaging falls into two broad categories; •Structural imaging: It deals with the structure of the brain and the diagnosis of large scale intracranial disease such as tumour as well as injury. •Funtional imaging: It is used to diagnose metabolic diseases and lesions on the finer scale such as Alzhemier disease and also for neurological and cognitive-psychological research. Functional imaging allows the brain’s information processing to be visualized directly, because activity in the involved area of the brain increases metabolism and “lights up” on the scan.
  18. 18. Some of the most common types of brain scans are as follows….
  19. 19. fMRI  It is a technique for measuring brain activity.  It works by detecting the changes in the blood oxygenation and flow that occur in response to neural activity  when a brain area is more active it consumes more oxygen and to meet the increased demand blood flow increase to the active area. Computed tomography  It builds up a picture of the brain based on the differential absorption of X- rays.  During CT scan the subject lies on the table that slides into the hollow cylindrical apparatus.  An X- ray source rides on a ring around the inside of the tube, with its beam aimed at the subject’s head.  After passing through the head , the beam is sampled by one of the many detectors that line the machine circumference.  Images made used X- rays depend on the absorption of the beam by the tissue it passes through.  Bone and hard tissue absorbs X-rays as well, air and water absorb very little and soft tissue is somewhere in-between.  Thus, CT scan reveal the gross features of the brain but do not resolve it structure as well.
  20. 20. PET  Positron emission tomography uses trace amount of short-lived radioactive material to map the functional process in brain.  When a material undergoes radioactive decay a positron is emitted, which can be picked up be the detector.  Areas of high radioactivity is associated with brain activity. EEG  Electroencephalography is the measurement of electrical activity of the brain by recording from electrodes placed on the scalp. The resulting traces are called as electroencephalogram and represent electrical signal from a large number of neurons.  EEG is frequently used in experimentation process is non-invasive to the research subject.  The EEG is capable of detecting changes in electrical activity of brain on a milli-second level.  It is one of the few techniques available that has such high temporal resolution.
  21. 21. MEG  Magnetic encephalography is the imaging technique which is used to measure the magnetic fields produced by electrical activity of the brain via extremely sensitive devices called SQIDS.  The measurements are common used in research and clinical settings.  Uses of MEG includes assisting surgeons in localizing the pathology, determining the function of various parts of the brain, neurofeedback and others. NIRS  Near infrared spectroscopy is an optical technique for measuring blood oxygenation in the brain.  It works by shining light near the infrared part of the spectrum (700 – 900) through the skull and detecting how much the remerging light is attenuated.  How much the light is attenuated depends on the blood oxygenation and thus NIRS can provide an indirect measure of brain activity.

