Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Diese Personen sollten Sie kennen
Jeder von Ihnen entscheidet mehrmals am Tag darüber, ob Ihr Produkt oder eines vom Wettbewerber eingebaut wird!
Nehmen Sie direkt oder indirekt Kontakt mit Ihnen auf, wir helfen dabei!
Wir kennen die “Player“ in Deutschland, Europa und darüber hinaus
Wählen Sie aus: freier Markt-gebundener Markt Herstellermarke-Werkstattkonzepte Reparaturmarkt-Teilemarkt Handel-Service …...
Deutschland Frankreich Italien Spanien Großbritannien Portugal Belgien Luxemburg Niederlande Irland Dänemark Schweden Norw...
Welche Player decken wir ab? ✓ Großhandel ✓ Vertragswerkstätten (Vertragshandel und reine Service-Partner) ✓ Freie Werkstä...
Das wissen wir über die relevanten Player? ✓ Adress-ID ✓ Firma, -Zusatz (wenn erforderlich) ✓ Straße ✓ PLZ ✓ Ort ✓ Vorwahl...
Das ist oft der Startpunkt: Der Anfang des Weges - nicht das Ziel
Basis-Adressen Was brauchen Sie? Adressen und Zusatzinformationen Qualifizierte Adressen Zusatzleistungen bei Adressnutzun...
Schauen Sie sich an, was wir können!
Nehmen Sie Kontakt mit mir auf Michael Borgert Tel.: +49 (0) 221 93655 251 MBorgert@bbe-automotive.de
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BBE Automotive Adressen

17 views

Published on

BBE Automotive Adressen

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

BBE Automotive Adressen

  1. 1. Diese Personen sollten Sie kennen
  2. 2. Jeder von Ihnen entscheidet mehrmals am Tag darüber, ob Ihr Produkt oder eines vom Wettbewerber eingebaut wird!
  3. 3. Nehmen Sie direkt oder indirekt Kontakt mit Ihnen auf, wir helfen dabei!
  4. 4. Wir kennen die “Player“ in Deutschland, Europa und darüber hinaus
  5. 5. Wählen Sie aus: freier Markt-gebundener Markt Herstellermarke-Werkstattkonzepte Reparaturmarkt-Teilemarkt Handel-Service … Sie werden finden, was Sie suchen!
  6. 6. Deutschland Frankreich Italien Spanien Großbritannien Portugal Belgien Luxemburg Niederlande Irland Dänemark Schweden Norwegen Finnland Polen Litauen Lettland Estland Ungarn Slowakei Tschechien Slowenien Mazedonien Rumänien Bulgarien Griechenland Russland Türkei Australien Japan Südkorea China Brasilien Argentinien Chile Kolumbien Südafrika Marokko … und es werden regelmäßig mehr
  7. 7. Welche Player decken wir ab? ✓ Großhandel ✓ Vertragswerkstätten (Vertragshandel und reine Service-Partner) ✓ Freie Werkstätten (mit und ohne Systemzugehörigkeit) ✓ Fachmärkte ✓ Fast-Fitter ✓ Reifenfachhandel ✓ Spezialisten (Karosserie, Lack, Glas, Waschstraßen)
  8. 8. Das wissen wir über die relevanten Player? ✓ Adress-ID ✓ Firma, -Zusatz (wenn erforderlich) ✓ Straße ✓ PLZ ✓ Ort ✓ Vorwahl ✓ Telefon ✓ Fax (wenn vorhanden) ✓ E-Mail (wenn vorhanden) ✓ Internet (wenn vorhanden) ✓ Gruppe (Kategorie-Zugehörigkeit z.B. freie Werkstatt, Autocenter, Fast Fitter) ✓ Netz (Franchise-Zugehörigkeit, etc.) ✓ Lat (Geo-Code, Breiten-, Dezimalgrad) ✓ long (Geo-Code, Längen-Dezimalgrad) Felder im Datensatz
  9. 9. Das ist oft der Startpunkt: Der Anfang des Weges - nicht das Ziel
  10. 10. Basis-Adressen Was brauchen Sie? Adressen und Zusatzinformationen Qualifizierte Adressen Zusatzleistungen bei Adressnutzung Tagesseminar “Warum sind Adressen so sexy?“ “All In One“ Pakete Sonstiges ??? AutoView
  11. 11. Schauen Sie sich an, was wir können!
  12. 12. Nehmen Sie Kontakt mit mir auf Michael Borgert Tel.: +49 (0) 221 93655 251 MBorgert@bbe-automotive.de

×