Guiding the Adoption of Artificial Intelligence With Business Design

GUIDING THE ADOPTION OF AI WITH BUSINESS DESIGN BY WHYNDE KUEHN AND MIKE CLARK COPYRIGHT © 2020 WHYNDE KUEHN AND MIKE CLARK
2 Business Landscape is Changing
Projects Scope and Background Traditional businesses had a clear direction and approach to generating value Market Knowled...
4 Growth of the internet, data and computing power has changed the way customers interact with businesses
5 This combination has created a perfect storm that will change the very fabric of business and life
Projects Scope and Background Out of this perfect storm came the commercial adoption of AI, touching all aspects of our li...
Organisations adopting AI find themselves exposed to an ever-growing list of stakeholders, whose needs must be understood ...
8 What is the North Star? How do leaders move forward conﬁdently in the right direction, whilst also delivering an excepti...
Business Design busi·ness | ˈbiz-nəs de·sign | di-ˈzīn Business design is a collection of disciplines that work together...
Business design serves as a guide for AI adoption to help executives lead their organisations toward true north and stay o...
Projects Scope and Background Business design helps leaders make better decisions about AI workforce implications and plan...
Projects Scope and Background Business design creates transparency for AI governance and builds it in from the beginning. ...
Projects Scope and Background Business design leverages AI to design a better human experience. AI can improve experience ...
Projects Scope and Background Business design helps not only to identify the data that will power AI but also ensures all ...
Projects Scope and Background Business design facilitates organizational sustainability focused on all stakeholders. In ou...
Projects Scope and Background Business design enables eﬀective strategy execution. The opportunities and implications aris...
17 How can the deployment and management of AI be successful without business design?
18 But business design needs to practiced in the right way: strategic, seamless and focused on practical business value.
Moving into action requires leaders to introduce some mindset shifts into their organisations and invest in new ways of th...
20 Recommendations for Moving Forward With AI and Business Design Declare your intentions and start building your business...
Projects Scope and Background AI offers a new dawn for business with business design playing a key role The future is uncl...
22 With the right tools and methods, AI can flourish and deliver on its promises. Business design and human centric approa...
23 Are you ready to take that first step!
24 Thank You! Whynde Kuehn Mike Clark mclark497@googlemail.comwhynde.kuehn@s2etransformation.com
Senior leaders are feeling the push from shareholders to continue driving their organizations forward, but is AI the answer? Just because AI is front-page news, is it right for your organization? Are the implications truly understood? These questions and more are crucial for leaders as the AI evolution continues to shape the next wave of work. Clearly, AI will profoundly transform our lives in the years ahead. Finding the balance between opportunity and implications is key to our success as well as to our future.

This overview by Whynde Kuehn and Mike Clark explores these opportunities and implications, discusses how business design can be a crucial guide for AI, and provides key recommendations for moving into action.

Guiding the Adoption of Artificial Intelligence With Business Design

