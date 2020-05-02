Guiding the Adoption of Artificial Intelligence With Business Design

Senior leaders are feeling the push from shareholders to continue driving their organizations forward, but is AI the answer? Just because AI is front-page news, is it right for your organization? Are the implications truly understood? These questions and more are crucial for leaders as the AI evolution continues to shape the next wave of work. Clearly, AI will profoundly transform our lives in the years ahead. Finding the balance between opportunity and implications is key to our success as well as to our future.



This overview by Whynde Kuehn and Mike Clark explores these opportunities and implications, discusses how business design can be a crucial guide for AI, and provides key recommendations for moving into action.