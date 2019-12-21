Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Deserter Audiobook free download | The Deserter Audiobook streaming mp3 online The Deserter Audiobook free download | ...
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
The Deserter Audiobook free download | The Deserter Audiobook streaming mp3 online Audio bonus! The audio download edition...
that are signature DeMille, The Deserter is the first in a timely and thrilling new series from an unbeatable team of True...
The Deserter Audiobook free download | The Deserter Audiobook streaming mp3 online Written By: Alex Demille, Nelson Demill...
The Deserter Audiobook free download | The Deserter Audiobook streaming mp3 online Download Full Version The Deserter Audi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Deserter Audiobook free download | The Deserter Audiobook streaming mp3 online

9 views

Published on

The Deserter Audiobook Download
The Deserter Audiobook Streaming
The Deserter Audiobook Online
The Deserter Audiobook Mp3
The Deserter Audiobook Free

Published in: Retail
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Deserter Audiobook free download | The Deserter Audiobook streaming mp3 online

  1. 1. The Deserter Audiobook free download | The Deserter Audiobook streaming mp3 online The Deserter Audiobook free download | The Deserter Audiobook streaming mp3 online
  2. 2. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  3. 3. The Deserter Audiobook free download | The Deserter Audiobook streaming mp3 online Audio bonus! The audio download edition includes an exclusive interview with Nelson DeMille, Alex DeMille, and Scott Brick! ​ *NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER* ​ An “outstanding” (Publishers Weekly, starred review) blistering thriller featuring a brilliant and unorthodox Army investigator, his enigmatic female partner, and their hunt for the Army’s most notorious—and dangerous—deserter from #1 New York Times bestselling author Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille. ​ When Captain Kyle Mercer of the Army’s elite Delta Force disappeared from his post in Afghanistan, a video released by his Taliban captors made international headlines. But circumstances were murky: Did Mercer desert before he was captured? Then a second video sent to Mercer’s Army commanders leaves no doubt: the trained assassin and keeper of classified Army intelligence has willfully disappeared. ​ When Mercer is spotted a year later in Caracas, Venezuela, by an old Army buddy, top military brass task Scott Brodie and Maggie Taylor of the Criminal Investigation Division to fly to Venezuela and bring Mercer back to America— preferably alive. Brodie knows this is a difficult mission, made more difficult by his new partner’s inexperience, by their undeniable chemistry, and by Brodie’s suspicion that Maggie Taylor is reporting to the CIA. ​ With ripped-from-the-headlines appeal, an exotic and dangerous locale, and the hairpin twists and inimitable humor
  4. 4. that are signature DeMille, The Deserter is the first in a timely and thrilling new series from an unbeatable team of True Masters: the #1 New York Times bestseller Nelson DeMille and his son, award-winning screenwriter Alex DeMille.
  5. 5. The Deserter Audiobook free download | The Deserter Audiobook streaming mp3 online Written By: Alex Demille, Nelson Demille. Narrated By: Scott Brick Publisher: Simon & Schuster Audio Date: October 2019 Duration: 19 hours 44 minutes
  6. 6. The Deserter Audiobook free download | The Deserter Audiobook streaming mp3 online Download Full Version The Deserter Audio OR Get now

×