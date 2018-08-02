-
Essentials of Modern Business Statistics with Microsoft Office Excel (with XLSTAT Education Edition Printed Access Card) (Mindtap Course List) by Dennis Sweeney
Introduce business statistics using the text that has lead the market for three decades. ESSENTIALS OF MODERN BUSINESS STATISTICS, 7E integrates Microsoft Excel 2016 as the authors blend a conceptual understanding of statistics with real application of statistical methodology. Renowned for high-quality problems, this author team offers unwavering accuracy and a signature problem-scenario approach that illustrates how to apply statistical methods in business. Step-by-step instructions and screen captures show how to use the latest version of Excel in statistical procedures. Eleven all-new Case Problems, Statistics in Practice applications, real data examples and exercises as well as more than 100 new exercises in this edition provide hands-on experience. This edition s comprehensive support package includes MindTap and CengageNOWTM course management system. Excel add-in XLSTAT is also available with this text.
Creator : Dennis Sweeney
Best Sellers Rank : #4 Paid in Kindle Store
