[DOWNLOAD IN !PDF (The Color Monster: A Story About Emotions) ~*EPub]

(The Color Monster: A Story About Emotions) By Anna Llenas PDF eBook Download and Read Online

eBooks are now available on this website



VISIT LINK BELOW FOR DOWNLOAD =>



https://poiuhlp-09kjhi87yhgfsa.blogspot.com/?book=0316450014



Supporting format: PDF, EPUB, Kindle, Audio, MOBI, HTML, RTF, TXT, etc.

Supporting Media : PC, Android, Apple, Ipad, Iphone, etc.



Book Descriptions: The international bestseller that helps young children identify emotions and feel more in control, now available in a classic picture book format.



One day, Color Monster wakes up feeling very confused. His emotions are all over the place; he feels angry, happy, calm, sad and scared all at once! To help him, a little girl shows him what each feeling means through color. As this adorable monster learns to sort and define his mixed up emotions, he gains self-awareness and peace as a result. Caregivers will enjoy sharing this concept book that taps into both socio-emotional growth and color concepts in a simple, friendly way.



Note:

Before I apologize, here I am not offering it for free, but you have to join our service, and get a trial period of 14-30 days, you can cancel it if it is uncomfortable. Thank you so much .. Hope you are pleased to join our service, and you can read all the books you want.



#pdf #ebook #epub #kindle #bestbooks #downloadbook #ebookdownload #readonline

