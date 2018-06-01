Synnopsis :

Classic and cutting-edge writings on games, spanning nearly 50 years of game analysis and criticism, by game designers, game journalists, game fans, folklorists, sociologists, and media theorists.



Author : Katie Salen

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Katie Salen ( 7✮ )

Link Download : https://business26mei18.blogspot.co.uk/?book= https://business26mei18.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0262195364

