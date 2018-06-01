-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Classic and cutting-edge writings on games, spanning nearly 50 years of game analysis and criticism, by game designers, game journalists, game fans, folklorists, sociologists, and media theorists.
Author : Katie Salen
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Katie Salen ( 7✮ )
Link Download : https://business26mei18.blogspot.co.uk/?book= https://business26mei18.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0262195364
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment