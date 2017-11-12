Judgment at Nuremberg By Abby Mann download an audiobook

Abby Mann's classic story about the Nuremberg trials, under which German leaders were found guilty of crimes against human...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Abby Mann ●Narrated By: Harry Hamlin, James Morrison, Alan Mandell, David ...
  Abby Mann's classic story about the Nuremberg trials, under which German leaders were found guilty of crimes against humanity in 1945 and 1946. Even today, the play remains a shattering indictment of the consequences of unchecked authority and the seductive power of group thought. Includes an audience talkback with Judge Bruce Einhorn, who served at the Justice Department supervising litigation against Nazi war criminals and is currently a professor at Pepperdine University. An L.A. Theatre Works full-cast production, starring Ryan Vincent Anderson, Michael Canavan, Jake Green, Harry Hamlin, Shannon Holt, Alan Mandell, James Morrison, David Selby, Kate Steele, Nick Toren, and John Vickery. Honorary Executive Producer, David Kavner. Special thanks to Metro-Goldwyn- Mayer Studios. Directed by Shannon Cochran and recorded before an audience by L.A. Theatre Works.
  ●Written By: Abby Mann ●Narrated By: Harry Hamlin, James Morrison, Alan Mandell, David Selby, John Vickery, Michael Joseph Canavan, Nick Toren, Kate Steele, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Jake Green, Shannon Holt ●Publisher: L.A. Theatre Works ●Date: January 2016 ●Duration: 2 hours 1 minutes
