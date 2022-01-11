Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 11, 2022
Do you think your windows aren’t doing the right job? Or did the glass break? When your windows can’t protect you from the rain and the cold, you know it’s time to change them. The cost of replacing windows will involve three aspects – cost of window frames, cost of window glass and cost of window installers.

The ultimate guide to replacement windows in cheap price

  1. 1. The Ultimate Guide to Replacement Windows in Cheap Price Do you think your windows aren’t doing the right job? Or did the glass break? When your windows can’t protect you from the rain and the cold, you know it’s time to change them. The cost of replacing windows will involve three aspects – cost of window frames, cost of window glass and cost of window installers. Of course, you don’t compromise on the quality of the windows you buy. Neither do you hire a random newbie for Window installation. After all, it is a one-time job and one-time investment you’re making to maintain a comfortable temperature in the house. Let’s see then how we can save money here.
  2. 2. Purchasing the Window Glass If the problem lies in the glass only, then getting a window glass replacement is sufficient. There are 4 types of window glass that you can choose from: Low-E & Insulating Glass: It traps heat & UV rays, thus keeping the room cooler in the summers. It costs around $10 per square foot. Tinted Glass: It has a coating that makes the glass a little darker, meant to reduce heat & UV rays. The average cost of tinting is $5-$8 per square foot. Reflective Glass: This glass reduces heat and UV light by reflecting it from the outside. The average cost is $6-$15 per square foot. Safety Glass: This type of glass is strong enough not to break easily. Even if it does, it won’t shatter into tiny pieces. The average cost is $10-$20 per square foot. Depending on the weather conditions and requirements, you need to choose the glass that is ideal for you. Purchasing the Window Frame Coming to window frames, they do play a role in providing insulation during extreme weather. Here are some options you have: Vinyl Windows: These require less maintenance, provide aesthetic appeal and cost less. The average cost is between $200-$500. Aluminum Windows: They are the cheapest but less efficient when it comes to insulation than vinyl windows. They’ll cost around $100-$400. Wooden Frames: They’ll require high maintenance and will cost more. The average price is around $300-$600.
  3. 3. Composite Windows: They have the durability & insulation of vinyl windows with the aesthetics of wood. They’ll cost around $500-$800. Fiberglass Windows: This is the most expensive of the lot, providing a little more efficiency and durability than vinyl windows. They’ll cost you around $800-$1200. If you don’t wish to compromise on quality and make a reasonable purchase, vinyl windows are the most popular choice to make. Labor Cost of Window Installation If you choose to install the windows yourself, you can definitely save money here. You can get DIY window replacement kits that is affordable for anyone. However, hiring professional window installers is always more advisable to ensure the job is done correctly. The hourly rate of a professional would be around $40 per hour. So, hiring one who can finish your job faster at a good hourly rate would be a more reasonable decision to make. To Sum it up Window installation is meant to be a one-time job. Whether you need only a window glass replacement or a completely new frame, your purchase will be efficient when it is more durable for its price.

