3 Community Development Cooperative was launched last March 29, 2005 duly registered under Certificate of Registration Con...
4 Lim street super highway., Digos, city Davao del sur Tel No. 08-22290819
ARE WE LEGIT? 7 Yes (CCMPC) Community Care Multipurpose Cooperative duly registered under the Republic Act No. 9520 at the...
9 RUEL Q. BENEDICTO CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD GERALD NACARIO VICE CHAIRMAN DANIEL E, DANLAG BOARD ERNA ALDANESE TREASURER DAN ...
1. Focus on Financial Literacy Program for Share Holder, How to become financially free. 2. Focus on Building Project and ...
UP-COMING FIRST PROJECT
OUR PRODUCTS E-Loading Remittance Herbal Character loan Saving & Time Deposit Family Care Insurance
16 Monthly Savings 5 Years 10 Years 15 Years 20 Years 25 Years 30 Years 35 Years P1,000 80,340 221,930 471,460 911,210 1,6...
17 Monthly Savings 5 years 10 years 15 years 20 years 25 years 30 years 35 years Php 10 803 2,219 4,714 9,112 16,862 30,52...
Visit us @: www.ccmpc.app
EXAMPLE 5 person a week x 500 = 2,500.00 x 4 weeks P10,000 10 person a month x 500= 5,000.00 x 12 months P60,000
FEAR OF LOSS BONUS 20 5 INVITE WITH IN 21 DAYS = REWARD Php 1,500 (provided naka minimum capital build-up) REF.COMM. Php 2...
BAYANIHAN REWARD ASSOCIATE MEMBER INCOME YOU 1 Ist level DSR 500.00 5 2,500.00 2 2nd level IDR 200.00 25 5,000.00 3 3rd le...
2 Direct Sponsors to activate unilevel ASSOCIATE 5 Direct Sponsors Reward 1K + P20 Unilevel Incentive ASSOCIATE MANAGER 10...
UNILEVEL REWARD ASSOCIAT E MANAGER SENIOR MANAGER DIRECTOR DIRECTO R DIRECTOR 1 DSR 500.00 2 IDR 200.00 +20 +40 +60 +80 +1...
YOU DS3 DS2 DS1 DS4 DS5 5 25 125 625 3,125 TOTAL INCOME 206,600 5 25 125 625 3,125 5 25 125 625 3,125 5 25 125 625 3,125 5...
3 ASSOCIATE 4 ASSOCIATE MANAGER 5 SENIOR MANAGER DIRECTOR DIRECTOR DIRECTOR When your direct sponsor reach the personal po...
26 Minimum of 6 Direct Sponsors 1st Level – 6 2nd Level – 36 3rd Level – 216 4th Level – 1,296 5th Level – 7,776 PROMOTE T...
RESELLER INCENTIVES/coffe/VIT. C  In every product add 20% discount  7 products sold received P 300 reward  Marked up p...
ENCASHMENT CUT OFF EVERY MONDAY FRIDAY RELEASE ANY BANK OR PALWAN DEDUCTION : 10% SYSTEM SERVICE CHARGE 5% WILL GO TO SHAR...
30 698K Initial Capital - With Car (free 2year 15k amortization) - Office Set-up - Staff - Marketing Tools - 5 years Contr...
31 MEMBER 1st week 2 x 2500 = 5,000 2nd week 4 x 2500 = 10,000 3rd week 8 x 2500 = 20,000 4th week 16 x 2500 = 40,000 REBA...
32 1.5M Initial Capital - With SUV (free 2years 30k amortization) - Office Set-up - Staff - Marketing Tools - 5 years Cont...
33 MEMBER 1st week 2 x 2500 = 5,000 2nd week 4 x 2500 = 10,000 3rd week 8 x 2500 = 20,000 4th week 16 x 2500 = 40,000 REBA...
34 WANT TO OPEN A SATELLITE? Php 350K Initial Capital - Stagard Payment,d/p Php 150k - Bal.200k 5mos. To pay 40K a/month -...
35 Thank You! & GOD BLESS
