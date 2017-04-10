PDF DOWNLOAD PDF FREE DOWNLOAD Estates and Future Interests TRIAL EBOOK FOR IPAD



<p> <b>Estates in Land and Future Interests: Problems and Answers</b> provides a clear and systematic presentation of the rules and classifications of estate law. Problem sets in each chapter let students practice applying the rules and assigning the classifications of estates and future interests, carefully leading students from one level of complexity to the next. </p> <ul> <li> <b>550 hypothetical problems</b> that thoroughly cover the rules and their application </li> <li> <b>explanations of the answers</b> to every problem </li> <li> <b>an up-to-date treatment of the Rules Against Perpetuities (RAP)</b> that ensures continued usefulness for bar exam preparation </li> <li> <b>an organization that reflects the authors’ highly successful method for learning:</b> </li> </ul> <ol style="margin-left:80.0;" left="80.0"> <li> learn the classifications for estates and future interests </li> <li> learn the rules governing those classifications </li> <li> tackle the Rules Against Perpetuities, which build on a knowledge of both the classifications and the rules </li> </ol> <ul style="margin-left:50.0;" left="50.0"> <li> <b>systematic coverage of common law</b> </li> <li> <b>clear and concise explanations</b> of classifications of interests and estates </li> <li> a <b>Correlation Chart</b> that links topics covered in this book to those in the leading first-year Property casebooks </li> </ul> <p> <b>Updated throughout and with many new and updated problems, the Fifth Edition features:</b> </p> <ul> <li> <b>revised and simplified introductions</b> to <b>the classification of estates</b> and <b>the classification of future interests </b></li> <li> a comparative look at <b>how several rules are used in different states</b> </li> <li> <b>discussion of fee tails moved to appendix </b></li> <li> <b>an updated and expanded Correlation Chart</b> </li> </ul> <p> By applying the rules and classifications in <b>Makdisi</b> and <b>Bogart’s</b> hypothetical problems, students can successfully master this intricate and challenging area of Property and Wills, Trusts, and Estates courses. Clear textual explanations and comprehensive problem sets in each chapter cover all of the rules as they are applied in practice. </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p>

