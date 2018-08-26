Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Affliction free audio books Affliction free audio books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Affliction free audio books Micah’s estranged father lies dying, rotting away inside from some strange ailment that has hi...
Affliction free audio books Written By: Laurell K. Hamilton. Narrated By: Kimberly Alexis Publisher: Penguin Audio Date: J...
Affliction free audio books Download Full Version Affliction Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Affliction free audio books

5 views

Published on

Affliction free audio books

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Affliction free audio books

  1. 1. Affliction free audio books Affliction free audio books LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Affliction free audio books Micah’s estranged father lies dying, rotting away inside from some strange ailment that has his doctors whispering about “zombie disease.” ​ Anita Blake makes her living off of zombies—but these aren’t the kind she knows so well. These creatures hunt in daylight, and are as fast and strong as vampires. If they bite you, you become just like them. And round and round it goes…Where will it stop? Even Anita Blake doesn’t know. ​ From the Paperback edition.
  3. 3. Affliction free audio books Written By: Laurell K. Hamilton. Narrated By: Kimberly Alexis Publisher: Penguin Audio Date: July 2013 Duration: 19 hours 3 minutes
  4. 4. Affliction free audio books Download Full Version Affliction Audio OR Listen now

×