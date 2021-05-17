Successfully reported this slideshow.
2004 INDIAN OCEAN TSUNAMI AND EARTHQUAKE
CONTENTS TO BE COVERED… 1.EARTHQUAKE 2.TSUNAMI 3.CASUALTIES 4.IMPACT 5.HUMATARIAN RESPONSE
2004 EARTHQUAKE AND TSUNAMI • The 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake occurred at 00:58:53 UTC , on 26 December with the epicentr...
EARTHQUAKE • An estimated 1,600 kilometers (1,000 mi) of fault surface slipped (or ruptured) about 15 meters (50 ft.) alon...
EARTHQUAKE • The earthquake (followed by the tsunami) was felt in Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapor...
TSUNAMI • Due to the sideways movement between the plates, the sea floor is estimated to have risen by several meters, dis...
TSUNAMI • The tsunami first struck the west and north coasts of northern Sumatra, Indonesia particularly in Aceh province ...
TSUNAMI • Sri Lanka is located 1,700 km (1056.33 miles) far from the epicenter and the tsunami source, so no one felt the ...
DEATH TOLL AND CASUALTIES • According to the U.S. Geological Survey a total of 227,898 people died. Measured in lives lost...
DEATH TOLL AND CASUALTIES COUNTRIES AFFECTED CONFIRMED ESTIMATED INJURED MISSING DISPLACED Indonesia 130,736 167,799 n/a 3...
CALANG, INDONESIA BANDA, INDONESIA
IMPACT
• The overall impact on the economies of the nations were minor whereas it totally devastated the local economies. • Touri...
• Beyond the heavy toll on human lives, the 2004 tsunami caused an enormous environmental impact that will affect the regi...
HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE
• A great deal of humanitarian aid was needed because of widespread damage of the infrastructure, shortages of food and wa...
• If the response of the government agencies would have come late then the death toll could have reached a much higher num...
• Nations all over the world provided over US$14 billion in aid for damaged regions. Top donators being: 1. AUSTRALIA (US ...
• Here’s a little video clip to throw some more light on the topic:
” “ WE LEARN FROM EVERY NATURAL DISASTER. WHETHER IT’S A FIRE OR A FLOOD, WE LEARN SOMETHING FROM IT SO WE CAN RESPOND TO ...
2004 Tsunami

×